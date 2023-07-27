Who Is LaKeith Stanfield's Wife? All About Kasmere Trice Stanfield

LaKeith Stanfield found "someone great" for him in Kasmere Trice Stanfield.

The Atlanta star and Kasmere got engaged in late 2022 and revealed to PEOPLE in July 2023 that they are now married. Stanfield proposed just before Kasmere's birthday, she told PEOPLE.

"He wanted my birthday to be its own thing and for me to be a fiancée on my birthday, which was awesome," she said. "It was so spectacular. And I just was crying, crying, crying. And I'm like, 'How did I not see this coming?' Normally I'm very hard to surprise, but he did ... And he planned everything."

Days before announcing their engagement, Kasmere posted a photo holding hands with LaKeith on Instagram, writing, "We are just happy af. that's the caption lol 🥰."

So who is LaKeith Stanfield's wife? Here is everything to know about Kasmere Trice Stanfield and her relationship with the actor.

She went to Spelman College

Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

Kasmere studied political science at Spelman College, a historically Black women's college in Atlanta, and graduated in 2015

In 2022, the Spelman alum appeared in the campaign for Polo Ralph Lauren's Morehouse and Spelman Colleges capsule collection, which was the first Ralph Lauren collection or campaign "featuring an all-Black cast and suite of creators, largely sourcing from students, faculty and alumni" from Morehouse and Spelman.

"Monumental. A jovial moment in time. The historic weight of this campaign, this collection. Ralph Lauren exclusively for Spelman and Morehouse," Kasmere captioned an Instagram post of herself posing in front of an advertisement for the campaign. "While you are relishing in these highly intentional and authenticated series of images, take a moment to grasp the meaning. The implications. The stage."

She is a model

Kasmere Trice Instagram

Kasmere is a model signed to Select Model Management's Atlanta agency. She has modeled a range of styles, including swimwear, vintage looks and bridal gowns.

She and LaKeith met in Canada

LaKeith Stanfield Instagram

LaKeith, who previously dated The Mindy Project actress Xosha Roquemore (with whom he welcomed a daughter in June 2017), revealed to PEOPLE in July 2023 that he met Kasmere in Canada while he was there for work, and the two instantly connected.

"We just met and we're just feeling each other out and it was like, maybe this person will be a cool friend? And as love does, it just smacked us out of nowhere," LaKeith said. "I was like, 'What is this? What's happening? Why do I feel this way? Why do I want to be next to this person?' "

He continued, "And it just happened and grabbed us, and then I just knew that this person was important. And it seemed like the person that I had been waiting to come into my life had finally come into my life."

Kasmere added that the two immediately felt comfortable with each other and dived into deep conversations about topics like marriage and parenting quickly. LaKeith also said that playing relationship card games together "accelerated" their relationship.

"We were able to learn a lot about each other very quickly," he said. "We cried real tears in these games, oftentimes just me and her."

LaKeith proposed in December 2022

Kasmere Trice Instagram

Kasmere received a special birthday present in 2022. On Dec. 30, she announced that she and LaKeith were engaged. "Yea.. i'm having the best birthday my baby made me mrs. Stanfield for my birthday! #lakeithandkasmereforever," she tweeted at the time.

On Instagram, Kasmere shared photos of her dazzling ring and another shot of herself placing a kiss on LaKeith's cheek in Nassau, Bahamas. "Happy birthday, mrs. Stanfield ☺️💍🥳#priceyiceyWIFEY 😝😍," she captioned the post.

LaKeith also shared the news with an Instagram photo of his future wife showing off her ring. "Happy birthday to you baby.🌹💫," he wrote.

Kasmere revealed to PEOPLE that the proposal was preceded by a week full of events like special dinners and activities, all in a country she'd never been to before. She said she was taken completely by surprise — which she didn't expect as a self-proclaimed Capricon who "feels and susses out everything" — and did not have her outfit and look prepared when the time came. LaKeith had, however, previously asked for her ring size, so she knew it would fit.

The proposal took place during a dinner complete with roses and a singer singing Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," one of Kasmere's favorite songs.

"He came in and I'm just thinking, 'Okay, we're chilling. We're going to eat,' " Kasmere reflected. "And then all of a sudden there's all this fanfare and roses and this woman singing. And I'm like, 'What is happening?' And then he looks at me and he talks to me for a while ... and he asked me to marry him."

They got married privately

The couple went on to tie the knot in private. Kasmere referred to herself as LaKeith's wife for the first time in an Instagram tribute to him on Father's Day in 2023, where he posed in a sweater that read "husband." The following month, PEOPLE confirmed their marriage exclusively.

LaKeith told PEOPLE that his and Kasmere's love is rooted in Black love, what he called the "oldest love."

"A lot of people did a lot of hard things so we could be in the position to love out loud and that's why we do that, that's why we love out loud, because what those people sacrificed wasn't in vain," he said. "And a lot of times we have to sacrifice in life in order to allow love to grow and flourish. And so that's what we've done. We've tried to learn from our mistakes, we've tried to be better every single day."

She shares one child with LaKeith

Kasmere and LaKeith welcomed a child together, though they've chosen to keep the sex and name of their baby private for now.

"We just decided really early on, we want to protect our baby as much as we can, for as long as possible," Kasmere told PEOPLE. "And when it's time for us to announce our child, our family, we do it our way."

LaKeith added that their baby news was something they wanted to share on their own terms out of a need to protect their child and respect their family's privacy.

"Sometimes you have to protect yourself. That means you have to protect your family. That means you have to protect your children," he said. "There need to be things that exist in the world that are sacred and that are not for consumption for everybody."

The couple shared that having a baby together was life-changing, especially for first-time mom Kasmere. LaKeith is a father to two daughters under the age of 7 from past relationships, so he already had experience with fatherhood — something Kasmere was grateful for.

"[He is] such a perfect example of a father and a partner," she said. "And I'm really honored that I got to see that, got to see that father in [him] even before I was even having a baby."



They have a caring relationship

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty

Kasmere and LaKeith are pros at taking care of each other — and being there for each other through thick and thin.

Kasmere shared how LaKeith always looks out for her as she manages her type 1 diabetes, whether he is in the next room over or across the world.

"I'm a type one diabetic and he has an app on his phone from day one that would tell him what my sugars are," she said. "And he's like, 'Babe, you're a little low. Let's get some juice.' And I'm like, 'You're in Italy right now. What is going on?' Or in the next room, 'Okay, I'm bringing you the juice.' "

She added that he was also by her side "every single step of the way" during her pregnancy. "I had these crazy swollen ankles in labor and after, and he's massaging them and, [saying], 'We might need to call the doctor,' " she said.

LaKeith said he does his best to be a helpful partner for Kasmere. "All I ever tried to do is in those really crazy moments like when she was in labor is try to be a support system and figure out how many ice chips I need to give her and what I can do to be there and be a support," he said.