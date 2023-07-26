Who Is Kelley O'Hara's Fiancée? All About Kameryn Stanhouse

Kelley O’Hara is one of the most well-known soccer players on the United States women’s national team — and she has a special person rooting for her.

She's currently engaged to Kameryn Stanhouse, following a New Year's Eve proposal in 2022. The two originally met through work. After the U.S. won the World Cup in 2019, O'Hara celebrated the win by kissing Stanhouse in the stands.



While discussing the engagement with PEOPLE in July 2023, O’Hara described her now-fiancée as her “best friend." She continued, “She's the biggest support system for me and I just feel lucky to have her in my life. We've been together for a long time now and been through so many milestones together, so it’s fun to think about forever. And we’re together forever."

So who is Kelley O’Hara’s fiancée? Here’s everything to know about Kameryn Stanhouse and her relationship with the World Cup star.

She went to the University of Oklahoma

According to Stanhouse’s LinkedIn profile, she attended the University of Oklahoma and has a B.A. in journalism and minors in public relations and Spanish, graduating summa cum laude.

While at college, she was a member of the Phi Beta Kappa honor society, a Rhodes Scholarship finalist and won best public relations campaign at the Regional Zenith Awards. She also belonged to the Public Relations Student Society of America (PRSSA), was a member of the Delta Delta Delta fraternity and became an OU Camp Crimson New Student Counselor.



She lives in Washington, D.C.

According to the National Hockey League, Stanhouse moved to Washington, D.C. in 2019. The couple attended a Washington Capitals game together that November. The NHL also reported that O'Hara was living in Washington, D.C. during the off-season.

She’s head of corporate and brand partnerships at Politico

Stanhouse has worked at Politico since May 2019, and she’s currently head of corporate and brand partnerships — a role she’s held since December 2021. Previously, she was managing director.

Before working at Politico, she spent three years at Washington Speakers Bureau as a director. She has also held roles at Under Armour, Cunningham Kaestner Investments and Saxum Strategic Communications.

She met O’Hara through work

Stanhouse met the soccer star through work, and the two quickly became friends. O’Hara told PEOPLE, “At one point, we looked at each other and I think it clicked for both of us. Like, ‘Oh, I like you! And you like me?!.' "

Though the couple haven't shared details of their first meeting, both O'Hara and Stanhouse have ties to Under Armour. The World Cup winner has appeared in various advertising campaigns for the company. She also stars in a 2023 ad promoting the brand's first-ever women's soccer cleat. Stanhouse worked as a brand manager for Under Armour's women's department from 2013 to 2016.

She went viral after the World Cup final in 2019

After the U.S. team won the Women’s World Cup in 2019, the pair went viral after O’Hara publicly came out by kissing Stanhouse in the stands in celebration.

The USWNT won their fourth World Cup after defeating the Netherlands 2-0 on July 7, 2019. It also marked O'Hara's second World Cup title.

She got engaged to O’Hara on New Year’s Eve 2022

O’Hara and Stanhouse got engaged on New Year’s Eve in 2022, with O’Hara sharing the news with a series of Instagram photos two days later. "saved the best for last in 2022," she captioned the photos.



She spoke to PEOPLE in July 2023 about the exciting year she was having, which began with an engagement and led up to her fourth Women’s World Cup.

However, O'Hara said that the couple wouldn’t be planning their wedding until “at least 2024," because of the tournament. She continued, “This is a big year for us so we don't want to have to stress over that. We have other things to stress over, so we’re just enjoying being engaged."

