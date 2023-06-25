Who Is Blair Underwood's Wife? All About Josie Hart

Meet Blair Underwood's wife.

The Sex and the City alum is married to Josie Hart, whom he wed on June 24, 2023. While the pair only started dating a few years ago, their friendship dates back decades.

Underwood announced his engagement to Hart in November 2022. "When a 41 year friendship slaps you in the back of the head & blossoms into romance, you stand up, pay attention & step forward in gratitude. Gently forward. It begins!," he wrote in part.

Unlike Underwood's public lifestyle as an actor, Hart opts to keep a low profile. Although she's made red carpet appearances with her Underwood, she lives out of the spotlight.

Before Underwood began dating Hart, the actor — whose credits include Dear White People, Sex and the City, The New Adventures of Old Christine and Quantico — was married to Desiree DaCosta for 27 years.

Together, the former pair welcomed three children: sons Paris and Blake, plus daughter Brielle. Underwood and DaCosta announced their split in 2021.

Here's everything to know about Underwood's wife, Hart.

She's been friends with Blair Underwood for over 40 years

John Lamparski/Getty

Underwood and Hart met for the first time at age 16, a long-time friendship the L.A. Law actor pointed out in an Instagram post announcing their engagement in November 2022. "She's had my back since before I even became an actor," Underwood wrote.

When speaking with PEOPLE, the actor revealed they lived "parallel, separate lives" because she lived on the East Coast with her children and he primarily lived on the West Coast in California. Therefore, they "rarely saw each other."

However, they remained "great friends" over the years. Not just Underwood and Hart, but each of their broods. "We've always been great friends. And I'm talking about the whole family," he said.



She and Blair Underwood made their red carpet debut in November 2022

Although Hart and Underwood have known each other for decades, it wasn't until November 2022 that the two hit the red carpet together. Hart joined Underwood at the 50th International Emmy Awards in New York City where they smiled wide and posed together for photos ahead of the event.

Not only did the International Emmys mark Hart and Underwood's red carpet debut, but it was also their first major appearance as an engaged couple. The actor described the moment with his "new fiancée" as a "personal highlight" of his on Instagram after their appearance.



The couple stepped out once more in March when they attended the 2023 Roundabout Gala in New York City. They coordinated in black outfits as they posed on the red carpet together for photos.

She lives her life 'out loud'

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

When announcing their engagement news, Underwood gushed over Hart with the sweetest compliments penned in his lengthy Instagram caption. In addition to mentioning their history as long-time friends, he described his then-fiancée in a heartfelt tribute.

"The most amazing, brilliant, beautiful, hilarious, thought provoking & insightful person I know who continuously lives life out-loud," Underwood began. "The future is crazy-bright Girl! None of us ever know where God will guide our paths," he penned in part.

She's a mother

Similar to Underwood, Hart has children from a previous marriage. However, little information has been made public about them. Underwood, though, has spoken about the close bond their families share.

"It's really been many years of knowing someone, but all of us," the actor told PEOPLE. "I have a moderate-sized family. She has a big family," he said of Hart. "Combined, we have a huge family. But for those who know us — and I'm talking about all the kids and grandkids... exes... spouses — for everyone to be on board and embrace and accept this union is nothing but God."

She's loved by Blair Underwood's friends

Robin Marchant/Getty Images

Shortly after Underwood announced his engagement to Hart, the pair received a tremendous amount of congratulatory and supportive messages from his friends and family in the Instagram comment section.

"Somebody call 9-1-1 - my breathing is laboured and I can't feel my heart beat anymore," wrote Sherri Shepherd, later adding, "Okay I revived myself! Congrats Blair and Josie - glad you got someone in your corner❤️."

Niecy Nash was another friend who shared the love, commenting, "Issa fiancé 💍💍💍" while Anika Noni Rose and Yvette Nicole Brown both sent their congratulations to the actor and his wife-to-be.

