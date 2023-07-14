All About Joshua Kushner, Karlie Kloss’ Husband and Jared Kushner’s Brother

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner are now parents of two!

The supermodel and the tech investor welcomed their second child together in July 2023 after Kloss previously announced her pregnancy at the Met Gala.

The couple began dating in 2012, though they did their best to avoid the spotlight — save for infrequent social media posts and rare red carpet appearances. They quietly became engaged in July 2018 and married in an intimate ceremony three months later. In 2021, they welcomed their first baby, son Levi Joseph.

A tech investor and entrepreneur, Kushner is the younger brother of Jared Kushner. Jared, who married Ivanka Trump in 2009, became a White House adviser after his father-in-law Donald Trump was elected president in 2016.

“I really followed my heart on choosing to be with the person that I love, despite any complications that came with it,” Kloss said about Kushner in April 2020. “You know, I knew for me, it was worth it to fight for that.”

From his family history to his billionaire status, here’s everything to know about Joshua Kushner and his relationship with Karlie Kloss.

He’s the son of real estate scion Charles Kushner

Patrick McMullan/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Born on June 12, 1985, Joshua Kushner is the youngest of four: His oldest sister Dara was born in 1979, followed by his brother Jared in 1981 and sister Nicole in 1983. The Kushner siblings were raised in Livingston, New Jersey, an affluent town about 30 miles from Manhattan — where their father, Charles Kushner, eventually built his real estate empire.

The same year Kushner was born, Charles launched a real estate development firm called Kushner Companies with his father, Joseph Kushner, who already owned around 4,000 New Jersey apartments. Over the years, Charles grew the company to include dozens of commercial and residential real estate holdings worth a reported $2 billion, according to Esquire.

As a result, Kushner grew up visiting construction sites and spent holidays hunting potential real estate opportunities with his father, as he told Forbes in 2012. “The idea was when everyone is relaxing you should be working,” Kushner said. “The ball doesn’t come to you.”

He attended Harvard University, where he founded his first company

Jin Lee/Bloomberg/Getty

Just like his brother Jared, Kushner attended Harvard University. But rather than use his college education to join the family real estate business — as Jared did in 2005 after his father went to prison for illegal campaign contributions, tax evasion and witness tampering — Kushner studied government and political science and developed an interest in tech startups.

In 2004, when Kushner was a freshman at Harvard, fellow student Mark Zuckerberg created Facebook. Two years later, as a junior, Kushner and two graduate students began their own social network called Vostu. According to Forbes, the endeavor failed initially as a social networking site, but it later found success when it transformed into a social gaming platform and gained a large following in Brazil.

After graduation, Kushner spent one year at Goldman Sachs before returning to Harvard Business School to get his M.B.A. But while working toward his graduate degree, Kushner’s focus remained primarily on Vostu, which had grown to have more than 40 million users and was reportedly making upward of $10,000 a day, per Esquire. “I was not the best student in that I was never there,” Kushner told Forbes about his time in business school. “I’d be in Brazil [and Argentina] and fly back for my Thursday classes.”

Despite having to balance entrepreneurship with graduate schoolwork, Kushner stood by his decision to get an M.B.A. — even though many other famous founders, including Zuckerberg and Steve Jobs, were college dropouts. “I feel like there is a loss in time by studying, in my opinion, what you really don't develop skills from,” Kushner told Business Insider in 2010. “But it makes you a much better, smarter, more well-rounded person.”

He was an early investor in Instagram through his firm Thrive Capital

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Kushner didn’t stop after Vostu: In 2009, he launched a venture capital fund called Thrive Capital and, within two years, had raised $40 million, according to The New York Times. Some of Thrive’s early investments included Warby Parker, Codecademy and GroupMe, but its first major win came with Instagram in April 2012. According to Forbes, Kushner and Thrive invested in the photo-sharing app when it was worth $500 million. Three days later, Facebook purchased Instagram for $1 billion — doubling Thrive’s investment in less than a week.

Thrive, under Kushner’s leadership, has continued to grow over the years. In September 2012, just months after the Instagram deal, Thrive raised another $150 million to invest in more Internet startups, according to The New York Times. In 2022, Forbes reported that Thrive's assets had ballooned to approximately $16 billion.

Despite Kushner’s success, his parents, with their real estate background, were initially puzzled by his work in the tech world. “For the first three years, my mom thought I just fixed computers,” he told Forbes in 2017.

He began dating Kloss in 2012

Amanda Gordon/Bloomberg/Getty

Kushner began dating Kloss in June 2012 — but despite his business success and high-profile family and her career as a supermodel, the two kept their relationship as private as possible — with the exception of the occasional social media post and rare red carpet appearance.

Kloss first spoke about Kushner to PEOPLE in 2013, revealing that her new boyfriend was “so not in fashion.”

She said of their relationship, “It’s really refreshing to leave all the fashion shows and shoots and chaos totally behind.”

Over the years, Kushner and Kloss have given glimpses into their relationship on social media, including birthday posts and anniversary tributes.

“It’s not like I’ve ever wanted to be so secretive about my private life. Carolina Herrera always says, ‘A woman who’s an open book is boring,’ ” Kloss told Porter magazine in April 2018. “There’s no mystery anymore. I know in my life what really matters to me. I’m not trying to hide that from the world. I just really like having a more private life. I’ve got nothing to hide, though!”

Kushner proposed to Kloss in the summer of 2018

Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty

After six years of dating, Kushner proposed to Kloss in the summer of 2018 “during a romantic weekend together in upstate New York,” a source close to the couple told PEOPLE.

“They’re both overjoyed and happily celebrating. Their hearts are full and they’re excited to build their future together,” the source added.

Kloss confirmed the engagement news in July 2018 with a selfie with her new fiancé on Instagram. “I love you more than I have words to express. Josh, you’re my best friend and my soulmate. I can’t wait for forever together. Yes a million times over 💍,” the supermodel captioned the sunset shot.

Prior to getting engaged, a source told PEOPLE that Kloss converted to Judaism for Kushner in June 2018. “She’s never been one to make decisions lightly,” the source told PEOPLE about Kloss. “She spends a lot of time reflecting and learning.”

Kushner and Kloss married in 2018 — and they had two weddings

Karli Kloss Instagram

Kushner and Kloss first tied the knot on Oct. 18, 2018, just three months after announcing their engagement. The couple wed in an intimate Jewish ceremony held in upstate New York with just under 80 guests in attendance. For the nuptials, Kloss wore a custom Dior gown.

"The wedding was intimate and moving. The couple was beaming with happiness,” a friend who attended the wedding told PEOPLE.

Kushner shared a photo of his bride on Instagram a few days after the small ceremony. “I married my best friend,” he captioned the post, which featured Kushner snapping a photo of Kloss in her lace wedding gown, holding a petite bouquet.

Eight months later, in June 2019, the couple held a second, larger wedding celebration in Wyoming. The weekend-long bash was held at Brush Creek Ranch in Wyoming and was attended by several celebrities — including Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom, Mila Kunis and Diane von Furstenberg. Kloss wore a lace, off-the-shoulder gown by designer Jonathan Simkhai, while Kushner kept things simple with a sleek suit.

“My cowboy 🖤,” Kloss captioned an Instagram post of her and Kushner from the weekend.

In January 2019, prior to her second wedding reception, Kloss spoke about newlywed life with Kushner.

“I love being married,” she told reporters while promoting the Project Runway reboot. “Honestly, I just feel really happy. It’s so nice to just have a home base. I can’t explain. Nothing has really changed, but in all the best ways, it feels different. I love it.”

Both Kushner and Kloss are tech entrepreneurs

Kevin Mazur/Getty

Though their work experience couldn’t be more different — Kushner grew up in a real estate family and Kloss began her modeling career at 14 — they both have experienced success as tech entrepreneurs.

Since Vostu and Thrive Capital, Kushner has been behind several startups, including Oscar Health, a health insurance company that he co-founded in 2013. After Oscar Health went public in 2021, it had a market value of about $7 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Another company of Kushner’s is the real estate startup Cadre, which he co-founded with his brother Jared in 2015. According to The New York Times, the brothers combined their expertise in technology and real estate to create the platform, which helps its clients to invest in real estate.

Kloss is also an entrepreneur: In 2015, she launched Kode with Klossy, a coding camp that aims to empower girls to learn to code and become leaders in the tech world. The tuition-free program expanded internationally in 2023 by adding London to its existing sites in Los Angeles, New York City and St. Louis. Kode with Klossy boasts 12,000 alumni.

“This experience has impacted so many others that I could have never imagined when I was first starting it,” Kloss told PEOPLE in 2023. “And it's what inspires me to keep growing it and it makes me so proud of our scholars.”

Kloss has spoken about how Kushner always has her back, no matter the venture, calling him an “incredible support” in 2019.

“I’m sure everyone is juggling ten things that you wouldn’t even realize,” she said while promoting Project Runway. “For me, like every woman, [I’m] just figuring out how to continue to grow my career and balance my personal and professional life. I feel really grateful that I have a partner, my husband, who’s an incredible support to me and wants to help me accomplish my dreams no matter what they are.”

He and Kloss share "liberal values"

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

While Kushner's brother Jared played a prime role as a senior White House aide in his father-in-law’s administration, both Kushner and Kloss have openly disagreed with Trump’s politics.

Neither Kloss nor Kushner reportedly voted for Trump in 2016. A spokesman for Kushner told Esquire in August 2016 that he was a lifelong Democrat who would not be voting for Trump in the upcoming election; Kloss vocally supported Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Beyond their voting history, the couple have each spoken about their political views in interviews. In April 2017, Kushner told Forbes he was “surprised” at Trump’s victory.

“It is no secret that liberal values have guided my life and that I have supported political leaders that share similar values,” he added. “But neither political party has a monopoly on the truth or on constructive ideas for our country. It’s important to be open-minded and learn from differing opinions.”

In September 2018, Kloss spoke similarly about her political opinions to Vogue. “Josh and I share a lot of the same liberal values that guide our lives and the things we stand for,” she told the magazine. The supermodel made her political views even more apparent on a January 2020 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“I’m sure I’m not the only person in this country who does not necessarily agree with their family on politics,” she said. “I voted as a Democrat in 2016 and I plan to do the same in 2020.”

But despite their political differences, the Kushner brothers maintain a close relationship. In the lead-up to the 2016 election, Jared slowed his visits to the Thrive offices, where he often visited for “a hug and a kiss,” his publicist told Esquire — and Kushner shared with Forbes in 2017 that he and his big brother “still speak every day.” Ivanka also referred to the supermodel as her "sister" after Kloss and Kushner got engaged.

Kushner is a part owner of the NBA’s Memphis Grizzlies

James Devaney/Getty

Kushner added to his résumé when he purchased a minority stake in an NBA team, the Memphis Grizzlies, in March 2019. According to Forbes, Kushner bought a 2.5% stake in the team, valuing the basketball team at $1.32 billion.

This wasn’t the first time a member of Kushner’s family had attempted to purchase a professional sports team — but it was the first time a Kushner had been successful. The New York Times reported that Kushner’s father, Charles, had made an unsuccessful bid to purchase the New Jersey Nets in 2004. His brother Jared was in the running to buy the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2012, according to the Los Angeles Times. The Kushner family, led by Joshua, also attempted to purchase the Miami Marlins in 2017.

Kushner is the first member of his family to reach billionaire status

Edward Berthelot/Getty

In 2022, Kushner was named to Forbes’ list of the richest people in the world — becoming the first billionaire in his family.

According to Forbes, Kushner, who was 36 at the time, was worth an estimated $2 billion, thanks to his investments, venture capital firm and startup companies, including Oscar and Cadre. His net worth had surpassed that of his entire family, which was estimated to be around $1.8 billion in total in December 2016.

Kushner and Kloss are parents of two

Christopher Polk/WWD/Getty

Kushner and Kloss became first-time parents when the supermodel gave birth to a son named Levi Joseph on March 11, 2021. Kushner announced his son’s birth on Instagram, sharing a photo of the baby boy swaddled in the hospital and writing, “Welcome to the world 🌎.”

Kloss posted her own Instagram reveal, featuring her hand — adorned with a “mama” ring — holding onto her son’s tiny fist. In the caption, she announced their son’s name.

In April 2022, Kloss opened up on the Today show about becoming a mother, calling it “the greatest joy that I never knew.”

Karlie Kloss Instagram

She continued: “The moment he was placed on my arms — I literally cry at commercials now, so I might cry right now — I just had this moment of, ‘Now, every woman who has a child, every parent, goes through this.’ And it’s just the most profound experience that I had no idea [about] until having a kid.”

The supermodel also spoke about how parenthood had affected both her and Kushner’s lives for the better. “Everything changes,” she said on Today. “I think the last few years have changed us as well but becoming a mom? I have become, first of all, so much more efficient with my time. I’m actually on time everywhere now. And I’m always a multitasker. ... I’m doing a thousand things. But I think priorities just changed.”

In May 2023, Kloss revealed that she was pregnant with baby No. 2 at the 2023 Met Gala. “I got a plus one. Don’t tell anybody,” she joked to Vogue on the red carpet, referring to the gala’s no-guest policy.

Over two months later, Kushner and Kloss' second baby was born.

