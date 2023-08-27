Who Is Seth Meyers' Brother? All About Actor and Podcast Co-Host Josh Meyers

Seth Meyers isn’t the only funny guy in the family.

The Saturday Night Live alum and host of Late Night with Seth Meyers is the older brother of Josh Meyers, a fellow actor and comedian who is perhaps best known for his work on the sketch comedy show MADtv and for starring in the final season of That ‘70s Show. He’s made frequent appearances alongside Seth over the years, becoming a familiar face on his talk show — and now, the two have launched a podcast together that delves into the trials and tribulations of their family trips growing up.

Josh spent his early childhood alongside Seth and their parents, Larry and Hilary, in Okemos, Michigan, before the family moved to Bedford, New Hampshire, in 1983. Josh made Seth a big brother with his arrival on Jan. 8, 1976 — about two years after Seth was born on Dec. 28, 1973. The two have been incredibly close since childhood, later attending the same college and often vacationing together and collaborating on projects as adults.

So who is Josh Meyers? From growing up alongside Seth in New Hampshire to pursuing his own career in entertainment, here’s everything to know about Seth Meyers’ younger brother.

He co-hosts a podcast with his brother Seth

Virginia Sherwood/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

The brothers launched a podcast together, Family Trips with the Meyers Brothers, in June 2023. The hilarious show features the siblings recalling their most belly-laugh-inducing misadventures with their parents through the years, from “miserable” visits to Maine to ski trips cut short by injuries.

“Family vacations are the great equalizer. Everyone took trips,” Seth explains of the inspiration behind the podcast. “They take an oversize place in your memory because they were adventures, whether they went well or went badly. We tend to enjoy talking about the ones that went badly more.”

They’ve also tapped a roster of famous friends to join them in strolling down memory lane, with guests including Amy Poehler, Pete Davidson, Tom Holland, Amy Schumer, Colin Jost and more. “We don’t want our guests to overthink it. There’s charm in who these people were before they were famous. We’ve all had these same experiences,” Josh told PEOPLE about the podcast’s mission.

He’s an actor and comedian

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Following in his older brother’s footsteps, Josh took an interest in acting and comedy from a young age. “They definitely both had a creative bent,” their dad explained on an episode of the Fathering Excellence podcast in February 2021. “They were not really like theater kids. They were very interested in comedy,” he explained, adding that Josh’s performing talents span a wide range that includes singing, dancing and acting. From middle school productions of Fame to joining a mime troupe and performing in Hair, Josh was always involved in entertaining others.

After graduating from Northwestern (which happened to also be the alma mater of Seth and both of their parents), Josh once again took a page out of his brother’s book and headed off to Amsterdam, where he got his start at Boom Chicago. The legendary improv theater and comedy club is also where Seth cut his teeth, alongside other familiar faces including Jason Sudeikis and Jordan Peele.

From there, Josh became a cast member of the sketch comedy series MADtv, before landing his most recognizable gig as Randy Pearson in the eighth and final season of That '70s Show.

In the season, his character replaced Topher Grace’s starring role as Eric Forman — a change that fans did not take lightly, particularly in relation to his dating Eric’s longtime girlfriend Donna. "I did the last season of That '70s Show that a lot of people really don't like me because of,” he admitted on The Quantum Leap Podcast in December 2022.

"They were like, 'You stole Eric's girlfriend,’ and I was like, 'No, no, no, Topher Grace went to go be in Spider-Man 2 or 3. I just got a job, like, Donna's not a real person. She's a character,’ ” he said.

They are incredibly supportive of each others’ careers

Michael Loccisano/Getty

Despite working in the same field, the brothers have always been each others’ greatest champions.

“It hasn’t affected their friendship at all, they’re still just as close,” Larry said on the Fathering Excellence podcast, calling it “wonderful” that they haven’t allowed their separate career arcs to come between them. “You have to give Josh the credit,” he said. “They have some jealousy about it, but it has no effect that's visible, at least on their relationship. They’re still very, very close,” he said.

Over the years, Seth has invited Josh into several of his projects, from recurring guest appearances on his talk show to voicing the character of Perfect Man in The Awesomes, the animated series he co-created in 2013.

He dated equestrian McKenzie Rollins

John Lamparski/WireImage

Josh was most recently romantically linked to equestrian McKenzie Rollins, a Malibu-based eventing and dressage rider, who also works as a trainer and coach. While it’s unclear if the two are still together — neither have publicly posted with the other since February 2021 — Josh confirmed that he does currently have a girlfriend while discussing the podcast launch with PEOPLE in June 2023. Without referring to his partner by name, he attributed his “reformed” sleeping habits to his “girlfriend and dog.”

He and Rollins first met on June 27, 2013, according to an anniversary post that Rollins later shared on Instagram.

“Happy ‘day we first met’ 5 years ago to the man who loves me AND our horse. I love you the most of all humans,” she gushed, tagging the actor and calling him “a real 🍑!” in a video of him eating a peach beside her horse, Frankie.

The couple often shared sweet tributes to each other — and their family of pets — on social media over the years, cataloging Caribbean getaways, Cape Cod vacations and days out with his parents. Together, they share two dogs, which they posed with in a photo while on a “family getaway” in April 2018.

Previously, Josh was involved in a high-profile relationship with actress Missi Pyle, who he dated for several years in the early 2000s. The former pair publicly attended several movie premieres and red carpet events together from 2003 until 2006.

He’s always been less “cautious” than Seth

Clinton Wallace/Globe Photos/ZUMAPRESS.com/Alamy

Josh’s dad, Larry, opened up about the differences between his two sons and their dynamic growing up on the Fathering Excellence podcast. He expressed that Josh had long been more adventurous, while Seth was more risk-averse and methodical.

“[Seth has] always been a great audience for things. Josh is much more active,” he recalled, adding that his youngest is “much more interested in doing things” and rarely sat still as a child. “When he was little, if he was bored when we were watching a movie, he would go into the kitchen and get a box of brownies and come out, say, ‘Can I bake brownies?’ ”

He added that the two brothers have been opposites for much of their life. While he described Seth as “the most risk-averse person” and “ a cautious child,” he noted that “Josh was much more aggressive.” As a result, Josh has sustained more injuries over their lifetime — from breaking his leg while skiing to breaking his leg once again while zip-lining in Mexico. “And when Josh gets hurt, it actually irritates Seth that he would get hurt because Seth said, ‘I would never do that,’ ” Larry explained.

He’s been vegan for years

Monica Schipper/FilmMagic

The younger Meyers brother has been vegan since 2019, he revealed during the family’s annual Thanksgiving get-together on Late Night with Seth Meyers in 2022. During the episode, Seth brought up how Josh had recently visited their parents, and their mom “very sweetly went out of [her] way” to whip up a vegan kale and chickpea soup for him. Only one thing went wrong, their dad shared: she ultimately used chicken broth instead of vegetable broth.

“That’s probably why it was so good,” their dad joked, revealing that Josh’s stomach was upset after the mishap.

To show his good sportsmanship, Josh prepared an anthem about surviving Thanksgiving as a vegan, which he performed on the show. “From deviled eggs to turkey legs, there’s so much we can’t eat / but moral superiority just simply can’t be beat,” he playfully sang.

