Who Is Lisa Hochstein's Boyfriend? All About Jody Glidden

Get to know Lisa Hochstein’s boyfriend.

The Real Housewives of Miami star is in a relationship with tech entrepreneur Jody Glidden, who she confirmed she’s dating in February 2023.

“I guess it’s sort of out of the bag,” she told Entertainment Tonight of Glidden at the time. “Yeah, I’m dating. I’m dating this guy. He’s a great guy. He’s been super supportive of me."

The reality star said that Glidden is “different to what [she’s] used to," alluding to her past relationship with Lenny Hochstein, her now-estranged husband of 13 years.



“[He] has empathy, he cares,” Hochstein continued of Glidden, saying that her new beau “wants to motivate me to do better, be my best. So, it’s a lot of things that I’m not used to dealing with, or used to having from my previous relationship.”

Days after the Hochsteins confirmed their split in May 2022, Lenny made his new romance public with now-fiancée model Katharina Mazepa, sparking rumors of infidelity. The surgeon insisted, however, that he was never unfaithful to Lisa.



Lenny and Mazpa announced their engagement on July 30, 2023, which prompted the RHOM star to call her estranged husband out on social media. “Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement,” she wrote on her Instagram Story the day after the engagement announcement.

Read on for everything to know about Hochstein’s boyfriend, Glidden.



He’s from Canada

Jody Glidden/instagram

Glidden was born and raised in Canada, but he is now a resident of Florida. He currently lives and works in Miami.



He’s a Harvard graduate

Jody Glidden/instagram

Prior to earning his BBA in management at the University of New Brunswick, Glidden studied computer science after high school before dropping out to pursue startups. He then continued his studies at Harvard University, graduating in 2011 with a master's degree in management information systems.



He’s the founder and CEO of a tech company

Jody Glidden/instagram

According to his LinkedIn profile, Glidden is passionate about product, machine learning, automation, sales technology, mobile-first and social marketing and engineering. After years of experience, he co-founded Introhive in 2012.

The tech company was recognized by Deloitte’s Fast 50 and Fast 500 Awards programs for four consecutive years and was named the MarTech 2020 Breakthrough Award winner for Best CRM Innovation.

In addition to his work at Introhive — the 5th company he’s been involved in founding and building — Glidden is also the founder and CEO of Postilize, which uses generative AI to change how enterprises build their brand and base of loyal customers.



He's a dad

Jody Glidden/instagram

Glidden is the father of one child, a daughter named Peyton who was born in 2009. She makes various appearances on her dad's Instagram, featuring the duo enjoying activities together like skiing.

In June 2023, Glidden posted a sweet tribute to Peyton in celebration of her eighth-grade graduation. "My little girl is off to high school! So proud!" he wrote alongside a photo of his daughter holding her certificate.



He went Instagram official with Lisa Hochstein in July 2023

Lisa Hochstein/instagram

While Hochstein spoke about her romance with Glidden for the first time in February, it wasn’t until five months later that the couple made their relationship Instagram official on July 23.

"My love ❤️ @miami_jody thanks for being there for me,“ the reality star wrote alongside a photo of Glidden, to which Glidden commented, “I’ll always have your back. Love you baby.”

Glidden, meanwhile, posted the same photo to his own Instagram, writing, “Sometimes our past is just meant to teach us to be better for our next future. We’ve both experienced a lot and grown a lot and I look forward to so much more. Love you so much.”