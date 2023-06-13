Who Is Andy Samberg's Wife? All About Musician Joanna Newsom

Ever since his days on Saturday Night Live in the early aughts, Andy Samberg has been a household name. His wife, Joanna Newsom, is notable in her own right: The singer and harpist has released several critically acclaimed albums throughout her career.

After dating for several years, Samberg and Newsom got married in 2013 and went on to welcome a daughter in 2017.

"Oh, he's my favorite person in the world," Newsom told Larry King in a 2015 interview. "Yeah, he's the person I would most want to hang out with at any given moment."

Samberg shared similar sentiments with iNews, saying, "​​It's important to be with someone that you trust; someone you can laugh and be your true self with. Those two are tied in my personal experience."

So, who is Andy Samberg's wife? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Joanna Newsom and her relationship with the comedian.

She grew up in California and was raised by musicians

Amy Sussman/Getty

Newsom was born in 1982 and grew up in Nevada City, California, an old mining town. Raised by doctors who were also musicians, Newsom was not allowed to watch TV as a child — instead, she was surrounded by music.

"My mom came from a long history of being a musician and had formally studied piano for years and played over the course of my childhood," she told Under the Radar magazine in 2010. "She had an African drum group that would meet in our upstairs garage every week for years and years, and she played hammered dulcimer and autoharp."

Newsom began taking piano lessons at 4 years old before learning the harp at age 8. She also started writing her own songs and acting and singing in local theater productions. Despite this, she was shy.

"By the time I got to high school, I was just happy kind of being a weirdo," she said.

She studied musical composition and creative writing in college

Stefanie Keenan/Getty

After a childhood spent playing music, writing songs and singing, Newsom enrolled at Mills College in Oakland, California. She studied musical composition and creative writing before dropping out, according to the New York Times.

"Around eighth grade, I decided I wanted to be a composer, so that's when my focus shifted again, and that's what I went to college for," she told The A.V. Club in 2004. "I switched out of composition and into creative writing so I could work with words."

She is a critically acclaimed singer and harpist

Tabatha Fireman/Redferns

Newsom went on to become a well-known singer and harpist, famous for her literary lyrics and inventive, unique sound.

After releasing her first EPs in 2002, she signed with the record label Drag City and later released her first album, The Milk-Eyed Mender, in 2004. Newsom released her fourth full-length album, Divers, in 2015.

As for Samberg, he loves her music. "He loves the harp," she shared on Larry King Now. "He's probably the biggest superfan of my music."

She has done some acting

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

In addition to her music, Newsom has also appeared in several films and TV shows.

She appeared in MGMT's "Kids" music video in 2009, and in 2012, she appeared in an episode of Portlandia as a harpist. Newsom also took on a role in Paul Thomas Anderson's Inherent Vice and even had a cameo in the series finale of Samberg's show Brooklyn Nine-Nine in 2021.

She met Samberg backstage at one of her shows

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

As Newsom explained during an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, she and Samberg first met after one of her shows. They had each been a "big fan" of each other before they were introduced.

"Fred Armisen brought him to one of my shows, and I had just been with my band backstage, like an hour before, watching [The Lonely Island's] 'Just 2 Guyz,' " Newsom said. "He has a tiny, tiny part. He plays Steve the c--- ... So when I met him he was kinda shy, and I said, 'Oh my God, you're Steve the c---!' And he always says he saw like heart bubbles."

She and Samberg got married in 2013

Kevin Mazur/VF18/WireImage

In February 2013, Samberg and Newsom confirmed their engagement to PEOPLE after dating for five years.

The couple tied the knot in September 2013 in Big Sur, California. Newsom wore a gown by Zac Posen, and celebrity guests included Adam Sandler, Amy Poehler and Maya Rudolph, among others.

"I liked it and I put a ring on it," Samberg later joked to PEOPLE the following January, adding of their honeymoon to the Maldives, "It was incredible. It was amazing.”

She has a daughter with Samberg

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

Samberg and Newsom's rep confirmed to PEOPLE in August 2017 that they had welcomed a daughter.

While being first-time parents certainly isn't easy, the couple worked together to lighten the load. "You've gotta just lean into it," Samberg told iNews in 2018. "With a baby, it's all about just sitting down and watching TV with my wife at the end of the day; Wild Wild Country or something. That way, we can focus on everyone else's problems. We try to find the humor in everything."

The pair seem to have perfected their parenting routine since. In 2021, Samberg told PEOPLE, "We have a 3-year-old, so you make breakfast, we have a small playgroup that we have going with a few other families so we make sure we get her over to that in time."

During the day, Samberg and Newsom focus on work. "Then the kid comes home and that's it," he added. "You make dinner, bath time, bedtime and you collapse."