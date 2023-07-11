Who Is Mike Trout's Wife? All About Jessica Cox

Mike Trout and Jessica Cox were high school sweethearts before he made it to the MLB.

When the future Los Angeles Angels center fielder first saw Cox in high school, he instantly knew that she was "the one." After sitting next to her in class, they quickly began dating. Cox was at his side when he was drafted and has supported him throughout his professional baseball career.

Trout and Cox got married in 2017 and welcomed their first child three years later.

"With you, life is better every single day," Trout wrote to his wife in a 2020 Instagram post. "I don't know where I would be without you by my side. Your strength and courage as a mother grows our love... I love you, Jess."

Here is everything to know about Mike Trout's wife, Jessica Cox.

She met Trout in Spanish class

Mike Trout Instagram

Trout and Cox first met in high school Spanish class. According to Wedding Style magazine, Trout noticed an empty seat behind his future bride and decided to act out in hopes that he'd be sent to the back of the class. The teacher eventually sent Trout to the empty desk, where the baseball player and Cox quickly bonded over their love of the outdoors and sports.

The couple went on to attend their senior prom together in 2009. Trout later shared photos from their date on Instagram.

"She's been there before baseball and along the whole journey," Trout told the MLB's 30 Clubs in 30 Days in 2018 of his relationship with Cox. "You say we're getting married young — I was with her for 11 years."

She is a teacher

Patrick Smith/Getty

After graduating from New Jersey's Millville Senior High School with Trout, Cox attended Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in elementary education. She also played collegiate field hockey for the LVC Dutchmen and was a member of the National Honor Society.

After college, Cox began working as a middle school teacher in Cape May County, New Jersey, according to New Jersey 101.5.

Trout proposed in an extravagant way

Mike Trout Instagram

On June 28, 2016, Trout proposed to Cox in an elaborate way: He hired a pilot to write "Will you marry me Jess?" in skywriting.

"After a few unforgettable days at home and in Boston with our families, I'm so excited to finally be able to call this amazing man my fiancé!" she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the message in the sky.

She wed Trout in 2017

Adam Glanzman/MLB Photos/Getty

The couple held a winter wedding on Dec. 9, 2017, in Allentown, New Jersey. Their ceremony took place in a barn, which Cox later told Wedding Style magazine was "the best part" of the day. She added, "It felt so natural, like we were doing what we were meant to do. Walking down the aisle with my father and then being given away to my husband was incredibly emotional.”

Following their wedding, the couple honeymooned in Hawaii and Bora Bora.

She is a philanthropist

Jessica Trout Instagram

Cox is a frequent volunteer and supporter of several causes. She has worked with other Angels players' partners to support the Angels Baseball Foundation, which raises money for local causes. In 2012, the Orange County Register reported that she and other players' wives volunteered at the Fill the Boot event, which raised nearly $9,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association's local chapters. In 2016, the group hosted its annual Gold Ball Mystery Bag fundraiser, which supported the Special Olympics in Southern California.

She has also taken a mission trip to Belize and visited patients at the Children's Hospital of Orange County with Trout, among other charitable endeavors.

Her brother played minor league baseball

Jae C Hong/AP/Shutterstock

Jessica's brother, Aaron Cox, was a former minor league pitcher for the Los Angeles Angels organization.

On Aug. 15, 2018, Aaron died suddenly at age 24. Shortly after Aaron's death, Trout honored his late brother-in-law by wearing a jersey with “A. Cox” written on the back during a game against the Houston Astros.

Trout also shared an emotional tribute to Aaron on Instagram, writing, "You made such an impact on my life since the day I first met you. You were an amazing person inside & out that showed us all how to live life to the fullest. Seeing and hearing about your impact on other people are all things that made me a better person every single day."



She is a mother

Mike Trout Instagram

On March 2, 2020, the couple announced that they were expecting their first baby. The pair discovered Cox was pregnant after taking two pregnancy tests on "Thanksgiving Eve."

Trout and Cox welcomed their son, Beckham Aaron Trout, on July 30, 2020. He was born at 5:10 p.m. and weighed in at 7 lbs., 10 oz. Beckham's middle name came from his late uncle, Aaron.

"Our greatest gift from above • we are so in love! 🤍," Trout wrote on Instagram announcing the news. "Meet our sweet boy, Beckham Aaron Trout 🖤."

She's also a dog mom

Jessica Trout Instagram

Trout and Cox have adopted two dogs together: a miniature spitz named Juno and a mini Australian shepherd named Josie.

The pups have their very own Instagram account and are often seen with Beckham on Cox's page.