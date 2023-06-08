Who Is Jenna Jameson's Wife? All About Jessi Lawless

Meet Jenna Jameson's wife.

The former adult film star tied the knot with Jessi Lawless in Las Vegas on May 23. The couple started dating in January, but have known each other for over a year.

"I found the person that I truly should have always been with," Jameson told PEOPLE of her entrepreneur wife. "I try to go over in my mind why I ever dated or married men, and it's selfish and bad to say, but I think my driving force were children," the mom of three added.

Similar to Jameson, Lawless is no stranger to the public eye. Not only is she an entrepreneur who works as a hairstylist on the east coast, but she also doubles as a social media personality. Lawless is active on Instagram and TikTok, garnering over three million followers on both platforms combined.

Both are sure to keep their followers updated on their relationship with photos that are often accompanied by sweet captions penned to one another. They are very supportive of each other, too.

"She's probably the strongest human I've ever met in my life," Lawless told PEOPLE of Jameson, while Lawless said there is nothing like being in the "inspiring" company of her wife.

She worked as a barber in Florida



She worked as a barber in Florida

Lawless is an Alabama native who grew up in a small town before moving to Florida when she was 17 years old. She lived there for 22 years before moving to Las Vegas, where she currently resides with her wife.

Although Lawless was born in Alabama, she and the Sunshine State go back even further. "I was conceived in Panama City Beach, Spring Break 1982 after my mother won a bikini contest," Lawless told PEOPLE with a laugh.

Prior to her Las Vegas move, Lawless — nicknamed "Flawless Lawless" — worked as a barber in Cocoa Beach, where she in part used her craft to host charity events to give back. In addition to her work as a barber, she hosts her own podcast (titled, Born Lawless) and is a part-owner of Savage Sip Coffee.

She has a huge following on TikTok

Lawless has racked up quite the following on social media, with nearly 3 million followers across TikTok and Instagram. Per her website, she is known online for her "unapologetic approach to life advice and has built a reputation for resilience & tenacity."

Lawless — who posts a variety of content ranging from blunt (yet motivational) pep talks to comedic lifestyle videos — "hopes to inspire her audience to overcome adversity through positivity & determination."

TikTok has a special meaning to both Lawless and Jameson, as the app brought the two together in the first place! The couple connected after the former adult film star found the social media personality while scrolling, then ultimately, commenting on her page.

Lawless admitted to PEOPLE that it took her a moment to realize who Jameson was. "Who is this Jenna Can't Lose?" she recalls reading the star's social media handle. "It's Jenna f------ Jameson. Oh my God. All right, get your s--- together."

Jameson added: "I was crushing on Jessi for a long time because she's quite large on TikTok and I love TikTok. I just scroll at night when I'm trying to calm down, and I just loved her perspective on things, I related to it. So I just started mass commenting her trying to get her attention, and it seemed to have worked."



Her dad walked Jenna down the aisle

Lawless and Jameson tied the knot at Little Church of the West in Nevada, the same place the former model's parents exchanged vows. The newlyweds have plans to throw a bigger wedding in the future, but for now, Lawless told PEOPLE they "run and gunned it." She added, "Very Las Vegas."

Only a few people in the pair's inner circle were in attendance at the intimate Vegas ceremony. Lawless told PEOPLE that her father was there and "walked Jenna down the aisle [since] her father passed away."

"I was standing up there waiting for her, and I looked at the back of the church and I saw her standing there and I looked at my dad and I said, 'Dad.' And he looked over at me and I said, 'Go walk Jenna down the aisle right now,'" Lawless explained.

Jenna plans on taking her last name

Lawless and Jameson sealed the deal very quickly after getting engaged, an intimate moment that took place in the "privacy" of their own bedroom.

"We were laying in bed and we were just talking, and I had the ring, I'd had the ring for a minute," Lawless — who proposed to Jameson — recounted to PEOPLE.

"I reached over in my bedside table and I pulled it out and I walked around to her side of the bed and I got down on one knee and I told her that she was the most incredible woman that I'd ever encountered and I could think of nothing better than for her to be my wife," she remembered.

Jameson plans on legally taking her wife's last name.

She and Jenna compliment each other

Jessi Lawless/Instagram

Lawless and Jameson recognize that they are very different from each other, but they know they complement each other at the same time. In fact, Jameson — who refers to herself as "Jessi's Girl" on Instagram — considers their differences "a good mesh."



"I'm kind of balls to the wall and I ride the wave of my emotions," Jameson shared with PEOPLE. "I just want what I want. And Jessi is very reserved and she thinks everything through, and so it's a good mesh for sure, because she grounds me and I set a fire under her a--."

