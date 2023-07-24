Who Is Dave Matthews' Wife? All About Jennifer Ashley Harper

Dave Matthews has been married to his wife, Jennifer Ashley Harper (who goes by Ashley), since 2000 — but they started dating years before Dave Matthews Band became one of the most successful musical groups in the world.

At this point, Harper and Matthews have been together for 30 years, through Matthews' band making it big, winning awards and going on tour. They've also been a couple through milestones in Harper's career and her journey to become a doctor. During this time, they welcomed three children and collaborated on a project outside of music and medicine.

In 2012, Extra asked Matthews how he kept his relationship alive amid his demanding touring schedule. "It's a great testament to my wife," he said. "I got great kids and I married an amazing, brilliant woman."

Matthews and Harper keep their relationship pretty private. In the same Extra interview, Matthews said: "We don't hide, but we just keep to ourselves." However, the "Crash Into Me" singer has shared a few tidbits here and there.

So, who is Dave Matthews' wife? Here's everything there is to know about Jennifer Ashley Harper and her relationship with the Dave Matthews Band frontman.

She met Matthews at a Halloween party

Dave Matthews with wife Jennifer Ashley Harper at the 'Three Days of Rain' play on opening night in New York City in April 2006. Dave Allocca/Starpix/Shutterstock

Harper and Matthews first met at a college Halloween party, as he shared in a 2004 interview with Rolling Stone.

"She was just freaky. She was a pretty nutty girl in college," Matthews said. "That's the first time she saw me. I never dress up for Halloween, but this night I shaved my head, painted it yellow, put on a lot of eye makeup and wore a leather jacket and blue jeans. My whole torso was painted white. I definitely looked very sick. My wife saw me then and told me she thought I was gay. She thought I was cute."

When asked if it was love at first sight, he said: "Not for her, but for me."

She and Matthews got married in 2000

Matthews and Harper met in the early '90s, not long after the Dave Matthews Band was formed in 1991.

After several years together, the couple officially tied the knot in 2000.

She and Matthews have three children

Dave Matthews and wife Mary during the First Annual Kenny Gordon Foundation Benefit Screening of the Miramax Film 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' in New York City. Tom Kingston/WireImage

Harper and Matthews have three children together. Their twin daughters, Stella Busina and Grace Anne were born in 2001, and their son, August Oliver, was born in 2007. All three children were born in Seattle, where the couple lives most of the time.

"They're hysterical to watch — how much fun they're having, how they're turning into people and how much they love sugar and avocados," Matthews told Rolling Stone in 2004 when his daughters were toddlers. "I worry that I'm screwing up all the time. But as long as I love them, it'll be OK. My kids are what gives me the urgency to say what I think about the world."

She's a naturopathic physician

Dave Matthews and his wife during the 2004 Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Party at Beverly Hills Hotel. KMazur/WireImage

Harper is a naturopathic doctor, which is a type of physician who focuses on natural remedies.

The Harper-Matthews family first moved to Seattle because Harper was attending medical school in the city. But, soon, they began to call it home.

"My wife is done with school, but we're attached to the city. So as far as I know, unless there are some changes that my wife has not informed me of, we have no plans to leave," Matthews told the Seattle Post-Intelligencer in 2005.

He continued, "When I'm not working, we spend most of the year (in Seattle). But we do visit (Charlottesville) Virginia. We have a lot of roots that we put down there. But it seems like our family started here in Seattle, so this is my home now. That's how I feel about it."

She and Matthews collaborated on a business

Matthews has a line of wine called Dreaming Tree Wines — and when the brand released a rosé, the musician shared that it was Harper's idea.

"My wife said, 'Are you gonna make a Rosé with Dreaming Tree, and I said, 'What a good idea!' " Matthews told PEOPLE in 2019. "So I called up Sean [McKenzie] who's head winemaker at Dreaming Tree and … I said, 'Hey, my wife thinks it's time to do a rosé!' "

He explained that he and Harper took time to taste various rosés and make note of what they liked and disliked about them to create their own.

"I really do think that it is a remarkably good Rosé," Matthews shared. "It's light and crisp and it's got a little bit of watermelon and strawberry."

She's joined him on tour

Dave Matthews arrives with his wife for the 'Confessions of a Dangerous Mind' after party on Dec. 18, 2002, at Metronone in New York City. Mark Mainz/Getty

Matthews has spoken about how his family often joins him on tour. In 2005, he told the Seattle Times, "Often my family is on the road, so now what I do is I get off stage and if my girls (3-year-old twins) are still awake, I get on the bus and read them a bedtime story."

The musician also addressed whether he was likely to be spotted while out and about in one of the cities on his tours. He explained that if he were, it would likely be because of Harper.

"It would have to be the quietest, dive-iest place in town," he said. "That's where I would go. It would be following my wife that I would go out for a drink. But otherwise I would go be boring."