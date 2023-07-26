Who Is Usher's Girlfriend? All About Jenn Goicoechea

Usher found his No. 1 fan in Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea.

The Grammy-winning performer — whose real name is Usher Raymond IV — and the record executive first sparked dating rumors when they were photographed together at producer Keith Thomas' 40th birthday party in June 2019.

In 2020, Usher and Goicoechea welcomed their first child together, daughter Sovereign Bo, followed by their son Sire Castrello in 2021. Usher also shares two sons, Usher V and Naviyd Ely, with ex-wife Tameka Foster.

Though they tend to keep their family life out of the spotlight, the couple have opened up about their relationship on social media. For Goicoechea's birthday on Oct. 13, 2021, Usher posted a tribute to her and their then-newborn son on Instagram.

"Happy Birthday My love … couldn't ask for a better partna 😎," he wrote alongside a maternity photo of Goicoechea. "My Lover & Friend … I love U and celebrate U not only on our new arrival but to another year of growth for U and with U. Heart&Soul. We were casting your belly with Sire only two days before his arrival in this photo. Thank U for him and all your love."

Goicoechea returned the favor for Usher's birthday the next day, sharing photos of him posing next to colorful rocks, captioned: "I'm honored to have spent the last few years together and growing our family. You deserve your flowers everyday if I'm asked not just on your Birthday! Don't nobody have heart like you…. You The Goat, The King … The Light and Love of my life! Can't wait to spend many more with you!"

So, who is Usher's girlfriend? Here's everything to know about Jennifer "Jenn" Goicoechea and her relationship with the singer-songwriter.

She grew up in Miami

Goicoechea, who was born to an Italian mother and a Puerto Rican father, grew up in Miami. After high school, she continued her education in her home state.

According to her LinkedIn, she studied recording arts at Full Sail University in Winter Park, Florida, from 2003 and 2004.

She got her start in entertainment working with her mother

Goicoechea first started off in the entertainment industry by shadowing her mother, Barbara Goicoechea.

Barbara has been the director of operations at ACT Productions, a Miami-based event and multimedia production company, since 1988. Working with her mother gave Goicoechea the chance to land a position working as an assistant for singer Ciara, which kicked off her career in entertainment.

On Mother's Day 2020, Goicoechea posted a throwback photo of herself as a child and penned a tribute to her mom.

"Happy Mother's Day to the Strongest woman I know. Barbara, i couldn't have prayed for anything better... Your are truly Amazing! Love Boogs ❤️," she wrote in the caption.

She's a music executive and former manager

When Goicoechea relocated from Florida to the West Coast, she began representing artists under her management company, Boogs'N'Effect Management. One of her first artists was KING (née Keisha Rain).

According to her LinkedIn, Goicoechea worked at ASCAP as the director of rhythm & soul starting in January 2014. The nonprofit membership organization includes songwriters, composers and publishers and helps its members receive fair compensation for public performances and distributing royalties.

"Having strong organizational skills, event planning abilities, being able to identify burgeoning talent early on while staying current and involved on the music scene and keeping my ear to the pulse is what helped me get to where I am today," Goicoechea told Rolling Out in November 2015, adding that adaptability had been essential to her success in the industry.

In December 2016, Goicoechea announced her exit from the organization on Instagram. She thanked her colleagues and ASCAP executive Nicole George-Middleton in the caption: "I just wanted to Thank my ASCAP Family for everything… @mrsngm I will always be in debt to you. You gave a girl from Miami a shot."

After leaving ASCAP, Goicoechea became the senior vice president of A&R at Epic Records, a label owned by Sony Music Entertainment. She often promotes Epic artists on her Instagram, including 21 Lil Harold, DDG, 21 Savage, Beam and more.

She went public with Usher in 2019

Having worked in the music industry for years, Goicoechea crossed paths with Usher several times before they became romantically involved. In March 2016, she shared a photo of herself whispering in his ear at an undisclosed event. A few years later, in March 2018, she posted a throwback photo with him and other male creatives, including producer Bryan-Michael Cox, captioned simply: "Boys Club."

However, it wasn't until after they were photographed attending Thomas' birthday celebration in Atlanta in June 2019 that rumors swirled of a possible romance between the two.

They were then spotted kissing backstage at a concert at the Hollywood Bowl in October 2019.

Photographer Jennifer Johnson shared a snapshot from the night on Instagram, writing: "'Cause she's such a good kisser! 💋Caught a rare moment with @usher backstage the other day. I stay catching moments like these boys be catching feelings!"

In December 2019, the newly-minted couple also cozied up at Sean "Diddy" Combs' 50th birthday party in Los Angeles, per The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Usher also performed at the star-studded event.

She was a back-to-back Billboard honoree

Goicoechea was named one of Billboard's R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players in 2020 alongside several Epic Records colleagues.

After she was recognized again in 2021 by the outlet, Goicoechea expressed her gratitude on Instagram, giving a shout-out to her bosses.

She wrote, "Honored to be on this years R&B/Hip-Hop Power Players list!! Thank you @billboard for the acknowledgement ... BIG Thank You @iamsylviarhone and @ezekiellewis for the opportunity to do what I love everyday #blessed."

She shares two children with Usher

After a source confirmed to PEOPLE in September 2020 that the couple were "thrilled to be expecting" their first child, Usher shared the news himself on Good Morning America on Sept. 4.

While announcing his 2021 Las Vegas residency, he said: "Babies always bring such joy to a family and [I'm] really excited for my young one — well, my bean's arrival."

Two weeks later, Usher and Goicoechea welcomed their daughter, Sovereign Bo, on Sept. 24, with Usher confirming her arrival a few days later on Instagram.

"We are feeling blessed and full of love with the arrival of our beautiful baby girl, Sovereign Bo Raymond. “Isn’t She lovely” by Stevie Wonder on repeat ❤️ ❤️ ❤️," the proud dad wrote.

During an appearance at the iHeartRadio Music Awards in May 2021 — which Usher hosted — Goicoechea showed off her growing baby bump in a fitted black gown, subtly announcing she and the singer were expecting again.

Their son, Sire Castrello, arrived on Sept. 29, 2021. Usher announced his birth the following month on Instagram, writing: "Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond … I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra . 👶🏽 ♎️ Gang."

In her own post, Goicoechea shared the emotional backstory behind her son's name, explaining that her grandfather, Champ Castrello, died at age 105, shortly before she gave birth.

"Champ was the strongest, bravest, family oriented, funny and kindest man I know.. (other than my baby father lol)," she captioned the black-and-white photo of her with baby Sire. "I couldn't ask for a better example of how a man should be! He was the definition … it was only right we keep his name alive."

She received a birthday surprise from Usher during his Las Vegas residency

While Usher has made headlines at his Vegas residency for roller skating and serenading concertgoers like Kim Kardashian, fans were equally excited to see Usher treat Goicoechea to an early birthday surprise on Oct. 12, 2022, per the Las Vegas Review-Journal.

Usher escorted Goicoechea to a cocktail table on the stage and the two enjoyed an impromptu date night in front of the crowd, toasting for her birthday and sharing a kiss.

In July 2023, the "OMG" singer gave her another shout-out during his residency. After thanking all of the staff and performers, he thanked Goicoechea, saying: "My GOAT... my love, Jenn."

She supported Usher when he received his honorary degree

On May 13, 2023, Berklee College of Music in Boston presented Usher with an honorary doctorate. Goicoechea was among those in attendance cheering Usher on, along with his mom Jonetta Patton, longtime collaborator Jermaine Dupri, brother J.Lack and his two oldest sons.

Usher posted a series of photos and clips on Instagram from the commencement, referencing his 1997 hit single "Nice & Slow" in the caption.

"They call me D-o-c-t-o-r R-a-y-m-o-n-d 🎓😏🙏🏾," he wrote alongside snaps with his loved ones while wearing a cap and gown. "Thank you @berkleecollege for honoring me and presenting me with a Doctor of Music degree. I'm so grateful for this opportunity to share a message to the next generation of artists, producers, vocalists, arrangers, dancers and more."