Who Is Chelsea Lazkani's Husband? All About Jeff Lazkani

Chelsea Lazkani's husband is her biggest supporter on-screen and off.

The Selling Sunset star was first introduced to fans when she joined The Oppenheim Group during the hit Netflix reality show's fifth season. In season 6, viewers got a few glimpses of her husband, Jeff Lazkani, whom she's been with for nearly a decade.

Jeff and Chelsea met in 2015 and got married two years later, in August 2017. They went on to welcome two children together, and Jeff has been instrumental in helping Chelsea grow her real estate career.

In fact, Jeff was the one who introduced his wife to Jason Oppenheim, leading her to land a spot at the coveted Hollywood brokerage.

While Jeff keeps a low profile on social media, he makes plenty of appearances on Chelsea’s Instagram alongside photos of their kids.

“You’re the most selfless, caring, funny, cheeky and most handsome person I know. I can’t describe how blessed I feel to share life and love with you,” Chelsea wrote in a 2018 tribute to her husband on their first anniversary.

So, who is Chelsea Lazkani's husband? Keep reading to learn more about Jeff Lazkani and his relationship with the real estate star.

He’s from California

While Chelsea hails from London, Jeff was born and raised in Manhattan Beach, California. According to his LinkedIn profile, he attended the University of San Diego, where he graduated with his bachelor’s degree in business administration, management and operations in 2005.

His lifelong residency in L.A. has made him a die-hard Lakers fan, a fact he’s so proud of that he boasts it in his bio on his company’s website.

Chelsea and Jeff still spend plenty of time in Manhattan Beach, as Chelsea shared in a May 2019 Instagram post. “Where you’ll find us all summer’19 ☀️,” she captioned a photo of the pair posing with their son Maddox on the beach.

In season 6 of Selling Sunset, Chelsea also held a broker's open house at one of her listings in the area, though it was interrupted by drama among her castmates.

He’s a managing partner for a major media agency

Jeff serves as a managing partner for Icon Media Group, an advertising agency founded by his mother, Nancy Lazkani. His bio on the website jokes that he “literally grew up in the media industry,” having watched his mom work in media for years and embark on different startup ventures before forming Icon Media in 2000.

Jeff has been with the company for 17 years, serving various different roles, including account coordinator, director and vice president of business development and strategy before assuming the role of managing partner in 2021.

His gradual rise to the top is a mirror of his mother’s own accomplishments in past roles, as she’s outlined in interviews about her journey as a media mogul. The tradition goes back even further, as Nancy Lazkani credits her father, Jeff’s grandfather, for her drive.

“He wasn’t a wealthy man. He was the manager of a gourmet grocery store and raised five kids on a clerk’s salary. But he was very intelligent. He taught me how to swim with the sharks without getting eaten alive,” Nancy said of her father in a 2002 profile with Response Magazine, republished on the Icon Media website.

He and Chelsea met on Tinder

Chelsea admitted that Jeff was her first date from the dating app Tinder when she first moved to L.A. She also said that she didn’t initially plan to stay in California for long, but she stayed because of him.

“We spoke about 15 times before getting together. I don’t want to waste my time and give my energy to somebody if I don’t think it will be worth it. I felt like I knew him before we even met and the connection was immediate,” Chelsea said of meeting Jeff in an interview with the Daily Mail.

A few months ahead of their wedding, Chelsea shared a photo of her and Jeff on Instagram, with a caption about him being the reason she stayed in the U.S.

“Almost 2 years ago I came to Los Angeles for what was meant to be a 'short break'. I stayed because I fell in love...It was the best decision I've ever made 💑,” she wrote.

He and Chelsea got married in 2017

Chelsea and Jeff Lazkani tied the knot on Aug. 12, 2017. Their wedding reception was held at the Resort at Pelican Hill in Newport Beach, California.

The real estate agent wore a long, lacy white gown made by Lebanese designer Zuhair Murad, while Jeff wore a classic black tuxedo by Tom Ford.

The newlyweds celebrated their nuptials with a long honeymoon, traveling across Thailand before stopping off in Singapore, then hitting the Maldives.

Chelsea reflected on her wedding day in an Instagram post on their one-year anniversary, writing: “August 12, 2017 will forever be my favorite day.”

“I’m more in love with you today than on our fairytale wedding night. Happy Anniversary to my special, special husband. 100 more years of hugging, kissing and laughing. My forever love. ❤️,” she continued.

He and Chelsea share two children

The couple are parents to two children: Maddox Ali Lavon Lazkani and Melia Iman Lazkani.

Chelsea and Jeff welcomed their son, Maddox Ali Lavon, on Jan. 15, 2019.

“Thank you for giving our life a whole new meaning,” Chelsea wrote alongside photos of the newborn.

The pair expanded their family with the birth of their daughter, Melia Iman, on Nov. 11, 2020.

“Our perfect angel is here. I manifested you on this exact day, 11/11. I’ve dreamed of you all my life and I already love you from the deepest place in my heart,” Chelsea wrote in the Instagram post announcing Melia’s birth.

Maddox and Melia have been staples on Chelsea's Instagram over the years, and the mom of two often shares photos of their family of four.

He introduced Chelsea to Jason Oppenheim

Chelsea was already an accomplished real estate agent before joining The Oppenheim Group and the cast of Selling Sunset, but she was able to secure her spot through a special connection: her husband.

“I knew Jason through my husband and I said to him, “What do I have to do?,’ ” Chelsea told Vogue in May 2022.

“You kind of see how it played out on screen. I wasn’t sure whether I was going to get in or not,” she continued.

Chelsea was able to prove how valuable she’d be to The Oppenheim Group by bringing Oppenheim an offer over the asking price for one of their listed properties, and the rest is history.

In November 2022, Chelsea and Jeff enjoyed a double date with Oppenheim and his girlfriend Marie-Lou Nurk.

He’s supportive of Chelsea's real estate career

Aside from his initial role in introducing Chelsea and Oppenheim, Jeff has been a strong support system for his wife as she tackles her career in real estate while balancing motherhood.

"I think having the support of my husband and my family really essentially prepared me to take on this big role and this big opportunity," Chelsea told PEOPLE in May 2022. "But for me personally, I saw this as an opportunity to really open doors in an industry that has lacked diversity and where minorities are underrated."

Jeff also was the person who pushed Chelsea to try her hand at real estate when she decided she didn’t want to go back to being a business strategist after having children, according to her interview with Daily Mail.