Who Is Michelle Yeoh's Husband? All About Jean Todt

The couple was engaged for 19 years before tying the knot in July

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Published on July 28, 2023 04:37PM EDT
ean Todt and Michelle Yeoh attend the 95th Annual Academy Awards on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California
Photo:

Mike Coppola/Getty

Get to know Michelle Yeoh’s longtime love, Jean Todt. 

The actress and ex-Ferrari CEO first met in June 2004 in Shanghai and quickly hit it off, as they got engaged one month later. 

Since then, they have been by each other’s sides for pivotal moments, including for Yeoh’s 2023 Oscar win, when she made history as the first Asian woman to win an Oscar for Best Actress.  

Most recently, the couple marked another big relationship milestone as they tied the knot after a 19-year engagement

Ferrari Formula 1 driver Felipe Massa revealed the news on Instagram on July 27, sharing a photo of their wedding program, with the caption, “Happy marriage #JeanTodt & #michelleyeoh love you so much.” 

“Today after 6992 days on 27th July 2023 in Geneva, surrounded by loving family and friends, we are so happy to celebrate this special moment together!” the note read.

Here’s everything to know about Yeoh’s husband. 

He’s from France 

Todt was born on Feb. 26, 1946, in Pierrefort, Cantal, France. After high school, he went on to study at the Ecole des Cadres School of Economics and Business in Paris before getting involved in motorsports.  

He was the former CEO of Ferrari

ean Todt and Michelle Yeoh attend the "Firebrand (Le Jeu De La Reine)" red carpet during the 76th Cannes Film Festival on May 21, 2023

Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic

Todt has a long history with motorsport, starting his career as a co-driver in 1966 and eventually winning the manufacturers’ World Rally Championship in 1981. 

Following his retirement as a co-driver, he was appointed Director of Racing for Peugeot, a brand he stayed with until 1993. After that, he was recruited by Scuderia Ferrari before eventually serving as the CEO of Ferrari from 2004 to 2008. 

He and Michelle Yeoh had a very long engagement 

The couple first got engaged in July 2004 and were engaged for 19 years — 6,992 days to be exact! — before tying the knot in Geneva on July 27, 2023. 

He’s been by Michelle Yeoh’s side for some big career moments

Michelle Yeoh and Jean Todt attend the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 12, 2023 i

Lionel Hahn/Getty

Over the course of their nearly two-decade-long relationship, the couple has supported each in their career endeavors. While Yeoh has been spotted in the stands with Todt at various motor races, including the British Grand Prix, Todt has shown his support for Yeoh at several Hollywood events. 

Notably, he was by her side when she made history as the first Asian woman to win the Oscar for Best Actress. The couple was photographed on the red carpet together ahead of the event as well as at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where they were seen holding hands as Yeoh proudly held her Oscar. 

 He’s a dad 

Todt has an adult son named Nicolas Todt from a previous relationship. Following in his father’s footsteps, Nicolas is the manager of major racing drivers, including Formula 1 driver Charles Leclerc, per his Instagram

Over the years, Yeoh has given a glimpse of their close family bond, sharing photos of her hanging out with Todt and his son. In December 2020, she shared a group photo of them having dinner together, captioning the post, “With my Todt boys and the best dinner.” 

