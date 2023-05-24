Who Is Jimmy Buffett's Wife? All About Jane Slagsvol

Jimmy Buffett and Jane Slagsvol got married in 1977

By
Published on May 24, 2023 03:42 PM
Jane Slagsvol and Jimmy Buffett attend the 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party
Photo:

Dia Dipasupil/Getty

While Jimmy Buffett may be known for his laid-back, tropical lifestyle, he's also a family man.

The "It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere" singer has been married to his wife, Jane Slagsvol, since 1977, and together, they share three kids. The pair met in Key West, Florida, when Slagsvol was visiting the island for her college spring break. At the time, Buffet had just moved to Key West from Nashville after giving country music a try and had recently divorced his first wife, Margie Washichek; he formed the Coral Reefer Band in 1975 and was just beginning to develop his signature Caribbean rock genre.

In addition to starting a family together, Slagsvol has also been by Buffett's side as he has built his Margaritaville empire. While the couple are very private when it comes to their relationship, Slagsvol has accompanied her husband to several red carpet events over the years, including various Margaritaville grand openings.

So, who is Jimmy Buffett’s wife? Here's everything to know about Jane Slagsvol. 

She met Buffett during spring break

Jimmy Buffett and wife Jane Slagsvol attend 17th Annual Rita Hayworth Alzheimers Disease Association Benefit Gala

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty

Buffett and Slagsvol met in Key West, Florida, in the early '70s. Slagsvol was a student at the University of South Carolina and had gone to the popular vacation destination for her spring break. She met Buffett at the Chart Room bar, and they had an immediate connection.

The singer told TIME magazine in 1998 that the next time he saw her, she was “wearing a tight, long pink dress that made a lasting impression on me.” They moved in together shortly after and got married in 1977. 

She helped improve the Coral Reefer Band's look 

Jimmy Buffett and wife Jane Slagsvol attend Random House - New Yorker Party Honoring Richard Avedon

Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection/Getty

According to the biography Jimmy Buffett: A Good Life All The Way, Buffett credits Slagsvol for cleaning up his band's "grungy look."

She helped introduce a level of professionalism to the Coral Reefer Band by changing up their clothing — getting rid of their Levi jeans with holes, shirts without collars etc. — and making sure they looked "important" before heading out for a tour.

She and Buffett briefly split up

Jane Slagsvol and musician Jimmy Buffett attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Mark Sullivan/WireImage

Buffet and Slagsvol briefly split in the early '80s. According to TIME, Slagsvol left five years into their marriage because the partying lifestyle had become too much for her, and she needed a change.

"I’d been with Jimmy since I was a child, through the craziest times, and I didn’t have a clue who I was,” Slagsvol told the outlet. “So I left. I got sober.”

The couple reunited in 1991 and have been inseparable ever since. 

She’s a mom of three

Jimmy Buffett, Jane Slagsvol and Sarah Buffett attend 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Presley Ann/Patrick McMullan/Getty

Buffett and Slagsvol are the proud parents of three kids.

Their eldest daughter, Savannah, was born on June 1, 1979, not long after the couple got married. They welcomed their second daughter together, Sarah, after their reconciliation on April 1, 1992. They then adopted their son, Cameron, who was born in 1994.

She’s constantly on the move with Buffett 

Jimmy Buffett and Jane Slagsvol attend the 11th Annual Tribeca Film Festival Vanity Fair Party

Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock 

Buffett and his family are always on the move, as the star owns several homes across the U.S. According to the New York Times, Buffett has homes in Palm Beach, St. Barts, Los Angeles, Waikiki and New York City.

His and Slagsvol's eldest daughter Savannah also writes on her website that she “had a passport before she could walk, traveling the world with her parents.” Not only did the family go on tour together, but Savannah’s bio said they also lived in N.Y.C., Nashville, Malibu, Aspen and St. Barts. 

She’s been an inspiration for some of Buffett’s music

Jimmy Buffet and Jane Slagsvol attend the 2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

C Flanigan/Getty

It’s no surprise that Buffett has written at least one song for his wife. According to the biography Jimmy Buffett: A Good Life All The Way, his 1978 hit song “Come Monday” was written for Slagsvol while he was in L.A. on tour and she was back in Key West.

Buffett found himself missing her and wrote the song about that feeling. It includes lyrics like, “Come Monday, it’ll be alright / Come Monday, I’ll be holding you tight / I spent four lonely days in brown L.A. haze /And I just want you back by my side.” Slagsvol also appeared in the music video.

She's supportive of Buffett's career

Jimmy Buffett and wife Jane Buffett pose at the Opening Night of The Jimmy Buffett Musical "Escape To Margaritaville"

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Although Slagsvol prefers to maintain a low profile, she has accompanied her husband to several red carpet events in support of his career and his growing Margaritaville empire.

In March 2018, the couple attended the opening night of the musical Escape To Margaritaville along with their granddaughter Delaney Buffett.

Buffett and Slagsvol also stepped out for the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, where Slagsvol stunned in a sparkly floor-length dress, and Buffett wore a dark green suit jacket.

