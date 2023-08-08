Who Is Gabriel Macht's Wife? All About Actress Jacinda Barrett

Gabriel Macht and Jacinda Barrett’s decades-long marriage has stood the test of time and fame.

The talented duo first met on a blind date in 2000. They dated for four years before saying “I do” in a private wedding ceremony in 2004.

On the career front, Macht earned recognition for his work in American Outlaws, Behind Enemy Lines and Because I Said So. In 2011, he was cast as Harvey Specter on the USA Network show Suits. Barrett also found success in Hollywood after landing her first major motion picture, The Human Stain, which also starred Nicole Kidman and Anthony Hopkins. But their biggest roles happened when they became parents.

The pair share two children together, daughter Satine Anais Geraldine and son Luca, whom they welcomed in 2007 and 2014, respectively. Despite their busy schedules, the couple have always maintained that their family is No. 1.

“I’m a family man. My relationships with my wife and my kids are my priorities,” Macht told the New Zealand outlet Woman’s Day in 2016. “And I have the upmost confidence in my love for my family and I prioritize that.”

So who is Gabriel Macht’s wife? Here’s everything to know about actress Jacinda Barrett and her relationship with the Suits alum.

She was born in Australia

Barrett was born on Aug. 2, 1972, in Brisbane, Australia. The model and actress spent her childhood living there, where she was heavily involved in her high school’s theater program. Soon after graduation, Barrett was ushered into the world of modeling after being scouted by an agency at 14 years old. The job took her all over the globe, including to Tokyo and Paris, where she worked as a runway and print model.

Although Barrett created a successful career for herself, modeling left her feeling intellectually and creatively unfulfilled. “At first, modeling was OK, but I got sick of it,” she said in a 2007 interview with the Los Angeles Times.

In the early ‘90s, Barrett briefly stepped away from modeling and moved to Germany to learn the language for six months. She eventually settled down in Paris.

She originally wanted to be a pilot

While living in Paris, Barrett was approached by producers about starring on the MTV reality TV show The Real World: London. At the time, the model was thinking about getting her pilot’s license, and she saw an opportunity.

“I know it sounds funny now, but at that time there were no reality shows, and MTV was just a late-night music show in Australia,” Barrett told the Los Angeles Times. “I was like, ‘This sounds interesting: I get to live in London, they’ll pay me to get my pilot’s license and there will be this little documentary of this five-month period of my life.’ ”

Barrett’s journey to obtaining her pilot’s license was documented on the reality series, and the Australian model quickly became a fan favorite among viewers. Her stint on The Real World: London reignited her love for performing, so she decided to press pause on flying and pursue acting full-time.

She’s an actress

Following The Real World: London's end in 1995, Barrett enrolled in acting classes at the University of Oxford in England. In the late ‘90s, she joined the cast of Hercules: The Legendary Journeys and NightMan, but her journey to scripted TV wasn’t easy. After appearing on MTV, Barrett revealed that she spent the majority of her time trying to convince casting agents that she was a serious actress.

“When you go in to do an interview, no one’s interested that you were on a cable [reality] show,” she told the Los Angeles Times. “Unless you want to be known as that person on that show.”

In 2003, Barrett got her breakout role as Steena Paulsson in The Human Stain. Since then, she has starred in The Last Kiss, School For Scoundrels and Suits alongside her husband. She’s most notably known for her three-year run as Diana Rayburn on the drama Bloodline and psychological thriller movie Hide and Seek.

She met Macht on a blind date

In an interview with Glamour, Macht revealed that he and Barrett first met on a blind date. “I picked three different restaurants [and] she said yes to one of them,” he said. “We closed down the place, and we’ve been together ever since."

When asked what about Barrett won him over, Macht responded, “She had me laughing. She was a great listener and she was able to balance a conversation where it wasn't just all about her or me.”

She and Macht have been married for nearly two decades

After four years of dating, Macht and Barrett privately tied the knot on Dec. 29, 2004. Although they don't often post publicly about their relationship on social media, in one sweet anniversary tribute to his wife, Macht referred to Barrett as his “partner, best friend, confident, soulmate.”

“You are my spiritual partner forever and I have fallen for you each and every day since we crossed paths,” Macht wrote to her on Instagram.

She is a mother of two

Macht and Barrett welcomed their first child, daughter Satine Anais Geraldine, on Aug. 20, 2007.

Barrett told PEOPLE her favorite part about being a mom was "just seeing her every day ... She’s just started smiling, and it’s just the simplest thing."

In February 2014, Macht and Barrett welcomed their second child together, a son named Luca. “Their family is over the moon,” a rep for the couple told PEOPLE in a statement.

She and Macht attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding

Macht and Barrett were among the 600 guests to attend Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor, England, on May 19, 2018. Barrett looked stunning in a fitted maroon dress with a pleated mid-length skirt that she accented with a shiny brooch. She accessorized with a matching maroon fascinator, black heels and a black clutch. Meanwhile, Macht donned a black suit with a gray vest and a maroon tie to match his wife’s ensemble.

Speaking with PEOPLE about the royal nuptials, Macht shared that they felt honored to be “part of such an uplifting story.”

“A story of inclusion, love — and there’s so much stuff out there that’s so depressing and dark," he said. "This was just a remarkable day to go and support her and the royal family and it was an amazing time."

