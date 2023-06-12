Meet Doja Cat's rumored new boyfriend.

In recent months, the Grammy Award-winning artist has been tied to Jeffrey "J" Cyrus, following their PDA-filled outings together.

According to the Daily Mail, Doja and Cyrus were first spotted together in New York City in November 2022 and returned to the Big Apple towards the end of May 2023 when they were seen enjoying a bite to eat at Carbone. Doja and Cyrus were seen outside the city's Italian hot spot, walking side-by-side as they exited the restaurant.

While that sighting went relatively under the radar, the pair was recently photographed kissing on a yacht and getting cozy in Los Cabos, Mexico in early June.

Despite the matching orange 'fits, passionate smooch and hand-holding, neither Doja nor Cyrus have publicly commented on their relationship status.

Here's everything to know about Cyrus, Doja's rumored boyfriend.



He grew up in New Orleans

Robin Marchant/Getty

Jeffrey "J" Cyrus is a Louisiana native, born and raised in the city of New Orleans. He grew up alongside his younger sister and older brother, but later moved to Nashville, Tennessee for school.

Cyrus attended Middle Tennessee State University, according to his LinkedIn. He graduated with a bachelor's degree in broadcast journalism. Currently, he lives and works in Los Angeles, California.



He got his start on Vine

Cyrus first amassed fame on Vine, where he created comedic short-form video content prior to the app's shutdown in January 2017. He previously earned Vine notoriety as a finalist for the 8th Annual Shorty Awards thanks to clips that reached millions of loops at the time.

Catering to his many followers on the social media platform, Cyrus' videos would feature himself freestyle rapping with friends and partaking in brief comedy skits during his years on Vine, much of which he still does today on TikTok and Instagram.



He has a huge following on TikTok

Instagram/j.cyrus

Cyrus boasts over one million followers across all social media platforms. He has nearly 60,000 YouTube subscribers, upwards of 167,000 Instagram followers and over 700,000 fans on TikTok. His content spans gaming, comedy and music. Some of his newer clips include impersonations and impressions of rappers like Ludacris where he comments on his day-to-day experiences.

He's a musician in his own right

Outside of his comedic pursuits, Cyrus is also a musician. Growing up in the music-associated city of New Orleans, he developed an interest in music at the young age of 16.

Among his many musical influences include a range of native New Orleans artists across a variety of genres. In 2017, he released an album titled Sober. His most recent releases include singles "still" with Jayroc and "kind of alone."

He's been candid about his sobriety

Instagram/j.cyrus

Cyrus has been vocal about his sobriety over the years, sharing his health journey on social media. On May 17, he posted an update that celebrated his eighth year sober.

"Learned a lot of s--- I don’t think a drunk me could fathom," he began the post. "Very appreciative for those around me who championed my health and my family that gave me something to live for when I decided to give up alcohol 8 years ago."

He added, "Huge thank you to my beautiful niece Ava Marie for being the face I saw when I asked myself what it was all worth. Thank you all of you as well for letting me be a silly part of your feed. Drink some water."

The year prior, he detailed a similar milestone and shared what he had learned over the past seven years. "The work continues," he wrote on Instagram in May 2022.

"Discovering myself, embracing the person I am and loving them for who they are. Refusing to hate what is broken and instead being excited to fix it. Thank you all for your support," he concluded.

