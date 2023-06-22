Who Is Luke Macfarlane's Partner? All About Hig Roberts

Meet Luke Macfarlane's partner.

The Bros star is in a relationship with Hig Roberts, a former two-time champion alpine skier and now-sports agent.

While the couple has kept several details about their romance private, like when and how they met, Macfarlane recently shared the exciting news about expanding their family.

The Hallmark actor and accomplished athlete welcomed their first child together, a baby girl earlier in June.

Macfarlane announced the personal news on his Instagram and recalled the joy of getting to celebrate his first Father's Day with Roberts. "Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in," he captioned the post in part.

The social media announcement featured a carousel of pictures and videos of the pair and their little one in the hospital. One of the clips showed Macfarlane walking down the halls with a baby carriage in hand, while Roberts wrapped his arm around him as they exited the building to bring her home.

Another sweet image pictured Roberts gazing at his little daughter as she holds onto his finger with her hand. A second video posted showed Macfarlane sweetly rocking his baby girl.

Here's everything to know about Macfarlane's partner, Hig Roberts.

He's a Colorado native

Roberts is a Colorado native, born on March 15, 1991. He grew up in a town called Steamboat Springs, where he was practically born into the sport of skiing having strapped on his first pair of skis when he was barely two years old.

In an Instagram post, Roberts recalled the exact moment he knew he was going to become a professional skier. "One night when I was eight years old, I was going up the poma under the lights at Howelsen, my home hill," he began.

"My Mom had just yelled at me because I had to take another run. For some reason as I went into the darkness that night I thought, 'I am going to be a pro skier,'" he continued. "It all clicked right then. I was going to do it. I remember the exact spot and each day I have visualized the feeling from that night."



Prior to his professional career in the sport, Roberts skied for Steamboat Springs Winter Sports Club. At age nine, Roberts experienced a scary injury that had the potential to end his career. Before his first big competition, he shattered his femur, resulting in risky surgery.

However, his passion for the sport mixed with a fearless mindset drew him right back to the slopes. Roberts was a collegiate athlete, competing for four years for Middlebury College in Vermont. His successful run on the team paved the way for his future successes in the sport.

He is a former professional Alpine skier

After accomplishing four years at Middlebury, Roberts was recruited to U.S. Ski Team B after graduating in 2014. Joining the national team as a recent college skier was an impressive feat, but Roberts let his talents be known at the World University Games in Trentino, Italy, in December 2013, placing 7th overall in the giant slalom.

"I learned life through this sport," Roberts wrote in an Instagram post in dedication to his loved ones who supported him throughout his ski journey. "I’m raising a much-needed beer to this amazing sport and leaving with a profound sense that anything is possible in life- you just got to saddle up and keep going."

During the 2015 season, Roberts snagged third place at the NorAm Cup Finals in giant slalom, and he capped his successful season off with a sixth-place finish at U.S. Nationals, according to his official U.S. Ski and Snowboard bio.



Though he missed a spot on the American team for the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics, he had made 31 World Cup starts, competed for the U.S. Ski team and won two national titles. His last race as a professional alpine skier was in the Nor-Am Cup in March 2019.

He was the first male Alpine skier of his caliber to come out as gay

During a December 2020 interview with the New York Times, Roberts came out as gay, becoming the first elite men’s Alpine skier to publicly do so. His reason to come out was in part to inspire other young skiers that they can compete at the highest levels no matter their sexuality.

“I just woke up one morning and I said, ‘Enough is enough,’” Roberts told the outlet. “I love this sport more than anything — I’m so lucky and privileged to be doing this — but I can’t go on another day not trying to achieve the person that I am meant to be. Which I think for each and every one of us, one of those main goals needs to be happiness and authenticity.”



He had a special relationship with his late brother

Roberts lost his younger brother, Murphy, in August 2016. He died at 22 after he had diabetic seizure while on a hike, fell and sustained a head injury. Murphy grew up with Type 1 diabetes but in the words of Roberts, "inspired" friends, family, and strangers alike.

The accident was tragic and hard on Roberts, almost ending his career. However, Murphy — who Roberts identified as the "most special person" in his life — taught Roberts many lessons, of which living "every day authentically yourself " was among the most valuable.

After stepping away from the slopes for some time, Roberts returned to the skis sporting a helmet bearing the slogan "Send it for Murph." Although he doesn't ski professionally anymore, he continues to do so recreationally — plus, he participates in an annual hometown race dedicated to Murphy.



He's a father of one

Roberts became a father for the first time on June 4, 2023. He welcomed his first child, daughter Tess Eleanor Macfarlane, with partner Luke Macfarlane. The Bros star shared the exciting news on Instagram, featuring a carousel of images and videos paired with a heartwarming caption announcing her arrival.

"We started life with some hectic days and received world class care," Macfarlane wrote. "On Father’s Day we got to take her home. Her Dads can’t wait to introduce her to all the remarkable people and the beautiful world we live in."