Who Is Pharrell Williams' Wife? All About Helen Lasichanh

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh have been married since 2013

Published on June 21, 2023
Helen Lasichanh and Pharrell Williams
Photo: Mike Coppola/Getty

Pharrell Williams truly did "Get Lucky" in love.

The music producer and singer has been married to his wife, Helen Lasichanh, since 2013. After they met in the early-2000s, the couple retained a two-year friendship before they officially began dating. More than five years into their relationship, they married in a star-studded ceremony in Miami and went on to have four children together.

Despite their long-standing relationship and large family, Williams and Lasichanh maintain a low profile when it comes to their personal life. Over the years, Williams has opened up about their relationship during interviews, telling PEOPLE in 2018, "I love her because of everything that she is, good, bad and indifferent."

"We share a space in love that is, I don't possess her," the "Happy" singer added. "You know when I was young I used to say things like, 'Oh, she's mine.' But she's not mine. But she sure makes me feel like it."

So, who is Pharrell Williams' wife? Here's everything to know about Helen Lasichanh.

She is from Florida

Helen Lasichanh (L) and Pharrell Williams attend the 71st Annual Parsons Benefit honoring Pharrell, Everlane, StitchFix & The RealReal on May 20, 2019 in New York City
Ben Gabbe/Getty

Born on ​​July 22, 1980, Lasichanh grew up in Florida, where she attended high school and college.

At St. Thomas University in Miami, the model was a star volleyball player, per the New York Post. In 2001, Lasichanh was part of the Women's Volleyball All-Conference Team in the Sun Conference. She was also named the Florida Sun Conference's Player of the Year that same year.

She is into fashion

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend "Heavenly Bodies: Fashion & the Catholic Imagination", the 2018 Costume Institute Benefit at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 7, 2018 in New York City
Taylor Hill/Getty

Lasichanh and Williams are an undeniably fashionable couple. Whether she is by his side at awards ceremonies or sitting in the front row at international fashion week shows, Lasichanh is always donning a chic ensemble.

The late André Leon Talley, Vogue's former creative director, told the New York Post of Lasichanh, "I love her style! ... Helen has this extraordinary quality where she can dress to the nines for the red carpet, or she can go around here with leggings."

When it comes to dressing their kids, Williams credits his wife for their children's stylish looks. "My wife is SEAL Team Six — there's nothing she can't do," he told Today in 2017. "She carried those three bodies and she's just on it all the time."

On June 20, 2023, Lasichanh and all four of the pair's children supported Williams' debut show as the creative director for Louis Vuitton. At the end of the show, the family of six shared a sweet moment on the runway in matching camouflage outfits.

She is a world traveler

Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh
Helen Lasichanh Instagram

Lasichanh doesn't post on Instagram often, but her feed is full of snaps from around the world.

In May 2014, she posted a photo of her standing among friends on the streets of Paris, dressed in an oversized blue-and-white striped button-up shirt and a pair of form-fitting black pants. Months later, she uploaded a photo from Abu Dhabi in the United Arab Emirates, posing with two friends for a serious selfie.

Williams has also shared pictures from their family travels, posting a photo of him, Lasichanh and their son Rocket in Egypt in October 2021. "Lotus Enzymes," the singer captioned the post, highlighting a key ingredient in his skincare line Humanrace.

Lasichanh's other trips have included destinations like Hong Kong, Naoshima, Brazil and Senegal.

She wasn't interested in Williams at first

Pharrell Williams (L) and Helen Lasichanh attend Lorraine Schwartz launches The Eye Bangle a new addition to her signature Against Evil Eye Collection at Delilah on March 13, 2018 in West Hollywood, California
Stefanie Keenan/Getty

Though the couple have been married since 2013, their romance didn't happen immediately. In fact, Williams told Oprah Winfrey in a 2014 interview that while he was initially attracted to Lasichanh, she didn't reciprocate the same feelings.

"She just stood out. I was like, 'Who and what is that?' " he said to Winfrey. "I knew at some point something was going to happen. I was just so enamored by the moment I was having with her. I just wanted to read that book. I didn't care what was in it."

It turns out there was a reason for her lack of feelings towards him after their first meeting, with Williams explaining, "She didn't answer half my text messages. She had a boyfriend and she wasn't interested."

They share a love for music

Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh attends "The Lion King" European Premiere at Leicester Square on July 14, 2019 in London, England
Samir Hussein/WireImage

Both Williams and Lasichanh are drawn to music, which he said was part of the reason why they bonded so well early on.

He told Winfrey in 2014, "We love music. We're both huge Tribe Called Quest fans. So that just cemented that every girl that I've had a serious relationship loved Tribe and if they didn't, it just didn't make sense."

"She just reminded me so much of myself," he added. "Different, marches to the beat of her own drum — but it was different than the rest of the girls who were, like, completely made up. She stood out."

She married Williams in 2013

Pharrell Williams (L) and Helen Lasichanh attend the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California
Kevin Mazur/Getty

More than five years into the couple's relationship, Williams and Lasichanh got engaged in 2012. They went on to tie the knot on Oct. 12, 2013, in Miami, surrounded by family and friends — including famous guests like Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. The reception included performances from Usher and Busta Rhymes.

The chic pair strayed from tradition, opting out of wearing a black tux and white dress and, instead, donning coordinating tartan outfits.

Williams' suit was a red, black, white and green pattern, while Lasichanh's voluminous long-sleeved gown boasted a blue, green and yellow pattern.

She and Williams share four children

Pharrell Williams, Rocket Ayer Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the Kenzo Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Years before the duo got married, Williams and Lasichanh welcomed their first child together in 2008, a son named Rocket.

The music producer previously told Winfrey that his son's name was derived from music legends, explaining, "And metaphorically, it was because of Stevie Wonder's 'Rocket Love,' Elton John's 'Rocket Man,' and Herbie Hancock's 'Rocket.' All of my favorite musicians."

"His middle name is not Man, it's Ayer, after Roy Ayers," Williams added, referring to the jazz icon.

While Rocket's name was inspired by several musicians, he was also the inspiration for one of his father's own songs. On the Despicable Me soundtrack in 2010, Williams named one of the tracks "Rocket's Theme" after his son.

In January 2017, Lasichanh gave birth to triplets, whose names still have yet to be announced. Both she and Williams maintain a low profile regarding their family and the photos they share publicly.

Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh family
Pharrell Williams Instagram

On Feb. 6, 2023, Williams shared a photo of his triplets in a now-deleted Instagram post. The image, which was taken from behind, captured Lasichanh at the front of the line holding one of her children's hands, followed by Rocket and another of the triplets, while Williams trailed behind with the third triplet. "Inner child caught in 4K," Williams wrote in the caption.

Although Williams has a busy work schedule, he and Lasichanh always "make time" for each other and their children. "We carve out time for ourselves, but we also love it, too. We love being with the babies. It's crazy. And all of my babies are creative — we have to protect that," the musician told PEOPLE in 2018.

She is supported by Williams

Pharrell Williams, Rocket Ayer Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the Kenzo Menswear Fall-Winter 2023-2024 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 20, 2023 in Paris, France
Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Comparing their triplets to "a full-on assembly line," Williams can't help but commend his wife's strength in bearing them.

"I have to say, my wife carrying those babies — and all of them are fine and healthy," Williams told Jimmy Fallon during a 2017 appearance on The Tonight Show. "Man, I cannot say enough about women and all types of burdens that they carry, and the gifts that they carry. I just can't!"

"My wife is everything," he added. "I love you, baby. You're the best."

