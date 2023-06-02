Who Is Daymond John's Wife? All About Heather Taras

Shark Tank star Daymond John has partnered with several companies and entrepreneurs over the years — but he's also found a life partner in his wife, Heather Taras.



After dating for several years, John and Taras welcomed their first child together, daughter Minka Jagger, in 2016. The FUBU CEO also has two daughters from a previous relationship.

Just four months later, John proposed to Taras in front of a live audience during a taping of Shark Tank (though the proposal never aired on TV).



"I was nervous I was proposing on set, but, really because, you know, my fiancée we've been together for many years, and she knows all the sharks. So I saw Kevin [O'Leary] in the corner whispering to her about royalties and all kind of stuff when I proposed," John told Harry Connick Jr. in 2017 on Connick's eponymous daytime talk show.



John continued, "She said 'yes,' and I'm very happy about that."



The couple got married in June 2018 in an intimate ceremony in Queens, New York, as John revealed on Instagram on their fifth wedding anniversary.



So, who is Daymond John's wife? Here's everything to know about Heather Taras and her relationship with the businessman.

She married John in 2018

Though it is unclear when exactly Taras and John first met and began dating, Taras told Contemporary Approaches in August 2020 that she had been with John for 14 years at the time. On Sept. 23, 2016, Taras announced on Instagram that she and John were engaged, sharing a photo wearing her engagement ring.

The couple privately wed in June 2018 at the same church John attended as a child in Queens, New York, with only friends and family in attendance. Their daughter Minka also attended.

John shared rare photos from their private ceremony on Instagram in honor of their fith wedding anniversary on June 2, 2023.

"Heather never signed up for this life. And no matter how glamorous it may appear. It’s a huge adjustment to be in the public eye," he wrote in part. "When we got married. We wanted it to be just like we initially thought our life would be. Calm, private and out of the spotlight ... No big lights and cameras. Just a small gathering of our beautiful friends and family as you can see from the pics of our mothers and my guys from the hood."



The pair also had a second ceremony in Santorini, Greece, which Taras shared photos from in December 2018.



"I had the honor to marry my best friend in 2018! What an exceptional year becoming Mrs. John! We had an intimate summer wedding in Santorini, Greece with family and friends," she captioned the portraits.

She shares a daughter with John

Heather Taras Instagram

John and Taras welcomed their first child together, daughter Minka Jagger, on March 2, 2016. She joined John's other two daughters — Yasmeen and Destiny — from his previous relationship.

John revealed to PEOPLE in January 2018 that he and Minka have "daddy play dates" with fellow "Shark" Robert Herjavec's children.

“Robert was the second person in the delivery room when Minka was born, and he’s just such a loving person and father,” he said.



In March 2020, John told PEOPLE that he was predicting a baby boom amid the COVID-19 pandemic due to people quarantining at home.



"People gonna be home, gonna have some extra time on their hands," John said. "A little bored, maybe, or in love. And nine months after everything is over, we're gonna have a whole lot of babies."



He added, "Listen, I travel 250 days a year ... I may be home, so I'm gonna name my baby Corona."



However, he and Taras have yet to expand their family.

She is friends with Coco Austin

Heather Taras Instagram

Taras has shared several photos with Ice-T's wife Coco Austin on her Instagram; the two couples often go on vacations together with their children. In 2021, both families spent time together in the Bahamas, with Taras captioning photos from the getaway: "Clear water, warm weather, good food, great company."



John isn't the only parent to host playdates, as Taras and Austin frequently document their mother-daughter playdates with their daughters, Minka and Chanel Nicole, who are close in age. The foursome have spent time together at the Nickelodeon Indoor Theme Park and the LEGOLAND New York Resort. They have even dressed up together for Halloween.

She uses homeopathic remedies

Taras has been open about experiencing "autoimmune struggles" and the homeopathic remedies and treatments she uses to improve her symptoms.



"Weekly, I get a general Vitamin C IV drip with several homeopathics, a glutathione drip, and often I do Ozone with the UVB machine," she told Contemporary Approaches. "For me, it makes the difference between having energy and being depleted for the week due to autoimmune struggles I deal with."



According to her Instagram bio, she also follows a gluten-free diet.

She's a "huge fan" of Dr. Oz

Heather Taras Instagram

As a self-proclaimed "health freak," Taras has expressed her admiration for Dr. Oz. She's met him multiple times and even shared an anecdote on how she refrained from bombarding him with health questions when she saw him.

"So great running into @dr_oz ! I'm a huge fan of his," she wrote in 2019 alongside a photo with Dr. Oz, John and daughter Minka. "Having a small child I really don't get time to properly watch TV shows anymore, but his show has always been my absolute favorite for as long as I can remember and he is such a wonderful person to talk to."



She continued, "@thesharkdaymond gets pitched nonstop. He literally can't have a regular conversation anymore without someone trying to angle in a pitch, sooooo I hold myself back! Hahahaha!! In general I love his show because I'm a health freak always wanting to know the latest/greatest cause/cure anything !!"



Taras also posted a photo on set with Dr. Oz on his talk show in 2017 and paid him another visit in 2020.

She dresses up with her family for Halloween

Heather Taras Instagram

Taras has an Instagram highlight reel devoted to showcasing the John family's costumes over the years.



In 2018, she went as Mummy Pig to complement her daughter as Peppa Pig, followed by matching Cleopatra costumes with Minka in 2019. John, for his part, dressed as a character from Avatar (complete with blue face paint). I

n 2021, Taras shared a photo of the trio as superheroes, with John as Batman and Taras and Minka as Supergirl. That same year, she dressed up as Cruella de Vil, writing that it was her "absolute favorite costume to date."

Halloween 2022 saw Taras and Minka as Darth Vader from Star Wars and John as a bag of Cheetos.



When they aren't dressing up for Halloween, Taras and Minka still like to coordinate outfits, as shown on Instagram in 2018 when Taras shared a photo of the mother-daughter duo in matching sweaters.