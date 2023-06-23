Who Is Arnold Schwarzenegger's Girlfriend? All About Heather Milligan

Arnold Schwarzenegger and his girlfriend Heather Milligan are going strong more than a decade later.

The Terminator actor was first linked to Milligan in 2013 when they were spotted on several dates around Santa Monica, and the two have given various glimpses of their relationship since.

In addition to attending public events together, Schwarzenegger has also spoken highly of Milligan in interviews.

During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter in May 2023, Schwarzenegger talked about moving on with his “wonderful girlfriend” following his divorce from Maria Shriver.

“[She] is very successful. I’m really proud of her, and I love her,” he said of Milligan.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver were married for 25 years before splitting in 2011 following the actor’s infidelity. They share four kids: Katherine, Christina, Patrick and Christopher. Schwarzenegger is also dad to Joseph Baena, from his affair with longtime housekeeper Mildred Patricia Baena.

Despite their divorce, Schwarzenegger and Shriver have remained cordial as they co-parent their grown children. “She and I are really good friends and very close, and we are very proud of the way we raised our kids,” Schwarzenegger told THR.

From her career to her relationship with Schwarzenegger, here’s everything to know about Milligan.

She’s a physical therapist

Milligan is a physical therapist with “over 20 years of experience in the field,” per her bio on Elite OrthoSport, a company she founded in 2013. In addition to having her degree in Physical Therapy, she also has her Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Nevada Las Vegas.

The Elite OrthoSport website adds that she “maintains three highly regarded certifications, placing her in an elite class of physical therapists in the country.”

She’s a former competitive gymnast

Gisela Schober/Getty

Like Schwarzenegger, Milligan is incredibly athletic. Before founding Elite OrthoSport, she was a competitive gymnast for 20 years. She has also worked “extensively with athletes of all ages and competition levels including professional boxing, MMA, NFL, NBA, MLB, tennis, figure skating, volleyball, soccer, track, gymnastics, and a variety of recreational athletes,” per her Elite OrthoSport bio.

She’s a big animal lover

If Milligan’s Instagram account is any indication, she clearly has a soft spot for animals. In addition to posting various photos of her dogs, she regularly shares photos of Schwarzenegger’s miniature pony, Whiskey, and donkey Lulu.

She and Arnold Schwarzenegger have been together for more than a decade

Gisela Schober/Getty

Schwarzenegger and Milligan were first linked in 2013 when they were spotted on several dates together around Santa Monica. Though Milligan has only shared a few glimpses of their relationship on Instagram, she has stepped out for numerous public events with the actor.

One of their first public appearances was at the Environmental Media Awards in October 2014 and they later stepped out on the red carpet together for the Goldene Kamera reception in February 2015.

In addition to attending receptions and movie premieres, they have regularly attended Oktoberfest together through the years.

She’s close with Arnold Schwarzenegger’s kids

Gisela Schober/Getty

Milligan appears to have a close relationship with Schwarzenegger’s children, as she has stepped out with them on various occasions.

In November 2017, Milligan was photographed with Schwarzenegger and his son Patrick at the GQ Men Of The Year Awards, and in November 2018, she and Schwarzenegger stepped out with his daughter Katherine and his now-son-in-law Chris Pratt at FIG restaurant at the Fairmont Miramar Hotel & Bungalows in Santa Monica, California.

“Chris and Katherine met up with Arnold and his girlfriend Heather for Sunday breakfast at the FIG restaurant,” a source told PEOPLE at the time. “Arnold seemed happy that Chris and Katherine joined him.” A separate insider told PEOPLE the group was a “lively bunch” at their table.

In September 2022, she and Schwarzenegger met up with more of his family as they enjoyed a drink with his sons Christopher and Patrick at Oktoberfest in Germany.