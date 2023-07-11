Who Is Pete Alonso's Wife? All About Haley Alonso

When New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso met his future wife Haley Alonso in 2015, he quickly knew she was "the one."

The couple met while he was playing summer baseball in the Cape Cod League in 2015. Pete was attending the University of Florida, while Haley (née Walsh) went to Michigan State University, so the two maintained a long-distance relationship as they finished school.

"I just couldn't get enough of her," the MLB pro told ESPN in 2020. "For me, this was the one."

After getting engaged in November 2018, Pete and Haley wed in Tampa, Florida, three years later. “For all the days of my life,” Haley wrote alongside a black-and-white photo of the pair kissing after their nuptials.

Pete made his MLB debut in 2019 and won NL Rookie of the Year the same season — and his wife Haley has been by his side throughout his career. “You have been such an incredibly supportive, loving, and motivating force in my life every day since we met,” he wrote on Instagram on Valentine’s Day in 2020. "I can’t thank God enough for putting you in my life. You make my day every single day and you make me feel loved constantly. I wish I could fully express how I feel but I don’t think there are enough words in the dictionary for it. You will always have my heart.”

So who is Pete Alonso's wife? Here’s everything to know about Haley Alonso, the wife of the pro baseball player.

She is a graduate of Michigan State University

Originally from Boston, Haley studied journalism and political science at Michigan State University, according to her WayUp profile. She graduated in 2016 and was a member of Alpha Phi.

"Thankful for my two favorite MSU Alums aka my amazing grandparents who had me memorizing the fight song at age 2 and taught me that no two colors go together quite like green and white," Haley wrote on Instagram to celebrate her graduation. "My lifelong dream of graduating from Michigan State University came true today and I'm so happy they were there by my side!"

She and Pete were in a long-distance relationship during college

Pete, a University of Florida grad, met Haley in 2015 when he was playing summer baseball in the Cape Cod League. The two maintained a long-distance relationship until they graduated from their respective colleges, talking on the phone as much as possible.



As Pete told ESPN, his college roommates teased him mercilessly and actively tried to sabotage his relationship. ”It got bad to where they were totally tearing into me about it. And then I was really upset,” Pete told the outlet.



However, the two weren't deterred and got engaged in November 2018.



“I can’t believe i get to marry this sweet soul who goes above and beyond every single day to make me feel beautiful and so loved,” Haley wrote on Instagram after their engagement. "I mean i found a man that sent me hand written letters every single day while we did long distance so i’d have something to look forward to like we were in the notebook or something.”

She married Pete in November 2021

Pete and Haley kicked off their wedding weekend in Ybor City, a neighborhood in Tampa, which Haley called “the perfect backdrop.” She shared that “tapas and paella for dinner, a cigar rolling station on the balcony and an Irish band were a way for us to pay homage to our Spanish and Irish heritage.”



Their wedding ceremony was held at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Tampa on Nov. 12, 2021. Pete called their nuptials “hands down the best day of my life."



“I got to marry the woman of my dreams in front of God, our families, and our friends,” he wrote on Instagram. “I feel so blessed and proud to be your husband, @haleyralonso.”



On their first anniversary in 2022, Haley shared a photo from their wedding ceremony on Instagram, to which Pete replied, “Most memorable and special day of my life.”



Pete also wrote Haley a sweet note for their anniversary, sharing, “Today marks the one year anniversary of the most special moment of my life. I am the luckiest man alive to marry the love of my life!!! It’s been so incredible being your husband and I can’t wait for everything ahead of us. I love you so much @haleyralonso."

She is very supportive of her husband

Haley has chronicled Pete’s journey from playing ball at the University of Florida to the big leagues. She still shares many photos of her husband on social media and proudly posts about Pete and his Mets teammates. She cheered on her husband after his historic rookie season in 2019 and his back-to-back home run derby wins, and proudly rooted for the Mets during the 2022 playoffs.



She shared an especially sweet message after Pete got called up to the majors in 2019.



“Pete called me today at around noon and said ‘hey babe, i’m a big leaguer. i get to play tomorrow on opening day.’ and we both cried…” she wrote on Instagram. “We always had talked about what this moment would feel like but let me tell you it’s 10000x better than we could’ve ever imagined. i have never been more proud of someone in my entire life and he deserves every ounce of this.”



Haley also supports Pete off the field and was right by his side following his car accident in March 2022. Pete was on his way to his first day of spring training in Port St. Lucie, Florida, when a driver ran a red light and struck his truck, causing his vehicle to flip three times. The next day, Pete told ESPN that this was “a really special spring training because yesterday was a really close experience to death."

"I'm thankful to be alive. I'm really thankful that I'm healthy, very thankful to be here. Anything can happen at any given moment. I'm just really, really blessed to be here,” he told the outlet.



Following the accident, Haley shared a video of the scene in a now-deleted post on Instagram. She later posted an update alongside a throwback photo from her and Pete's wedding, writing in part, “Let’s grow old together @polarpete20 🤍👵🏻👴🏻.”



Pete’s support of his wife is also unwavering. “Happy Valentine’s Day to the love of my life 😍 Life is the best with you in it. It’s truly a blessing you’re my forever Valentine 😘,” he wrote on Instagram in 2023.

She and Pete are involved in charity work

The Mets first baseman and his wife co-founded the Alonso Foundation. According to the non-profit's Instagram profile, the organization's goal is “to stand up for and support those in our community who can’t."



To that end, the foundation has raised money through a number of different events, including a youth home run derby in Pete’s hometown of Tampa and comedy nights. They’ve also run donation campaigns for veteran and animal rights organizations and hurricane relief.



Pete's dedication to giving back is well-known to Mets fans; on the 18th anniversary of the 9/11 terrorist attacks, he bought his teammates custom cleats to wear in honor of the victims and first responders, per CBS News.



She is a dog mom

The Alonsos are proud parents to a French bulldog named Brody.



The dog's original name was Brady, but Pete told ESPN’s Tim Kurkjian in 2020 that because Haley was from Boston, she knew too many dogs named Brady, so they altered the moniker slightly. (The Mets general manager at the time was Brodie Van Wagenen, but that was just a coincidence.)

Brody briefly had his own Instagram account, and his profile stated that he was a mix between a bat, a bunny, a piglet and ET.

The couple have also supported animal-related causes. In 2023, they helped sponsor a Labrador retriever named Bear, who was a service dog in training with K9s for Warriors. Bear, one of the dogs K9s for Warriors rescued from high-kill shelters, joined Pete at spring training in Port St. Lucie and will become a vet at risk’s service dog once done with his training.

She’s met plenty of famous people — including the Pope

Pete and Haley met Pope Francis during their European honeymoon in 2021.



“Literally #BLESSED,” Haley wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the encounter.



They’ve hung out with celebrities outside of the Vatican City, too, like visiting Luke Combs backstage in Orlando in 2021 and running into Kesha during the 2022 MLB All-Star Weekend. They also got to catch the last Saturday Night Live taping of the decade in December 2019.