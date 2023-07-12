Who Is Roman Reigns' Wife? All About Galina Becker

Roman Reigns is one of the biggest names in wrestling.

Born Leati Joseph "Joe" Anoa'i, the six-time WWE champion comes from the famous Anoa'i family of wrestlers and has won the Universal Championships twice. Through his successes, he has been supported by his wife, Galina Becker. The pair first met in 2007, married seven years later and have since welcomed five children together.

While his career has kept him busy, Reigns said that a change in schedule helped him to spend more time with his wife. "Due to having the availability and the lack of travel, I've been fortunate enough to be able to just invest so much more time in my relationship with my wife and my family," he told PEOPLE in 2021. "It's going to make you a better individual if your team is untouchable and is extremely strong."

So, who is Roman Reigns' wife? Keep reading for everything there is to know about Galina Becker and her relationship with the wrestler.

She met Reigns in college

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Becker met Reigns in 2007 while the pair were both studying at the Georgia Institute of Technology. "She's not only my wife, she's my best friend," Reigns told Georgia Tech Alumni Magazine in 2018.

"When we first met, we were just having fun," Reigns said in a 2016 interview with WWE Unfiltered. "We were kind of glued to each other … just not having a care in the world or worry about anyone but us."

She has a management degree and worked as a fitness model

Both Becker and Reigns studied business management at Georgia Tech, where they were also student-athletes.

While Reigns played football, Becker signed to their school's track and field team in November 2004, according to Georgia Tech Athletics. In high school, she set personal records in 2003 at the California state meet for the triple jump, long jump, 100-meter hurdles and 100-meter dash. In an interview with ThePostGame in 2018, Reigns described Becker as a "great athlete."

According to the Georgia Tech Alumni Magazine, Becker went on to work as a fitness model after graduating in 2009.

She married Reigns in 2014

The couple got married in December 2014 in a traditional Samoan ceremony on Disney's Castaway Cay, a private island and port in the Bahamas. For their wedding, Reigns and Becker took a Disney Cruise with their oldest daughter Joelle; their wedding song was "A Whole New World" from Aladdin.

In his interview with WWE Unfiltered, Reigns described marriage as being "hard work" and all about knowing "how to give and take."

She has five children with Reigns

Earl Gibson III/Getty

Becker has five children with Reigns. Their oldest child, daughter Joelle, was born in December 2007. They welcomed twin sons in 2016. In April 2020, Reigns announced that he and Becker were expecting another set of twins. "Three with two in the oven, so I'm looking to be papa bear five," he replied when Muscle & Fitness asked about his three kids. "Breaking news — we haven't really shared that."

During a 2021 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Reigns confirmed that they had welcomed twins a year and a half prior. In the same interview, he joked about how he liked to embarrass Joelle, then 13, by blasting Christmas music while driving her to school.



She supported Reigns through leukemia twice

Since Becker and Reigns began their relationship, Reigns has been diagnosed with leukemia twice. He was first diagnosed in 2007 at the age of 22.

"I didn't really have anybody," he told PEOPLE. "I didn't think it was anybody's fault, I just had my wife — who was pregnant at the time. My mom, just the kind of mother she is, she was my rock, she was my support system doing all the worrying and all the praying and it felt like I was a little bit on an island." He soon began treatments and went into remission.

Reigns was then diagnosed with leukemia again 11 years later, in 2018. He spoke to PEOPLE about the support he received from everyone around him, including WWE fans. He went into remission four months later, per ESPN.

She likes to think of creative dates with Reigns

During a 2022 appearance on Today, Reigns shared that the couple have had to get creative with their date nights, considering they have five children at home.

"Date nights, date lunches — you have to be creative when you have a lot of kids and you have to continue to put the work in your relationships," he said, adding that some of their dates incorporated manicures and pedicures.

Reigns spends more time with her and the kids these days

Emma McIntyre/Getty

Being a professional wrestler keeps him busy, but as his family has grown, Reigns has spent more time at home.

"It's been great," he said on Today. "My schedule's shifted around a little bit, so I have a lot more time at home now, and I can feel that relationship strengthening, and those bonds are getting better and better. It's a very blessed situation."

In early 2020 — at the beginning of the pandemic — Reigns decided to temporarily step away from WWE to keep his family safe. Becker was pregnant with their second set of twins, and Reigns is considered immunocompromised as a cancer survivor.

"I just had to make a choice for my family," Reigns told the Hindustan Times. "I trust my life with my co-workers every time I step foot in the ring, but I just can't put the same trust when it has my children, my wife and my family involved."