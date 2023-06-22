Who Is Pierre Gasly's Girlfriend? All About Francisca Gomes

Pierre Gasly is a taken man.

The F1 driver first sparked dating rumors with Francisca “Kika” Cerqueira Gomes in 2022. Since then, the Portuguese model has been in attendance at a number of F1 events, including the 2022 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix and the 2023 Miami Grand Prix.

When Gomes isn’t supporting her boyfriend on the track, she documents her travels, modeling career and relationship with the French driver on Instagram. Gasly, who races for Alpine, often leaves sweet messages and emojis for his girlfriend in the comments section of her posts.

To commemorate Valentine’s Day in 2023, the model shared a series of photos with Gasly on Instagram. The post showed the pair lounging in a hammock, walking on the beach and more. She kept the caption simple with a red heart emoji, and he commented: “Love u.”

So, who is Pierre Gasly’s girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Francisca Gomes and her relationship with the F1 driver.

She’s from Portugal

Gomes, who goes by Kika, was born on Jan. 20, 2003, in Portugal. She is the daughter of TV presenter Maria Vieira de Campos Cerqueira Gomes and Pure McLaren Drive Team driver Gonçalo Gomes.

She has two younger half-siblings. In 2017, her mother welcomed a son, João. Her half-sister, Pizinha, was born in 2022 to Gomes’ father and his wife.

She has a close relationship with her parents and received a special birthday shout-out on Instagram from her dad when she turned 19 in 2022. “May you continue to be my light, my life, my inspiration to be an even better dad and making me smile every time I look at you! Love you," he wrote in Portuguese.

She started dating Gasly in 2022

Gomes and Gasly haven’t shared much about their relationship, including how they met or exactly when they started dating.

On Oct. 16, 2022, they made their first public appearance together, attending a match between French football clubs Paris Saint-Germain and Olympique de Marseille in Paris.

She’s a model and influencer

Gomes is signed with Central Models, a modeling agency based in Lisbon, Portugal. She has appeared on the cover of Portuguese magazines LuxWOMAN and CRISTINA, posed for brands including DROPE swimwear, and has even been photographed with her mother.

In addition to working as a model, Gomes is also an influencer. She has collaborated with brands including Carolina Herrera, H&M, NIVEA, Nespresso and Dyson, sharing sponsored content with her over 360,000 Instagram followers.

She and Gasly went Instagram official in 2023

It wasn’t until the start of 2023 that the couple made things Instagram official. On Jan. 2, Gasly shared a post on Instagram after kicking off the New Year with Gomes in Dubai.

“Dear 2023, let’s hope for a year with good health, filled with love, dopamine, adrenaline and many TROPHIES,” he captioned the photo. “I wish you all an incredible year to you and with your loved ones. Let’s make it one to remember.”

Gomes shared her first photos with Gasly on Instagram a few days later, featuring them overlooking sand dunes in Dubai together. The F1 driver left a series of comments on the post, including: “Kisses,” “You’re sweet but stop smashing my face, obrigado” and a series of red heart emojis.

She’s Gasly's “lucky charm”

Gomes was in Miami to support Gasly during the 2023 Miami Grand Prix and shared a photo on Instagram of herself and the driver with a fingers crossed and red heart emoji.

In the comments, Gasly called the model “my lucky charm.” He placed fifth during qualifying and eighth in the race.

She and Gasly made their red carpet debut in 2023

Ahead of the 2023 Monaco Grand Prix, Gomes and Gasley turned heads when they made their first red carpet appearance as a couple. The pair attended the premiere of La Passion De Dodin Bouffant on May 24 at the Cannes Film Festival.

Gomes stunned in a black upcycled dress by Kevin Germanier, strappy Christian Louboutin black heels and jewelry by Tiffany & Co. For his part, Gasly looked dapper in a black Louis Vuitton suit.

Gasly shared a red carpet photo on Instagram with the caption: “Beautiful evening. @festivaldecannes.”

“What a special night🎞️,” Gomes captioned her own post, sharing photos of herself and the racer.