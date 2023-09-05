All About Miranda Kerr's Husband, Snapchat Founder Evan Spiegel

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel started out as friends.

The pair met at a Louis Vuitton dinner in 2014, where they developed a connection that eventually turned romantic. By July 2016, they were engaged, and less than a year later, they got married in an intimate backyard ceremony.

Now, Kerr and Spiegel share two sons together — Hart and Myles — with a third one on the way. Over Labor Day weekend, the Australian native shared that they are expecting another child. "So excited to announce baby no. 4," she captioned photos of her bump on Snapchat. "And it's a boy 🩵🩵🩵🩵."

The couple also co-parent Kerr’s son Flynn with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom and his fiancée Katy Perry. Spiegel — whose parents are divorced — told WSJ. Magazine in July 2020 that he admires the harmonious co-parenting relationship his wife and Bloom have built.

“What I saw from Miranda and Orlando was very different from what I experienced,” he said. “I am in no way a replacement for Flynn’s dad. I feel like [I’m part of] Team Flynn."

While the couple make the occasional red carpet appearance together, they mainly keep a low profile. In June 2022, Kerr told LVR Magazine that instead, she and the Snapchat founder prioritize quality time with each other and their family.

"We both do yoga and meditate daily. We love being home with family, laughing, playing music, cooking, going for walks or using the infrared sauna,” she said. “We love each other's company — neither of us really likes to go out."

So, who is Miranda Kerr’s husband? Here’s everything to know about Evan Spiegel and his relationship with the model-turned-wellness pro.

He grew up in the Los Angeles area

Evan Spiegel at the Disrupt SF 2019 conference in San Francisco. Justin Sullivan/Getty

Spiegel was born and raised in Pacific Palisades, California. According to Forbes, he is the eldest child of John W. Spiegel and Melissa Ann Thomas, who both practice law.

Despite growing up in a family of lawyers, the entrepreneur was interested in technology early on. He attended the Crossroads School for Arts and Sciences, a K-12 college preparatory school, where he built his first computer in the sixth grade.

During his high school years, Spiegel also attended design classes at the Otis College of Art and Design and the Art Centre College of Art and Design, per Business of Fashion.

He attended Stanford University

Evan Spiegel. J. Emilio Flores/Corbis/Getty

After graduating from Crossroads, Spiegel attended Stanford University — his father’s alma mater. According to Business of Fashion, he majored in product design and gained real-world experience by interning for Red Bull’s sales department, as well as working for the software company Intuit.

Per Forbes, Spiegel moved into the Kappa Sigma fraternity house during his sophomore year at Stanford. This is where he met his future business partners, Bobby Murphy and Reggie Brown, and together, they developed the initial idea for Snapchat.

Spiegel dropped out of Stanford to focus on the social media app but later finished his degree in 2018, according to a Forbes profile.

He’s the co-founder and CEO of Snapchat

Evan Spiegel onstage at the Snap Partner Summit 2023 in Santa Monica, California. Joe Scarnici/Getty

Spiegel and his two fraternity brothers initially launched Snapchat under the name Picaboo in July 2011, according to the Los Angeles Times. After another company flagged the app for having the same name — and Brown was ousted from the company — Spiegel and Murphy relaunched as Snapchat in September 2011.

Spiegel is the CEO of Snapchat, while Murphy is the Chief Technology Officer. Their company is known for its signature yellow ghost logo, 24-hour photo expiration timeline and custom geofilters.

In March 2017, Spiegel took the company public and launched Snap Inc. at the New York Stock Exchange at $24 a share. Kerr supported her husband in an Instagram post, where she shared a photo of Spiegel and wrote, “Congratulations to my love and Snap Inc."

He met Kerr at a dinner

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr at a gala in 2021. Jon Kopaloff/Getty

During an interview with Vogue Australia in July 2022, the couple opened up about the first time they met. They had attended a Louis Vuitton dinner at the Museum of Modern Art in New York City, where they were seated next to each other.

“I had a nice time at dinner with a lovely woman but thought I had absolutely no chance,” Spiegel recounted to the magazine. “I gave her my number because she was moving into a new house. I’m like, ‘If you need help with the tech stuff, text me.’ I was not expecting to hear. Then, like a month later, she was in Asia [cue some afterwork karaoke and sake for courage], and I remember waking up in the morning and turning over my phone and being like, ‘No way!’ ”

Kerr had been separated from her ex-husband Bloom for over a year at the time and was in a stage where she “didn’t really believe in love anymore.” But after she and Spiegel hit it off as friends, their relationship naturally developed into more.

“He was so patient with me. Our relationship evolved slowly. And we established a nice friendship before we became boyfriend and girlfriend,” Kerr said. “I never even thought that this kind of love was possible.”

She added, “To meet someone I connected with so well, and who is continually working on themselves every day like I’m working on myself to be the best partner, the best mother, to constantly want to grow and evolve, that is something both of us are really committed to. And it’s really incredible to have a partner who wants to grow with you in the same direction.”

They married in 2017

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr at the 2022 Baby2Baby Gal in California. MICHAEL TRAN/AFP/Getty

Spiegel proposed to Kerr in July 2016. The model shared the news on Instagram and wrote, “I said yes!!!” alongside a photo of her engagement ring, which was taken with a custom Snapchat filter that featured Bitmoji caricatures of the couple.

Less than a year later, on May 27, 2017, the couple tied the knot in a backyard ceremony at Spiegel’s home in Los Angeles. For the intimate ceremony, the pair recited personal vows in front of about 30 guests, who had been chauffeured to the estate.

Kerr and Spiegel also chose to forego a few other traditions for their wedding. They started the day by doing an hour of yoga together and had no bridal party. The model also cooked their wedding meal, a slow-roasted chicken with turmeric and lemon, which is one of her husband’s favorite dishes. A caterer replicated her menu for the rest of the guests.

“We wanted to strike the right balance of wanting our guests to have a great time, but also, we wanted to just totally relax,” Spiegel told Vogue Australia of their small nuptials. “And our friends and family don’t care about being entertained, they just want to hang out.”

He shares two children with Kerr — and has another on the way

Miranda Kerr and Evan Spiegel at the U.S. premiere of 'Christian Marclay: Sound Stories' in 2019. Stefanie Keenan/Getty

The couple share two children together. Their son, Hart Kerr Spiegel, was born on May 7, 2018, and was named after Spiegel's great-grandfather.

"Words cannot explain how happy we are to welcome our beautiful son into our family. Miranda is doing well and Flynn is excited to be a big brother. Thank you for the kind words and wishes during this very special time,” the couple told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

Their second son, Myles Kerr Spiegel, was born on Oct. 5, 2019, just 17 months after they welcomed Hart.

Most recently, on Sept. 1, 2023, Kerr shared that they were pregnant with a third son. In Snapchat photos, she posed in a white crop top and jeans while embracing her baby bump. In a different picture, Kerr showed four pairs of white and yellow shoes lined up against a wall, with infant shoes as the last ones.

"#boymom💛," she captioned it.

Kerr also has a son, Flynn, from her previous marriage to Bloom. Spiegel told E! News in June 2018 that he shares a special bond with the model’s son. “We email. Very emoji-heavy. It’s good!” he said.

The entrepreneur also reflected on becoming a first-time dad. “It’s impossible to describe. It’s a life-transforming event,” he told the outlet. “Now I have a dad grilling set, which is a positive addition.”

Though the couple are busy with their family of five, Kerr told PEOPLE in February 2020 that she was open to having more children with encouragement from her husband.

“I love kids, and I feel so blessed to have three healthy ones,” she said. “I love being a mother of three boys. But I don’t know. I’m definitely loving where we’re at right now with the three of them. And I’m not sure if we will or won’t. I more so know that my husband definitely, probably, wants more, but I’m open.”



He uses Kerr’s skincare line

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr at the 2021 Baby2Baby Gala in California. Steve Granitz/WireImage

Spiegel made quite the first impression on his wife. Speaking with New Beauty in May 2019, Kerr recalled how when she first met the entrepreneur, she thought, “‘Oh, this guy is cute. But wow, his skin is flaky.’ ”

Kerr — who founded a line of holistic and clean skincare called KORA Organics in 2009 — helped him create a skincare routine. She recommended her Noni Glow Face Oil, which she said “he hasn’t stopped using” and “won’t go anywhere without.”

Spiegel is also one of the few people who get to test her products before they launch. Kerr told PEOPLE in September 2021 that in addition to the face oil, her husband uses the Tumeric Brightening and Exfoliating Mask and the Turmeric Glow Moisturizer every morning.

"He naturally suffers from very dry skin, and these products have been able to give his skin that beautiful glow," she said. "I mean, not that he's looking for a glow, but his skin literally looks so nourished and rejuvenated now ... it's great to see the results firsthand with him."

Kerr encouraged him to lead a healthier lifestyle

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr at the G'Day USA Arts Gala in 2023. Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

In addition to sharing her skincare secrets with Spiegel, the KORA Organics founder also encouraged him to lead a healthier lifestyle. Kerr told Vogue Australia that when they first met, she “felt like I was talking a foreign language when I would talk about health and wellness.”

After they began dating, Kerr said she “minimized the junk food” by showing him a different way of eating. “He was raised with a very different eating regimen than I was and that’s why we balance each other out,” she explained. “I think one of the reasons why he might have married me is because I used to cook for him a lot and pack his lunches to go to work.”

Spiegel also recalled a funny story about a co-worker who knew the pair would tie the knot when he changed his eating habits. “One of our first designers at Snap, for my [30th] birthday [she] made me a cartoon of the beginning of Snap. One of the little cartoon panels basically shows me bringing junk food to work every day. Then one day it’s me with my little lunch box, and she’s like, ‘I knew,’ ” he told the outlet.

Kerr also introduced her husband to yoga and Kriya meditation, which he told Vogue Australia was “life-changing” and has become a family mainstay.

He’s a philanthropist

Evan Spiegel and Miranda Kerr receiving honorary Doctorates at the 2022 Otis College of Art and Design commencement ceremonies. Robert Gauthier/Los Angeles Times/Getty

Along with his wife, Spiegel co-founded the Speigel Family Fund in 2017, whose mission is to contribute to arts, education, housing and human rights causes in L.A.

In May 2022, the couple made a “significant donation” to the Otis College of Art and Design in L.A. that “will allow for the repayment of the outstanding student debt of students in the graduating Class of 2022," according to a statement from Otis.

"Otis College of Art and Design is an extraordinary institution that encourages young creatives to find their artistic voices and thrive in a variety of industries and careers," the couple said in the statement. "It is a privilege for our family to give back and support the Class of 2022, and we hope this gift will empower graduates to pursue their passions, contribute to the world, and inspire humanity for years to come."

Spiegel also donated to his alma mater in 2020 to help create “a permanent source of funding for the Black Community Services Center and Ujamaa House,” according to Stanford News.

