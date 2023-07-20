Who Is Ariana Grande’s New Boyfriend? All About Her 'Wicked' Costar Ethan Slater

The singer and Broadway actor are set to costar in the movie adaptation of 'Wicked'

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Kelsie Gibson is the SEO Editor of PEOPLE Digital. Since joining the brand in 2021, she has contributed to a number of different verticals, writing and editing SEO content ranging from relationship timelines to TV and movie explainers. Prior to joining PEOPLE, Kelsie worked at POPSUGAR as the Celebrity and Entertainment editor, where she wrote and edited content and conducted various interviews for online and video at press junkets, red carpets, and events such as Tribeca Film Festival. She was also formerly at Bustle, Tiger Beat, and Her Campus and graduated from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill.

Updated on July 20, 2023 12:37PM EDT
explainer on Ariana Grande's possible new boyfriend Ethan Slater
Photo:

Trae Patton/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty; Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Ariana Grande is so into someone new.

The singer, 30, is dating her Wicked costar Ethan Slater, 31, sources confirm to PEOPLE.

The news of her new relationship comes shortly after PEOPLE confirmed that Grande split from her her husband Dalton Gomez.

Ariana and Dalton separated in January," a source told PEOPLE. "She and Ethan recently began dating."

Despite their split, a source told PEOPLE that Grande and Gomez have “been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship,” with the insider adding, "Ari has nothing but kind words to say about Dalton. During their marriage, he was her No. 1 fan."

Here’s everything to know about Grande’s new beau. 

He’s starring opposite Ariana Grande in Wicked

Ariana Grande Dating Ethan Slater

Michelle Yeoh/Instagram

Slater was first confirmed to star in the Wicked movie in December 2022, almost a year after Grande’s casting was announced. Grande is playing Glinda opposite Cynthia Erivo’s Elphaba, and Slater will be playing Boq, whose character has a crush on Glinda but eventually becomes the romantic interest of Elphaba’s younger sister Nessarose. 

In December 2022, Chu confirmed that filming had begun in the U.K., which is presumably when Grande and Slater first met.

He’s best known for his role as SpongeBob SquarePants

Ethan Slater poses onstage during opening night of Nickelodeon's SpongeBob SquarePants: The Broadway Musical at Palace Theatre on December 4, 2017

Jenny Anderson/Getty

Like Grande, Slater has roots on Broadway and connections to Nickelodeon. The actor originated the role of SpongeBob SquarePants in the 2017 Broadway musical of the same name, for which he received a Tony nomination and won a Drama Desk Award. 

He went to Vassar College 

Slater attended Charles E. Smith Jewish Day School and Georgetown Day School before attending Vassar College in Poughkeepsie, New York. He was a sophomore at the school when he booked SpongeBob SquarePants; he previously told PEOPLE landing the role “was a stroke of luck,” after meeting the casting director during a theater apprenticeship.  

He was previously married 

Ethan Slater (R) attends the 72nd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall on June 10, 2018

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

In November 2018, Slater married high school classmate Lilly Jay, whom he had been dating since 2012. Throughout the course of their relationship, Slater gave many glimpses of their romance, including loving tributes to Jay. 

“My best friend. 4 years married, 10 years together. And this is easily the best (and most *bizarre*) year yet,” he captioned a post from November 2022 documenting their wedding anniversary. 

Jay also supported him at various industry events, including the 2018 Tony Awards, when he was nominated for best performance by a leading actor in a musical for his role in SpongeBob SquarePants

Amid Slater and Grande’s dating news, a source told PEOPLE that Slater is “separated from his wife” Lilly Jay, however, it remains unclear when they split. 

He is a dad 

In January 2023, Slater revealed that he and Jay had welcomed their first child by sharing a photo of a onesie that read “Wicked Cute.” “Super vague post, but we have a baby now,” he wrote, later confirming on Mother’s Day that they’d welcomed a son.

