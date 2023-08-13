Who Is Paul Stanley's Wife? All About Erin Sutton

Paul Stanley’s time with KISS is coming to an end, but his marriage to Erin Sutton keeps on rocking.

The rock and roll band announced that they will play their “final shows ever” this December in the place the band was “born”: New York City. Retirement from the road will mean more time at home for Stanley, who shares three kids with his wife of 17 years — son Colin, 16, and daughters Sarah, 14, and Emily, 11. He also has an older son Evan, 28, from his previous marriage.

“It’s great to rest, but it gives me time to miss my family that much more," he said about having a day off while touring back in 2008.

The “Detroit Rock City” singer posts about his wife and their family on social media, including a makeup-free Christmas selfie with Sutton in 2022. “I’m blessed with so [much] more than I could ever have imagined when I was younger. Those who don't know their good fortune don't deserve it. Grateful for all I have ... ” he wrote on Facebook alongside the photo.

He shared an equally sweet message in honor of his and Sutton’s 2019 wedding anniversary. “Fourteen Years Ago Today I married Erin and found my key to a life filled with gifts I never imagined,” he wrote on Facebook. “My love for her only grows deeper. Find that person you love and who loves you regardless of anyone else’s concept, intolerance or prejudice. Nothing is more meaningful.”

Though Stanley regularly shares his adoration for his wife — and plenty of selfies with her! — on social media, her private life is kept out of the spotlight.

Here’s everything to know about Paul Stanley’s wife Erin Sutton.

She met Paul Stanley at a restaurant

George Pimentel/WireImage

Stanley told PEOPLE that he met his wife while out to dinner with a friend. Sitting at the table next to them was “a bunch of women I knew.”

“I just looked at her, and I was captivated, not in the way where I want to go home with her and end up with her or anything like that. It was, 'I want to talk to this woman.' I was compelled,” he recalled.

The Face the Music: A Life Exposed author soon after invited her over to have dinner, which he made. He said they “had a terrific, terrific time” and knew “this was something to pursue."

“Over time, Erin always showed me consistency and selflessness, but she didn't give up any sense of her own worth,” he said. “She never compromised who she was, but she was secure enough to reach out to me the times that I needed it, and it went on for years. At one point I just thought, 'I can't imagine my life without her.' "

She and Paul Stanley wed four years after they began dating

Paul Stanley Facebook

The pair wed in November 2005, four years after they first started dating.

Stanley told PEOPLE that he considers himself “really blessed” and he’s made similar statements on social media as well, like this declaration on their tenth wedding anniversary: “Some people say marriage is confining like jail. Mine was my ticket to freedom.”

She shares three children with her husband

Paul Stanley Facebook

Sutton and Stanley have three kids together. Their first child, son Colin Michael, was born on Sept. 6, 2006, in Los Angeles, and weighed 8 lbs., 6 oz.

After announcing his son’s birth to PEOPLE, the “I Was Made for Lovin’ You” singer joked, “Lucky for him, he looks just like his mother.”

In August 2008, they announced they were expecting their second child. Their daughter, Sarah Brianna, was born on Jan. 28, 2009, and weighed 8 lb.

“Erin and I feel truly blessed with the addition of this Star Child into our lives,” the singer-painter said after his daughter’s birth. Stanley had previously joked that he “traded the Viper Room for the diaper room, and it looks like my tour’s been extended!”

When the couple was expecting their third child, Sutton debuted her baby bump at the opening of RIMOWA on Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. At the time, Stanley quipped, “I may be 59, but the only rocking chair this rocker is getting ready for is the one for my new baby.

They welcomed daughter Emily Grace on Aug. 9, 2011, in Los Angeles. She weighed 7 lbs., 10 oz. “I’m not sure she can sing but her first screams let me know she’s definitely Daddy’s girl,” the KISS co-lead vocalist told PEOPLE at the time.

Sutton is also stepmom to Stanley’s adult son, musician Evan Shane, from the singer's previous marriage to Pamela Bowen. Stanley and Bowen wed in 1992 and divorced in 2001.

"There is nothing greater in life than family, and my accomplishments as a father rank at the top of my successes," he told PEOPLE in 2011.

She is an attorney

David M. Benett/Getty

Sutton is not a public figure like her husband, but PEOPLE previously reported that she is a lawyer. As she keeps a private profile, the specifics of her life and career are not widely known.

One of her well-known gigs, however, is being a mom. In 2018, she told MaximoTV that while her husband was on a world tour with KISS, she would be back home in Beverly Hills “watching all three of our little kids.” She also said that motherhood was “the best and the hardest” job in the world.

Stanley has had his own reverent feelings about fatherhood. "With each of my children, all of which I either helped to deliver or pulled out or did all kinds of participations, it became clear to me that we only die physically because we are the product of the generations before us and we live on in the generations after us," he once told Forbes. "The children we create ultimately are the voices of us in the future."

She has walked her fair share of red carpets

Lester Cohen/WireImage

Marrying a rocker comes with plenty of perks, and one of those includes meeting other famous singers and attending red-carpet events.

Sutton has been by Stanley’s side at big events like the 2018 ASCAP Pop Music Awards, 2010 Grammy Awards and 20th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party. Their kids have joined them for fun soirees too, like meeting the Yo Gabba Gabba! characters backstage at a live event in Los Angeles in 2010, and attending the L.A. premiere of Descendants 2 in 2017.

The mom of three has also enjoyed more casual public nights out with her hubby, like sitting courtside with her at the Dallas Mavericks vs. Los Angeles Lakers game in L.A. in March 2022, or meeting Rod Stewart backstage, which Stanley posted about in 2018.

The proud wife has also supported Stanley at philanthropic fêtes, like when the KISS rocker received the Open Hearts Foundation Award in 2015. “I never knew that anyone would ever look at me that way. Blessed,” he wrote alongside a photo of Sutton as the singer was excepting his award.

She and her husband are very supportive of one another

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Not only has Sutton appeared on red carpets, she’s also been spotted numerous times on Stanley’s social media accounts, as the KISS singer often shares sweet posts about his wife.

In April 2023, he shared a sunset photo of himself and his love, which he captioned, “All my life adventures are better with Erin. Blessed.”

He felt just as “blessed” a couple of months earlier on Valentine’s Day.

“I’m blessed to be with Erin 21 years,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “Nothing has more potential to change your life than loving someone and being loved in return. I wish that for you.”

And back in 2018, the rocker made it clear he only had eyes for his “amazing wife Erin” when the two stepped out for a fundraiser. “Yes, she's the most beautiful woman there,” he wrote.

Stanley has discussed his love for his wife during interviews as well.

“To have a healthy relationship with somebody who is supportive and secure in themselves to give of themselves without fear of losing themselves. That's a godsend. … I believe in God, I believe in a higher power and I think that sometimes moments like that are God's work,” he told Forbes, adding that at their first meeting, he knew it was “beyond anything momentary. It was deeper than that and over the years we built something.”

