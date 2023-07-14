Who Is Dolph Lundgren's Fiancée? All About Emma Krokdal

Dolph Lundgren has found the one!

The Rocky IV actor proposed to his fiancée Emma Krokdal in June 2020, and the two have enjoyed a happy engagement since. In addition to accompanying him to red carpet premieres and events, Krokdal has been by Lundgren’s side as they’ve traveled across the globe together.

During an interview with journalist Graham Bensinger in May 2023, Lundgren addressed their 40-year age difference and opened up about how mature the personal trainer is. He told Bensinger that while their age gap is “severe,” he saw Krokdal as “an angel that was sent down to help me.”

"I feel like Emma is very mature for her age, for sure. She's had an interesting life. She came over here from a small town in Norway," he said. "She was married here and she went through a difficult divorce and went through a lot of stuff that most young people her age don't have to deal with."

"So she's quite mature and at the same time, I think I'm quite youthful," Lundgren continued. "But you know, I've been with people that are twice her age [who are] less mature than she is.”

So who is Dolph Lundgren’s fiancée? Here’s everything to know about Emma Krokdal and her relationship with the actor.

She is Norwegian

Emma Krokdal Instagram

As her Instagram bio reads, Krokdal is a “Norwegian based in Los Angeles.” While Krokdal immigrated to California at a young age, she still returns to her home country on occasion.

In May 2023, Krokdal went on a trip to Norway where she posted pictures of herself enjoying scenic views and driving through the Nordic countryside. “Quick trip to the homeland ❤️,” she captioned the post.

The couple were even considering holding their wedding in the country, as Lundgren explained to PEOPLE in 2022.

She is a personal trainer

David M. Benett/Getty

Krokdal started working as a personal trainer when she moved to Los Angeles. However, her original dream growing up was a little different.

“I used to do a lot of theater and it was my dream to become an actress as a child, but when I got a bit older I just got into the fitness industry and that’s what took me to L.A.,” she told Muscle & Health.

They met at Equinox

Dolph Lundgren/Instagram

Lundgren and Krokdal's meet-cute happened in a very fitting place, given the latter's fitness career. As the actor explained during a May 2023 interview, the pair first crossed paths at a West Hollywood Equinox.

"I was looking for the boxing room, and I just grabbed somebody who was going up the stairs. She looked like a trainer, and I said, 'Hey excuse me, where's the boxing room?' " Lundgren recalled. "She turned around and it was like, 'Oh s—.' It was one of those flashes where you go, 'Uh-oh.' "

The pair became fast friends and started training together, though it took some time for the romance to follow.

"I didn't know why she liked me at all, but I suppose she saw something there. She didn't know about my acting career, she didn't know anything about me," said Lundgren.

She got engaged to Lundgren in June 2020

Emma Krokdal Instagram

The Creed II actor popped the question to Krokdal in June 2020, she announced in an Instagram post alongside a photo of her posing with Lundgren and showing off her pink diamond.

“Pinch me ❤️,” she wrote in the caption.

The actor posted the same shots, writing, “Something very special happened here in Sweden.”

While the two have yet to tie the knot, Lundgren opened up about his plans to wed Krokdal at the June 2022 premiere of Minions: The Rise of Gru.

"It's just because we lost two years," he said about how the couple's nuptials were delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic. "So hopefully next year, we're gonna go to Scandinavia, and you can't do it in the winter or you'll be in the middle of a snowstorm. So hopefully we'll do it maybe next spring or something in Norway or Sweden."

She has been supportive during his battle with cancer

Emma Krokdal Instagram

In May 2023, Lundgren revealed for the first time that he had been privately battling with cancer for eight years. He was diagnosed in 2015 when a doctor found a cancerous tumor in his kidney.

"Then I did scans every six months. Then you do it every year and it was fine for five years," Lundgren explained. "In 2020, I was back in Sweden and had some kind of acid reflux... So I did an MRI, and they found that there were a few more tumors around that area."

Lundgren credited Krokdal with being a strong supportive force by his side during his battle, no matter how difficult it got, including when he "started getting these side effects where I got diarrhea, and so I lost a lot of weight."

"I felt sorry for her because she's quite a bit younger than me and having to deal with all this b------ and all these doctor's appointments, but she's been very good about it and super supportive," he said. "I think it's brought us together, she's like an angel that was sent down to help."

The actor added that the entire journey has made him more grateful for his loved ones, and helped him find a new appreciation for life.

"You appreciate every day I can be with people I love," he said. "You just appreciate, you know, having been lucky enough to be alive and appreciate every moment there is."



She attends red carpet events with Lundgren

Emma Krokdal Instagram

Krokdal went to her first movie premiere with Lundgren when she accompanied him to the release of Minions: The Rise of Gru alongside his two daughters.

"She's loving it. I took them out and got these yellow outfits last week," Lundgren told PEOPLE on the red carpet. "I met her three years ago and she hasn't been to a premiere yet because of COVID, so we're really enjoying it."

The whole squad pulled up to the event dressed in yellow. Krokdal later posted pictures of the evening on her Instagram, where she posed with her future stepdaughters. “Yellow squad to see the Minions,” she wrote in the caption.

Krokdal has also accompanied Lundgren to events such as Comic-Con in 2022, the 58th Cinema Audio Society Awards and Elton John’s Academy Award viewing party.

She and Lundgren love to travel together

Emma Krokdal Instagram

Between trips abroad and within the U.S., there are many vacations that the happy couple have embarked on together. In July 2023, the pair went on a trip to Mykonos, Greece where they enjoyed workouts in front of beautiful views and relaxing swims.

Lundgren even teased that something big was coming up during the trip, captioning his post of the two swimming in a pool, “Tomorrow is the day. Mykonos ❤️.”

In 2023 alone, the pair also traveled to London; Cape Town, South Africa and Stockholm, Sweden.