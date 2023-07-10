Who Is Lewis Capaldi's Girlfriend? All About Ellie MacDowall

Singer Lewis Capaldi and Ellie MacDowall first sparked romance rumors in November 2022

Published on July 10, 2023 05:08PM EDT
Ellie MacDowall, Lewis Capaldi
Lewis Capaldi has someone special in his life.

The Grammy-nominated Scottish musician, known for heart-wrenching pop ballads like “Someone You Loved” and “Before You Go,” first sparked romance rumors with actress and dancer Ellie MacDowall in November 2022 when they were spotted on a dinner date, per Daily Mail.

The couple shared a kiss at a BRIT Awards afterparty in February 2023, and a few months later, Capaldi opened up about his relationship for the first time during an interview with BBC Radio 2's Scott Mills.

It’s not known how Capaldi and MacDowall met, but the singer has spoken about his past experiences with dating apps, revealing that he was kicked off of Tinder because “people think I’m fake.”

Just a few months after going public with his new relationship, Capaldi announced he was taking a break from the spotlight. Following his set at the Glastonbury music festival, where the crowd helped him finish singing his hit “Someone You Loved,” the musician shared an Instagram message stating he was “taking a break from touring for the foreseeable future.”

The announcement came just three weeks after Capaldi, who has been open in the past about his struggles with anxiety and Tourette syndrome, canceled a string of performances in order to “rest and recover” both mentally and physically.

Here’s everything to know about Lewis Capaldi’s girlfriend Ellie MacDowall.

She is an actress and dancer

MacDowall is a Scottish actress and dancer who is currently living in London. Her credits include two short films, The Proposal (2022) and Mohihi (2021).

The Daily Mail reported that MacDowall is also set to star in an upcoming ITV series about Cary Grant titled Archie as Grant’s daughter Jennifer.

She and Capaldi were seen together at a BRIT Awards afterparty in February 2023

Following romance rumors, Capaldi and MacDowall seemingly confirmed their romance at an afterparty for the BRIT Awards, where the singer was nominated and delivered a performance of his single “Forget Me.”

The pair were photographed kissing on a sofa at 180 The Strand in London.

Capaldi spoke publicly about her for the first time in April 2023

During an interview with BBC Radio 2's Scott Mills, Capaldi opened up about his relationship with MacDowall for the first time. When discussing the musician’s new single “Wish You The Best,” Mills asked the singer if he was in a rush to settle down.

"I have a girlfriend and that's going really well," Capaldi replied. "I am a happy chappy, she's a lovely lady. I feel good about everything."

She has posted Capaldi on social media

The couple have mostly kept things low-key, but they’ve shared glimpses of their relationship on social media.

On May 6, 2023, MacDowall posted a series of pictures with the caption “Travel dump” on Instagram. Along with some beautiful scenery, she shared a black-and-white photo of Capaldi standing in the middle of the street and another of him wearing a pair of green sunglasses with his face close to the camera.

Earlier that week, MacDowall attended Capaldi’s show at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles and shared a video of his performance on her Instagram Story.

She and Capaldi were spotted together in L.A. in May 2023

About a month after the “Before You Go” singer publicly spoke about his relationship with MacDowall, the couple were photographed walking hand-in-hand in West Hollywood.

Capaldi wore a white t-shirt with black pants and white sneakers for the outing, while MacDowall wore a green tank top paired with a black sweater and pants as well as black-and-white sneakers.

