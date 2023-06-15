Who Is Conor McGregor's Fiancée? All About Dee Devlin

Conor McGregor and Dee Devlin are going to be parents for the fourth time.

The MMA fighter revealed that his fiancée is pregnant with their fourth child during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark in June 2023. The pair already share three children: Devlin gave birth to their first son, Conor Jr., in May 2017, followed by daughter Croai in January 2019 and son Rian in May 2021.

The longtime couple first met in 2008. Though they grew up in nearby towns and had a handful of mutual friends, they didn’t officially meet until they were both at the same nightclub in Dublin, where Devlin was working at the time. McGregor and Devlin hit it off and messaged online before making things official.

After more than 10 years together, the former UFC champion proposed to Devlin on Aug. 9, 2020, his future bride's 33rd birthday.

Not only are McGregor and Devlin teammates in raising their growing family, they're also business associates. Devlin is a member of the fighter's management and promotional teams, helping coordinate his schedule and appearances. Plus, she's one of his most devoted fans.

"Every day, since I started out in this game, she’s supported me. She’d drive me to the gym, and she’d listen to all my dreams," McGregor told VIP Magazine in 2015. "Dee is a lifesaver for me. I wouldn’t be doing this if it wasn’t for her, and that’s for sure. I’m doing all of this for her."

So who is Conor McGregor's other half? Here's everything to know about Dee Devlin and her relationship with the MMA fighter.

She has a huge following on social media

Dee Devlin Instagram

Devlin boasts nearly 2 million followers on Instagram and over 50,000 followers on Twitter, though she hasn't posted on the account since 2018.

On Instagram, Devlin regularly shares updates from her life with McGregor and their family. In March 2023, the family of five took a trip to Disney World, with Devlin posting a sweet photo of the couple posing with their kids in the park.

She also often gives followers a look at her and McGregor's date nights without the kids, most recently sharing a photo of her and her fiancé taking in a fight from the stands in March. "Fight night with my man 😍❤️," she captioned the post.

"Most gorgeous woman on the planet. ❤️," McGregor responded in the comments.

She officially met McGregor at a nightclub

Dee Devlin Instagram

Devlin grew up in Walkinstown, nearby McGregor’s hometown of Crumlin. Although they ran in similar circles, they didn't officially cross paths until a night out in Dublin. At the time, McGregor had recently quit his plumbing apprenticeship and decided to pursue his MMA career.

"I knew her a bit beforehand, but I think the first time I spoke to her properly was when I saw her in a nightclub,” McGregor told VIP Magazine. “I asked her to come over and we just started chatting. She seemed like a nice girl, and I like good girls."

As for Devlin, the attraction was instant. "He’s very funny," she told the outlet. "He always keeps me entertained and makes me laugh. He was already training when I met him, so I really admired his dedication to that, too."

However, she did have one hesitation when it came to his new career choice. “When I first met him, though, he didn’t have cauliflower ears, and I remember thinking: ‘Oh God, what if he gets cauliflower ears, that would be terrible!’ He has them now and I don’t remember him without them,” she admitted.

She and McGregor have 3 kids

Dee Devlin Instagram

The couple welcomed their first child, Conor Jack Jr., on May 8, 2017, at Coombe Maternity Hospital in Dublin. He came in weighing 8 lbs., 14 oz.

“The birth of my son could not have came at a better time for me. I had won the second world title, I was a two-weight world champion. Exactly what I did, is what I set out to do,” McGregor said.

McGregor later recalled the "perfect" moment when he discovered that he would be a father. They were at their beach house in California, and after taking a pregnancy test, Devlin came up to him and told him the news.

Understandably, the athlete still had some worries about becoming a first-time dad, especially with his high-profile career. “I’m crapping me jocks, I’m not going to lie. I don’t even know what way to take it," he said in a post-fight press conference. "I don’t even want to do the celebrity type s---. I hate all that. I don’t want my family to be like that.”



However, McGregor's fears quickly subsided after Conor was born.

“I’m very proud and very blessed everyday because the birth of my son has made me softer where I need to soften up,” he said during an appearance on RTE's The Late Late Show. “I’m overcome with joy and love. I never thought I would be that way.”

In January 2019, the couple welcomed their second child, daughter Croia, whose name in Irish origin means “of the heart."

“Heading home with my two healthy babies and an energized and healthy SuperMam ❤️,” the new father of two captioned a hospital photo of him holding his son's hand with Croia's baby carrier in tow.

In May 2021, Devlin gave birth to their third child, a son named Rian. McGregor updated his legion of fans with the news. "The McGregor Clan is now a family of 5 ❤️ Healthy baby boy delivered! Baby and Mammy Wonder Woman are doing great!" he wrote on Instagram.

She works on her husband’s team

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

Devlin has held many different jobs over the years, working as both a waitress and model when she was younger. Once McGregor's career started taking off, however, she changed professions and became a member of the fighter's team.

In a 2015 ESPN profile about the supporting cast surrounding McGregor, Devlin outlined all of the ways she helps her significant other prep for a big fight.

"I definitely try to help him out all the time, even without realizing it. Especially around a fight because it's such a tough time with his weight," she said. "I cook, clean, pack his gym bag, all that kind of stuff."

She also works on McGregor's management and promotional teams, and assists with his whiskey brand, Proper No. Twelve, which she regularly features on her Instagram account.

In February 2023, she celebrated the company's latest launch with a series of photos of her and McGregor posing with the whiskey. "Proper Twelve Irish Apple! Just wow! Delicious! I love you babe with all my heart so proud of you always ❤️," she wrote.

She is McGregor's biggest supporter

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty

In addition to helping her fiancé run his various businesses, Devlin holds another very important role in the MMA fighter's life: his number one fan.

McGregor has been outspoken about how Devlin's support has been essential during his career, citing their relationship and family as one of his biggest motivators.

"My girlfriend has been there since the start," he said in 2015. "She has helped me throughout this career. If it wasn't for her, I probably wouldn't be where I am today."

During his 2017 appearance on The Late Late Show, McGregor echoed that Devlin and their kids are what keeps him going.

"Fame was never something I seeked [sic]. I always seeked [sic] financial security for myself and my family. Now I have a young son and that motivates me even more," he said.

She and McGregor got engaged in 2020

Conor McGregor/Instagram

In August 2020, McGregor proposed to Devlin on the week of her 33rd birthday. He shared the news via Instagram with a selfie of the couple, proudly showing off her new square engagement ring.

"What a birthday, my future wife," McGregor captioned the snap. Numerous colleagues of McGregor shared their congratulations in the comments section.

"Congratulations to you and Dee!!!" Artem Lobov responded. Holly Holmad added, "Congratulations! Many blessings ❤️."

Devlin also celebrated the pair's engagement on her own Instagram sharing a photo of the two smiling on a boat. "Forever love, my fiancé ❤️✨," she wrote.



They are planning their wedding — and expecting a baby!

Dee Devlin Instagram

Although Devlin and McGregor haven't shared an official wedding date, the planning for their nuptials is underway. During an interview with Extra, McGregor shared details about what his ideal day would look like.

“My wedding is going to be extravagant, that’s for damn sure,” he said. “We are gonna have the best of the best of the best, and then more to the best. We have got to find the location; it’s going to be Ireland, I’m gonna get married in the Emerald Isle, and then figure it out, so it’s a big process. Let’s see what happens, I’m ready for it all.”

Meanwhile, Devlin and McGregor had more happy news to celebrate in June 2023 when they revealed they're excepting baby no. 4.

McGregor made the announcement while appearing on Live with Kelly and Mark. When asked about his children by co-host Mark Consuelos, the fighter answered, "I have three children, I've got two boys and a girl. My oldest one, Conor Jr., is 6, my daughter Croia Mairead, 4, and my youngest son Rian has just turned 2. So, things are going well."

He added, "We've also got another on the way. So there's a lot going on."

