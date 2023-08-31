All About Caroline Wozniacki's Husband, Former NBA All-Star David Lee

Get to know Caroline Wozniaki's lifelong teammate.

The former tennis No. 1 player is married to former NBA All-Star David Lee, her husband of four years. The couple got engaged in November 2017 and tied the knot two years later in an intimate ceremony in Italy.

Wozniaki — who recently made her return to professional tennis after announcing her retirement in December 2019 — initially stepped away from the game for various reasons, among them being her desire to start a family with Lee.

In an Instagram post announcing her retirement, Wozniaki explained that there were a number of things she wanted to "accomplish off the court." She wrote, "Getting married to David was one of those goals."



Since getting married, the pair have checked off several boxes on the tennis star's list — including expanding their family, welcoming two babies and traveling the world with them. Both Wozniaki and Lee share their day-to-day happenings on social media, including sweet updates on their children.

Lee has cheered Wozniacki on through her personal life as a mom and professional career as an athlete. During an interview with Vogue in December 2018, he opened up about sticking by her side no matter what choices she makes in the future, saying, “Whether that’s fifteen minutes from now, or fifteen years from now, whatever she decides—all I’ve told her is, ‘I’m supporting you.' ... It’s just a matter of doing it on your terms.”

"I couldn’t be more proud to be your husband and proud of the family that we’ve built together!" Lee wrote in tribute to his wife in early June 2023. Later that month, Wozniacki made the decision to return to the court — one marriage, two kids and nearly four years after announcing her retirement.

Read on for everything to know about Wozniacki's husband, David Lee.



He played college basketball for the Florida Gators

A Missouri native, Lee was born and raised in St. Louis before accepting an athletic scholarship from the University of Florida where he played for the Florida Gators' basketball team from 2001 to 2005.

While in Gainesville, the then-player on the rise helped the team reach the tournament all four seasons — averaging double-digit points his final three seasons, plus helping the Gators to their first SEC Tournament Title in the program's history.

In 2016, Lee was inducted into the UF Athletics Hall of Fame.



He's a two-time NBA All-Star

Lee was selected 30th overall in the in the 2005 NBA Draft by the New York Knicks, where he spent five seasons before being signed and traded to the Golden State Warriors in the 2010 offseason. In his fifth and final season with the San Fransisco-based team, he won an NBA championship.

Amid his 12-season run in the NBA, Lee played for five teams, including the Boston Celtics, Dallas Mavericks and San Antonio Spurs. Following his stint as a free agent in June 2017, the two-time All Star retired later in November that year.

"I really came to the conclusion that the reason I'd keep playing was so that I could sit in this interview and say I played 14 years instead of 12," he told Vogue in 2018. "Ego-wise, I'm not a Hall of Famer, so what stats am I trying to pad, and for what reason?"



Throughout the course of his professional basketball career, he made two All-Star Game appearances in 2010 and 2013. He averaged 13.5 points per game and 8.8 rebounds throughout, in addition to his victorious 2015 championship with the Warriors.



He's made various television appearances

Basketball broadcasts aside, Lee's seen some screen time elsewhere. In 2007, he appeared on Family Feud during the "NBA Players vs NBA Mothers" episode to raise money for charity. Other TV and film credits include NBC's Celebrity Apprentice in 2009, the now-canceled Lipstick Jungle in 2008, the film When in Rome in 2010 and a cameo in The Electric Company.

He met Caroline through friends at a party in Miami

Lee and Wozniacki were introduced to each other through mutual friends at a dinner party thrown in Miami, Florida. Since first meeting, they stayed in touch and eventually started dating.

The couple showed up in the stands for each other; Wozniacki was a fixture at Lee's basketball games and he was the same at her matches. However, Lee joked to Vogue that he might seem less enthusiastic, but it's only because of the rules of the sport.

While Wozniacki was allowed to cheer and give high fives at the basketball games, Lee said the player's box at tennis matches were "like a military operation," he joked. "I don't even check my phone."



He shares two kids with Caroline

Lee and Wozniacki are the parents of two kids, daughter Olivia and son James. The tennis star's decision to retire from the sport in December 2019 was in part due to wanting to start a family with her husband.

Since welcoming their little ones, Wozniacki has praised Lee for his excellent dad-ing. She often posts photos of him with their little ones to Instagram, in addition to penning sweet tributes.

"A big shoutout to the Father of our Dreams💙 Tomorrow we are celebrating Father's Day with a heart full of gratitude for the unwavering support and love you bring," she captioned a post in June 2023. "From late-night feedings to diaper changes, you've been my rock through it all."

"Together, we're raising our beautiful children, and your dedication as a father fills my heart with joy," she continued. "Thank you for being the anchor in our family, guiding us with your wisdom and unconditional love. Happy Father's Day, my partner in parenthood!"


