Who Is Daniil Medvedev's Wife? All About Daria Medvedeva

With both a US Open win and ATP Finals title under his belt, Daniil Medvedev has had quite an impressive career. But according to the tennis pro, none of it would be possible without his wife, Daria Medvedeva.

"She's one of the most important members of my team," the former No. 1 ranked player told reporters in 2019.

Daniil met his wife in 2014, and the two wed four years later in an intimate ceremony in September 2018. In October 2022, the couple welcomed their first child, a daughter named Alisa. The tennis star — who beat American Christopher Eubanks in the quarterfinals of Wimbledon in July 2023 — announced the birth of his child with a sweet Instagram photo of the little girl sleeping.

“Welcome to the world baby girl ❤️,” he wrote in the caption.

Not only is Daria the tennis star's number one fan, but she's also able to help him out with his game, too. Daria used to be a tennis player herself and understands the pressures of the sport, as Daniil said in a 2019 press conference.

“Nevertheless, it’s great that she understands tennis,” Daniil said. “She knows that we can’t go shopping before the game. Understands that I can be busy from 8 am until the evening.”

He continued, “Perhaps it’s not easy to get used to it when you don’t understand anything in tennis. It helped me to become better as a person and a player.”

So who is Daniil Medvedev’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Daria Medvedeva and her relationship with the tennis professional.

She met Daniil when they were teens

Jean Catuffe/Getty

Daniil met his future bride when they were teenagers playing competitive tennis alongside each other. The two even shared a house in Norway together when they were 14. While they each continued to grow their respective careers, Daria eventually left the sport when she was 18 after suffering multiple injuries.

In 2014, Daniil reached out to Daria over Instagram messages, and the two discussed tennis before ultimately exchanging phone numbers. Daria didn’t think much of it, other than to marvel at how far the player she had once trained with had taken his career. “My mother and I even went to Moscow to watch his match," she told Tatler Russia of their reconnection.

The pair didn't officially reunite until Daria traveled to Nice, France, to meet with a dressmaker. Daniil, who was living in Antibes at the time, met up with Daria during her trip, and the rest was history.

“I flew in for a couple of days, we had dinner, celebrated, talked. Since then, things have evolved somehow," she told Tatler.



They got married in 2018

ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty

Daniil and Daria married on Sept. 12, 2018, in a private ceremony with their closest loved ones. In 2021, right after winning the US Open, Daniil shared some sweet words for his wife in honor of their third anniversary.

"It’s the third anniversary for me and my wife,” he said during the press conference after the match. “During the tournament, I couldn’t think of a present. So when I went in the final, I thought, 'I need to find a present fast.' "

He added, "When I won, the only thing I thought, if I lose I have no time to have a present. So I have to win this match. I love you, Dasha."

They welcomed their daughter in 2022

Daniil Medvedev Instagram

On Oct. 14, 2022, Daniil and Daria's daughter, Alisa, was born. Daniil announced her birth on his Instagram, posting a picture of her sleeping.

The following April, Daniil shared more snaps of the baby as she was baptized with her family and friends around her. Daniil named his fellow tennis player and friend, Andrey Rublev, as her godfather.

She used to play tennis

Daniil Medvedev Instagram

Daria had a budding tennis career of her own until injuries prevented her from going professional. She even trained alongside Daniil until she was 18 years old, at which time she retired from tennis and pivoted toward a career in journalism, enrolling at the Moscow State Institute of International Relations.

She's Daniil's biggest supporter

Abdallah Bruno/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty

Daniil has credited his wife for much of his success, saying he wouldn’t be as good of a player if he didn’t have such a supportive partner by his side.

After a match in August 2019, Daniil spoke in a press conference about how much Daria’s backing has meant to him.

"She gave me a lot of confidence," he said. "I always say that it's the moment I made the proposal to her, that's when I started to go up.”

The tennis pro added that Daria “does a lot” for him so he can “play better tennis.”

"I'm talking about small things in life that would take my attention, she cares about them, and I just have to play tennis and win some matches,” Daniil said.