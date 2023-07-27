Who Is Mario Lopez's Wife? All About Courtney Lopez

Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez have been married since 2012

By
Published on July 27, 2023
Courtney Mazza and Mario Lopez attend the 5th Annual Eva Longoria Foundation Dinner at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on November 10, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Photo: Barry King/Getty

Mario Lopez and Courtney Lopez (née Mazza) first met on Broadway in 2008, and their off-stage romance has been going strong ever since.

The couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Gia Francesca, in 2010 before getting married in December 2012 in Punta Mita, Mexico. Their festive outdoor ceremony, featuring a mariachi band and Gia as the flower girl, was documented for the TLC special Mario and Courtney's Wedding Fiesta.

Mario and Courtney expanded their family with the births of their sons, Dominic Luciano and Santino Rafael, in 2013 and 2019, respectively.

Throughout their relationship, the pair have been active on social media, sharing sweet tributes to one another and updates about their family.

On their 10th wedding anniversary, the Saved by the Bell star posted a montage of photos from throughout their relationship, writing in the caption: "To my gorgeous wife, you’re my ride or die, partner in crime & mi corazón… Salúd to 10 years and here’s to 100 more…"

So, who is Mario Lopez's wife? Here's everything to know about Courtney Lopez and her relationship with the actor and TV personality.

She started performing when she was a child

Courtney Laine Mazza arrives at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards

Rachel Murray/Getty

Courtney spent much of her childhood performing in musicals. She began modeling at age 3 and performed in her first musical at age 6.

"I started taking dance class [at the time], went to a performing arts middle school, high school and college, and went to New York and pursued my dream [to be on Broadway]," she told NUVOtv in May 2014.

She met Mario on the set of Broadway's A Chorus Line

Courtney Laine Mazza and boyfriend Mario Lopez celebrate New Years Eve eating at TAO on December 31, 2008 in New York City
Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic

Mario first met Courtney in 2008 while performing in the Broadway revival of A Chorus Line.

"I was doing a six-month run on a show called A Chorus Line, and towards the last two months of the run, Courtney Mazza, this little Italian girl from Pittsburgh, came on the show," Mario told Access Hollywood in April 2020.

Mario played Zach, the show's director, while Courtney was a swing and an understudy for three different roles. He was drawn to Courtney immediately and tried to initiate a conversation, but she seemed indifferent.

"I saw her perform, and she sings and dances and [she's] really talented which is very attractive, but she was not trying to give me any time or show me any love," he said in a 2017 YouTube video posted on the Lopez family's channel.

After a few months of Mario pursuing Courtney, the pair scheduled their first date; however, Courtney blew him off and didn't show up. They eventually rescheduled and have been inseparable ever since.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Mario and Courtney reenacted A Chorus Line's opening number with other former cast members.

She and Mario were long distance in the early days of their relationship

Courtney Mazza and Mario Lopez attend the grand opening of Sugar Factory Hollywood

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

After his stint in A Chorus Line, Mario returned to Los Angeles, while Courtney stayed in New York to perform as a swing in Broadway's The Little Mermaid. To keep their romance going, she made frequent trips to see him.

"I only had Mondays off. So, I would take the 6 o'clock flight on Sunday right after my matinee and rush to the airport," Courtney told Access Hollywood. "I wouldn't get in bed until like 1:00 in the morning. And then we'd get up, I'd go to your show with you, and then I'd be in the car at 4:00 a.m. Tuesday morning to catch a 6:00 flight to be back [in New York] for my 7:00 p.m. show Tuesday night."

She later shared in a Q&A video on their YouTube channel that the distance was a true test of their relationship.

"We could either grow apart very easily or end up missing each other so much, and luckily, he missed me, and here I am now," she said.

She and Mario have worked together on several TV shows

Courtney Mazza (L) and host Mario Lopez attend the 2014 NCLR ALMA Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium on October 10, 2014 in Pasadena, California
Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

After transitioning from Broadway to the screen, Courtney went on to work with the TV veteran on several different projects.

She hosted the 2014 dance reality series Love & Salsa, which Mario executive produced. In 2020, Courtney appeared on the Netflix comedy series The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia, starring Mario, who was also co-creator and executive producer.

In the Peacock reboot of Saved by the Bell, Mario reprised his role as A.C. Slater, this time as the gym instructor at Bayside High. Courtney starred alongside him as Michelle, a woman Slater begins seeing after a blind date.

In addition to Mario and Courtney's Wedding Fiesta on TLC, the husband-wife duo starred on their own 2010 reality show, Mario Lopez: Saved By The Baby, which aired on VH1 for one season.

She married Mario in 2012

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza arrive at the 2013 NCLA ALMA Awards

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Mario and Courtney tied the knot on Dec. 1, 2012, in Punta Mita, Mexico. Their then-2-year-old daughter Gia served as a flower girl along with three of Mario's nieces. The lavish nuptials featured a mariachi band and a cake designed by Cake Boss star Buddy Valastro. It was filmed for a two-hour TLC special titled Mario & Courtney’s Wedding Fiesta, which aired on Dec. 8, 2012.

The union marked Courtney's first and Mario's second, as he had previously been married to actress Ali Landry.

She shares three children with Mario

Courtney Laine Mazza, Santino Lopez, Mario Lopez, Dominic Lopez and Gia Francesca Lopez attend and event to introduce the Mamitas Hurricane Goblet drink at Sugar Factory American Brasserie on August 07, 2021 in Los Angeles, California
Michael Tullberg/Getty

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Gia Francesca, on Sept. 11, 2012.

“We are so overjoyed,” Mario told Extra at the time. “What an amazing, wonderful and overwhelming experience to welcome our daughter into the world.”

A few years later, son Dominic "Nico" Luciano joined the family on Sept. 9, 2013. The pair's third child, son Santino Rafael, whom they called "a Christmas miracle," arrived on July 7, 2019.

Over the years, Mario and Courtney have shared several photos of their children. In October 2019, Mario shared a picture on Instagram of the kids dressed as Saved by The Bell characters for Halloween: Gia went as Bayside High cheerleader Kelly Kapowski, Dominic dressed as Zack Morris and Santino was Mario's character, A.C. Slater.

She co-hosts a radio show with Mario

Mario Lopez and Courtney Laine Mazza arrive at the 2018 iHeartRadio Music Awards which broadcasted live on TBS, TNT, and truTV at The Forum on March 11, 2018 in Inglewood, California
Rachel Murray/Getty

Courtney and Mario are co-hosts of On with Mario Lopez, an iHeartRadio show. The show covers Hollywood gossip and entertainment news, among other topics.

They also host the On with Mario Interviews podcast, where they interview celebrities and provide an inside look into their lives.

She performed the National Anthem for the Los Angeles Dodgers

Mario Lopez (R) and Courtney Mazza attend a baseball game between the Miami Marlins and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on April 26, 2016 in Los Angeles, California
Noel Vasquez/GC Images

Courtney sang the National Anthem for the L.A. Dodgers in 2017, 2018 and 2021. The couple shared behind-the-scenes footage of her 2017 performance in a YouTube video posted to the family's channel.

During her 2018 performance, she was joined on the field by daughter Gia and son Dominic, per the On with Mario Lopez website.

She and Mario are both involved in numerous charities

Mario Lopez and wife Courtney Mazza attend the Eva Longoria Foundation's Annual Dinner gala at Beso on November 5, 2015 in Hollywood, California
Michael Tullberg/Getty

Courtney and Mario have been involved in philanthropic projects for over a decade. Instead of receiving gifts at their wedding, the couple requested that their guests donate to charity.

"We didn't have a wedding registry and didn't ask for any gifts. We asked for people to donate to a charity. That was important to us," Mario told PEOPLE in 2012.

They have also participated in various humanitarian programs and charity campaigns, including Celebrity Fight Night Foundation, Broadway Barks, Vanderpump Foundation, Feeding America, Children's Hospital Los Angeles, Ronald McDonald House Charities and the Eva Longoria Foundation.

