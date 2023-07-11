Who Is Freddie Freeman's Wife? All About Chelsea Freeman

Freddie Freeman isn’t just an all-star on the field, he’s one at home, too.



The MLB pro and his wife, Chelsea Freeman, started dating in June 2011 and got married just over three years later in November 2014.



They celebrated their eighth wedding anniversary in 2022 with sweet Instagram posts to each other. Freddie wrote, “My perfect person. Thankful everyday for you. I love you forever!” Chelsea shared a similar sentiment, captioning an Instagram video montage, “I couldn’t imagine life without you. I love you so much!!!”



The pair are proud parents to three sons: Charlie, whom they welcomed in 2016, and Brandon John and Maximus Turner, who were welcomed less than two months apart in 2020 and 2021 via surrogacy and Chelsea’s pregnancy. Chelsea used her social media presence to open up about the fertility issues the couple faced after she gave birth to Charlie in 2016; though Freddie isn’t a big fan of social media, he was proud of his wife for sharing their fears and concerns with a wide audience.



"When she told [her] story, it was just like -- we're normal people, you know,” Freddie told ESPN in February 2021. “I know you guys see me on TV a lot, playing baseball, but we go through the same things. We tried so hard."

"It was always my dream to have three kids by the time I was 30,” Chelsea added. “When my 29th birthday came around and I still wasn't pregnant, I never thought it would be possible… Whether a family is looking towards fostering, adoption or surrogacy, children — no matter which way they come — are truly a blessing for any family."



Freddie told MLB.com that one of the hardest parts about his job is being away from his family of five. This was especially trying for him during spring training 2021, when son Charlie was with him for preseason, but he was struggling being far from Chelsea and their then-newborns.

“She has been able to keep me calm,” he said. “Our relationship, I didn’t know it could get stronger. But it has gotten even stronger than it already was. I don’t know what it is. We’re just connecting on so many levels and it’s so awesome. But I still have the emptiness of missing my kids.”



“I know there are so many people who are gone way longer than me in the military and stuff like that. I get it,” he added. “But I’m not built to be able to do that. I need my family.”



So who is Freddie Freeman’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Chelsea Freeman.



She met Freddie while she was in college

Chelsea was born Chelsea Marie Goff on April 24, 1991. She was raised in Florida, where she attended the University of Central Florida.

Freddie and Chelsea began dating in June 2011, while Chelsea was in college (Freddie was drafted straight out of high school, signing with the Atlanta Braves in 2007).



Chelsea graduated in 2013, and the pair got engaged less than a year later in January 2014.



“He makes me smile every single day, he encourages me when I'm down, he still opens my car door, he's learned to buy me a card and flowers every birthday,” Chelsea wrote of Freddie in 2014. “I've watched him mature into the amazing man he is today. He is the first and only man I have ever loved... 3 years ago he asked me to be his girlfriend. And I'm sure glad he did.”



She’s had many sweet things to say about Freddie over the years, including calling him “the best guy I could ever ask for.”

She appeared on reality TV ahead of their wedding

Freddie and Chelsea wed at the St. Regis Bal Harbour in Miami Beach, Florida, on Nov. 22, 2014.



Ahead of their nuptials, Chelsea appeared on a season 8 episode of Say Yes to the Dress: Atlanta. Fans got to see the two dresses she picked out: a mermaid gown with an extended train and customized sweetheart neckline for the ceremony and a beaded V-neck dress with a textured net skirt covered in ostrich feathers for the reception.



“It’s so beautiful. It’s just perfect. It fits her amazing. I just love it so much,” Freddie said of the dress during the episode.



“It surpassed everything I’ve accomplished in my life,” Freddie added of his wedding day. “I can’t wait to share my life with her for the rest of my life.”



As for Freddie, Chelsea told cameras that “he is just a great person.”

She and Freddie share three sons

Chelsea and Freddie are parents to three boys. They welcomed their eldest son, Frederick Charles Freeman II, who goes by Charlie, on Sept. 15, 2016. Their “twins, with a twist,” Brandon John and Maximus Turner Freeman, joined the family in 2020 and 2021, respectively.



The couple was open about their pregnancy struggles after Chelsea gave birth to Charlie via emergency cesarean in 2016.

"It was a lot of doctors' appointments, a lot of procedures, a lot of tests," Chelsea told ESPN in February 2021. "A lot of them by myself, because it was during the baseball season. It's all worth it in the end, but going through that ... definitely one of the hardest things mentally that you could go through."



"The hardest part about going through infertility is the emotion,” she continued. “You are so drained because you don't know why — like, 'Why isn't it happening? How is this part of God's plan?' You think about those things."



To expand their family, the couple worked with a surrogate — and, to the couple’s surprise, Chelsea became pregnant again at nearly the same time. They welcomed Brandon, named for Chelsea’s grandfather, on Dec. 20, 2020, and Maximus, whose middle name pays respect to the Atlanta Braves’ previous stadium name, on Feb. 14, 2021.



"Every pregnancy and fertility journey is a little bit different for everyone, and we wanted to respect our surrogate's privacy, as well," Freddie said in the same interview. "I think it's an inspirational story that we have. We tried for a couple of years, and it didn't happen. We were talking with doctors, and they suggested surrogacy. We jumped at that because we wanted to be blessed with more kids.”

The couple's three sons are regularly featured on Chelsea's Instagram, and often attend their father's baseball games. Most recently, the family of five headed to Seattle for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game. "All-Star Bound! #seattle," Chelsea captioned a snap of the group getting ready to board a plane.



"As long as I've known him, he said that since he was a little boy, he always knew he wanted to be a dad," Chelsea told ESPN of her husband in November 2020. "As important as being a baseball player to him is, I think being a dad is even more important."

She's her husband's biggest supporter

After the Atlanta Braves won the 2021 World Series, beating the Houston Astros in six games, Chelsea and Charlie joined Freddie on the field to celebrate the big night.



Though many expected Freddie to retire as a Brave, he joined the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2022, signing a six-year contract with the team after 12 seasons in Atlanta.



Chelsea has shared supportive posts throughout Freddie’s major league career, and she did just that following her husband’s first season as a Dodger.



“If I had one word to sum up the 2022 season, it would be resilience,” she wrote on Instagram in October 2022. “I am always proud of Freddie, but this year was different. I saw you become an even better man, teammate, and player. To know you, is to love you and I cannot wait to see what the next season brings. Thank you LA, for an absolutely incredible first year. 💙.”



She's a businesswoman

While living in Georgia, Chelsea was a real estate agent with Keller Williams, a job she started in 2013. During her college years, she was also a model.

These days, Chelsea is the founder and owner of the Chelsea Freeman Collection, an online boutique that specializes in game day merchandise. The brand has a collection for both Atlanta and L.A. — her family's former and current home base — selling sweatshirts, T-shirts and hats that bear each city’s name.

She's a red carpet pro

Chelsea has attended big events with her husband, getting all glammed up for superstar nights like the 2019 All-Star Game in Cleveland, Ohio, the 55th Annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville in 2021 and the 2022 Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood, California.



The adorable couple has even matched in black for most of their recent red carpets, a his-and-her look they’ve been known to don for personal events in their lives, like friends’ weddings.

