Who Is Jimmie Johnson's Wife? All About Chandra Janway

Over the years, Jimmie Johnson's wife Chandra Janway and their kids have been seen cheering him on from the stands at his races and championship events. However, in the wake of his family’s recent tragedy, the NASCAR driver — married to Janway since December 2004 — won't be racing at the NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago this coming weekend.



“LEGACY MOTOR CLUB has elected to withdraw the No. 84 Carvana Chevrolet from this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series event in Chicago,” the stock car racing team said in a statement. “The Johnson family has asked for privacy at this time and no further statements will be made.”

Jimmie Johnson and wife Chandra at the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Awards in 2017. Sam Wasson/Getty

Police believe Johnson's mother-in-law Terry Janway shot and killed her husband, Jack Janway, and their grandson, Dalton, late on June 26 at the family’s home in Muskogee, Oklahoma, police confirmed to PEOPLE. Terry and Jack are the parents of Janway.

Terry was found dead inside the residence along with her husband Jack and their 11-year-old grandson, police told PEOPLE. Their deaths are being investigated as a murder-suicide and police believe Terry to be the primary suspect.

“Additional information will be released if it becomes available,” the department said.

Here's everything to know about Janway.

She's been married to Jimmie for 19 years

Janway and Jimmie tied the knot on Dec. 11, 2004, but they've known each other since 2002 when American stock car racing executive Jeff Gordon introduced the two. A year after they began dating, Jimmie proposed to Janway in 2003 on vacation in Beaver Creek, Colorado.

In 2004, they wed in St. Barth. As for their honeymoon? It was a full-circle moment for the lovebirds, who celebrated on businessman Rick Hendrick’s yacht. (Johnson drives the No. 48 Lowe's Chevrolet for Rick Hendrick Motorsports.)



She is a former model

Janway is an Oklahoma native, born on July 16, 1978. After earning a degree in business communications from the University of Oklahoma, she moved to New York City to pursue a career in modeling. She was formerly signed by the agency Wilhelmina.

Chandra Johnson at a Valentino celebration in Aspen in 2021. Leigh Vogel/Getty

She is the mother of two daughters

Janway and Johnson are the parents of two daughters. They welcomed their firstborn, Genevieve "Geni," on July 7, 2010. They had their second child, Lydia Norriss, on Sept. 6, 2013.

Recently, Johnson posted a sweet tribute to Janway on Instagram in May. "Happy Mother's Day Chani! Thank you for giving our family 100 percent every day. We love you," he wrote alongside a photo that featured his wife and two girls cozied up to each other.



Jimmie Johnson, his wife and daughters at a race in Arizona in 2020. Jared C. Tilton/Getty

She has supported Jimmie at many of his races

Despite Janway's public past as a model and wife of an accomplished athlete, she maintains a low-key life on social media. Her Instagram account is private.

However, Janway can often be seen supporting her husband in-person, cheering in the stands at his various races and walking the red carpet with him at public events.



She started a charitable foundation with Jimmie

Johnson and Janway started the Jimmie Johnson Foundation in 2006, a non-profit organization that strives to help children in need achieve their dreams. Janway is the Vice President and Johnson is the President.



According to the foundation's website, its mission "is dedicated to assisting children, families, and communities in need throughout the United States." To date, more than $13 million has been contributed to various organizations, including the Make-A-Wish Foundation and San Diego Habitat for Humanity.