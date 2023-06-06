Who Is Jessie J's Boyfriend? All About Chanan Safir Colman

The singer and basketball player welcomed a baby boy in May 2023

By
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson
Kelsie Gibson

Published on June 6, 2023 03:20 PM
Photo:

Instagram/jessiej

Jessie J is going public with her boyfriend Chanan Safir Colman.

In June 2023, the singer shared a sweet tribute to Colman, giving more insight into their private relationship since welcoming a son together. 

“I struggle to keep things private,” she prefaced the post. “I think if you know me, you know that. I want to protect people I love and keep it for myself.”

She continued, “And then so often I think f--- it because life is short and don’t want to regret it. Once you open the door, you can’t close it."

She referred to her partner as a “beam of light” that “lit up my dark days,” adding that their relationship has been “a whirlwind love.” 

The singer continued to gush about Colman, calling him “the calm to my crazy,” “the peace to my fear” and, finally, “the Daddy to my baby,” before thanking him once again.

The couple became parents in May as they welcomed a baby boy, however, Jessie J didn’t name Colman as the father at the time. 

The birth announcement came after Jessie J experienced a miscarriage in November 2021. “For all of you that have followed my journey to this moment, thank you for all your continued love and support,” she wrote following the birth of her son. 

From when they got together to his career background, here’s everything to know about Jessie J’s boyfriend. 

He was born in Denmark 

Colman was born in 1984 in Gladsaxe, Denmark to an Israeli mother and an American Jewish father. During an interview with Sports Rabbi, he revealed that he was raised trilingual, though has not kept up with all his native languages equally.

“My first language is Danish and when I was very young I spoke Hebrew. So in total, Danish, Hebrew and English,” he told the publication. “Unfortunately, I was teased in kindergarten about Hebrew because it sounded funny, so when I was younger I put my fingers in my ears and refused to listen. Eventually my mom gave up, though now we both regret that very much.”

Instagram/jessiej

He’s a professional basketball player 

Colman is a professional basketball player for Hapoel Haifa of the Israel Basketball Premier League. Before that, he played college basketball for Chipola College in Marianna, Florida, before going on to play for professional leagues in Finland, Denmark and now Israel.

He’s close with his family 

Colman appears to be very close to his family, often posting sweet tributes to everyone from his siblings to his nephew. In September 2022, he penned a post to his mom, calling her his “idol/inspiration.” He continued, “You are by far the strongest, most caring, loving and forgiving human being I know.” 

Instagram/jessiej

He was first linked to Jessie J in 2021 

Though it’s unclear how Jessie J and Colman met, in her tribute post in June 2023, she revealed that she first met him in 2021, weeks after she experienced a miscarriage. “It was a whirlwind love and a miracle that we fell pregnant naturally with not one issue during,” Jessie J said of their romance and journey to parenthood, adding, "Grateful doesn’t cut it.” 

He’s a new dad 

The singer first announced her pregnancy in January 2023 in an emotional video set to her song "Sunflower." The musician announced the sex of her firstborn baby on an Instagram video showing her getting ready for the BRIT Awards 2023 red carpet in February.

That May, she announced the arrival of her newborn son, though she didn’t reveal that Colman was the father until a month later.

In a tribute post, the “Domino” singer shared that Colman has “given me many of the best gifts of my life,” and that he didn’t let go of her hand during the birth of her son. “I wouldn’t have been able to go through it without him,” she added.

