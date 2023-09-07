Who Is Alexandra Breckenridge's Husband? All About Casey Hooper

While Alexandra Breckenridge was making her name in scene-stealing appearances on TV shows, her future husband Casey Hooper was touring the world as Katy Perry's lead guitarist. Their artistic world would later collide, in part, because of the pop star.

The This Is Us actress and her musician husband have two children, son Jack and daughter Billie. Over a decade after meeting, getting married and starting a family together, Breckenridge has nothing but praise for Hooper as both a husband and father.

"Let me also say that my husband is incredible — I'm a lucky girl!" she told Good Housekeeping in 2018 while discussing balancing a hectic work schedule with life as a wife and mother.

Despite their careers in the spotlight, Breckenridge and Hooper have maintained some privacy when it comes to their relationship. However, they have shared a few anecdotes over the years about their life as a family of four.

So, who is Alexandra Breckenridge's husband? Here's everything to know about musician Casey Hooper.

He is from the Midwest

Hooper hails from Johnston, Iowa, a suburb of Des Moines. According to The Des Moines Register, his father runs Action Warehouse, a family business Hooper's grandparents started that focuses on the storage of general goods. But Hooper grew up in his dad and uncle's former CD store, which was the first of its kind in Iowa when it opened up in 1987.

As a child, Hooper was always interested in music. His parents gave him a guitar for his 13th birthday and his fate was settled. "Since that time he's just had [a guitar] attached to his body," his mother, Rebecca Cartwright, told the outlet.

He comes from a family of musicians

While Hooper's first interest was sports, his grandmother Norma Jean studied classical piano and passed on her love of music to him. His aunt, Janey Hooper, a pianist and singer in Des Moines jazz and blues bands, also took an interest in what he was learning. With their encouragement, he began studying guitar seriously before moving to Los Angeles in 2005.

A handful of years later, Perry gave Norma a shout-out when she came to her concert in Kansas City, Missouri.

"[The guitar is] just that one thing you find in your life that's your identity and your talent," Hooper told The Des Moines Register of his musical calling. "I'm never sick of it. In fact, I like it more every day."

He auditioned for a few different artists

After moving to L.A., Hooper auditioned to play guitar for a variety of musicians before landing with Perry, including Selena Gomez, Adam Lambert and Avril Lavigne. It took a few callbacks to seal the deal with Perry, but he eventually signed with the "Firework" singer.

By the time he auditioned for Perry, he had lowered his expectations after facing so much rejection. "I wasn't holding onto it too tightly," he told The Register. "And that's how I probably got it."

He played at the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Hooper was on hand for Perry's iconic Super Bowl Halftime Show in 2015, alongside Lenny Kravitz and Missy Elliott. "Sooo killer playing the Super Bowl. The most fun ever," he wrote on Instagram about the experience.

He has also toured the globe with the Teenage Dream singer and made an appearance in the 2012 documentary Katy Perry: Part of Me.

He met Breckenridge at a Grammys afterparty

While few details are known about their romance, the couple have shared some important milestones with fans — including how they met.

After Hooper performed at the 2012 Grammys with Perry, he met Breckenridge at an afterparty in L.A., where both of them were living at the time, per Atlanta Magazine. The pair dated for two years before announcing they were getting married.

"We have Engaged! ❤️," Breckenridge wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the couple mid-kiss under a celebratory banner in September 2014.



They got married in 2015

Breckenridge and Hooper made it official a year later in September 2015, marrying in an outdoor ceremony in Dunton Hot Springs, Colorado. As captured by Chowen Photography, Breckenridge wore a strapless ballgown by Lazaro with a train and a long veil.

The snaps featured Breckenridge and Hooper walking together into the middle of a circle, where they exchanged their vows surrounded by family and friends. Afterward, the newlyweds enjoyed a drink followed by fireworks and dancing.

He and Breckenridge have two kids

Breckenridge and Hooper are parents to two children. Their son, Jack, was born in September 2016, followed by their daughter, Billie, in December 2017.

After welcoming Jack, Breckenridge shared that she was surprised at how much joy her family brought her. "When Jack was born, I experienced a kind of love I never had before," she said in November 2017. "I loved my husband more than anything and then I had a child, and that is a totally different level of love."

Shortly after welcoming Billie, the Virgin River star told PEOPLE, "Billie is such a sweet baby girl and Jack is such a social boy, with them only being 15 months apart they will always have a friend to play with."

They live in Atlanta

The couple decided to make Atlanta their new home instead of L.A., partly because of their growing family's needs.

"The rural areas of Georgia have an amazing sense of community we were lacking in L.A.," Breckenridge told Atlanta Magazine in 2018. "We wanted our children to grow up in a place where they could play and ride their bikes that didn't feel like a big city."

Hooper's mom is an interior designer who helped the pair bring their decor dreams to life in their two-story house.

He's in a band called SurfMaster

When he's not touring with Perry, Hooper plays guitar in the band SurfMaster, which is described as a "rock organ trio." The musician revealed on Instagram that the group released its first song, a self-titled single, in 2020.

"Do yourself a favor and check out my husbands instrumental surf band!" Breckenridge wrote in support on social media.

Three years later, the band debuted their "surf-style" covers of the Beatles' songs Let It Be and The Long and Winding Road.

He's teaching his children to love music

Just as his grandmother did for him, Hooper is teaching his kids to celebrate the power of music.

While he and Breckenridge don't often share photos of their children on Instagram, Hooper has occasionally posted videos of Jack listening to him play guitar. In summer 2022, Hooper took Jack to the Buddy Holly crash site in Iowa.

"Bringing my kids to see this here in my home state was a bucket list thing for me," Hooper wrote on Instagram. "Jack had lots of questions and you can see from his face that the wheels are definitely turning. It's been fun sharing Buddy's music with my kids."