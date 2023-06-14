Who Is Neymar's Girlfriend? All About Bruna Biancardi

Neymar is growing his family.

The Brazilian soccer star has made quite a name for himself as a starting forward for Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil’s national soccer team. Off the field, he is dating influencer and model Bruna Biancardi, and the two are expecting their first child together. Neymar is also a dad to son Davi Lucca, whom he shares with his ex-girlfriend, Carolina Dantas.

Neymar and Biancardi, who went public with their relationship in 2022, announced their pregnancy news in a joint post on Instagram in April 2023.

"We dream about your life, plan for your arrival, and know that you are here to complete our love and make our days much happier 🙏🏼," they wrote in Portuguese alongside a photo of them kissing as they cradled Biancardi's bump. Another snap shows Neymar kissing the model’s belly as she rests a hand on her boyfriend’s back.

Having reconciled following a brief split in summer 2022, the pair have remained ultra-private about their romance. In their first Instagram post together since their split, Biancardi asked “God to continue to shield our relationship” and wrote to Neymar that he can “always count” on her.

So, who is Neymar’s girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Bruna Biancardi and her relationship with the Brazilian soccer star.

She is a model and fashion influencer

Kirstin Sinclair/Getty

Biancardi has made a name for herself in the fashion industry and has modeled for several designer labels, including Louis Vuitton, Off-White and Balmain.

She also has a large social media presence boasting 5 million Instagram followers and over 360,000 followers on TikTok. Biancardi's content largely focuses on fashion and beauty, whether she's documenting her Fashion Week appearances, sharing her modeling work or posting "Get Ready With Me" videos. Most recently, Biancardi attended Paris Fashion Week 2023 and vlogged her time in the City of Love on Instagram.

She and Neymar went Instagram official in April 2022

Bruna Biancardi Instagram

Biancardi and Neymar chose to keep their romance offline in the beginning, but the couple later made their Instagram debut on April 15, 2022; Biancardi shared a group photo of her and Neymar surrounded by friends and family as they celebrated her birthday. In the shot, Biancardi is donning a pair of pink trousers paired with a white turtleneck tank while Neymar embraces her from behind.

That same day, Neymar shared a snap of Biancardi to his grid for the first time. The slideshow features two images of Biancardi smiling and posing with her thumbs up at a party. Their first solo photo together came a week later, on April 24. The model shared a cute candid of them leaning into one another and laughing, captioned: “love you 💘.”

She and Neymar briefly broke up in 2022

Biancardi began dating the Paris Saint-Germain star in early 2022, and the two kept their romance relatively under wraps. However, by that summer, they had gone their separate ways.

In February 2023, Biancardi wished Neymar a happy birthday on Instagram by posting a sweet photo of them sharing a kiss on a rooftop, thus confirming that they had reconciled.

She enjoys traveling

Bruna Biancardi Instagram

When she isn’t attending Fashion Week or filming makeup tutorials, Biancardi is jet-setting around the world. Her travels have taken her all over the globe, from the Maldives and Qatar to Dubai and Italy.

Biancardi frequently takes to trips to Paris to visit Neymar when he is playing for Paris Saint-Germain, documenting their time together in the City of Love on Instagram.

She is friends with Lionel Messi's wife

Neymar and Lionel Messi were teammates at FC Barcelona from 2013-2017. The two soccer stars have stayed close in the years since and have even introduced their partners to each other.

Biancardi appears to have grown close with Messi's wife, Antonela Roccuzzo. In February 2023, the model shared a series of photos of her and a group of women, including Roccuzzo and several other soccer spouses, enjoying a girls' night out together. She captioned the post in Portuguese, "Today is the day."

She also joined Neymar, Messi and Roccuzzo, among others, for a dinner in Ibiza in August 2021, in photos obtained by The Sun.

She and Neymar are expecting their first child together

Bruna Biancardi Instagram

In April 2023, the couple announced that they will soon be a family of four via a joint pregnancy photoshoot on Instagram. The pair shared a series of photos showing off Biancardi’s bump, including several of Neymar cradling and kissing her belly.

"We dream about your life, plan for your arrival, and know that you are here to complete our love and make our days much happier 🙏🏼,” they wrote in Portuguese. "You will arrive in a beautiful family, with your brother, grandparents, uncles, and aunties who already love you very much! Come soon son (or daughter), we are looking forward to you! ❤️✨."

While this will be Biancardi and Neymar’s first child together, the soccer star already has a son from a previous relationship.

Neymar dreams of having a big family

Bruna Biancardi Instagram

Neymar has always dreamed of expanding his family. Though the Brazilian soccer player is gearing up for baby number two with Biancardi, he is already a dad to son Davi Lucca, whom he welcomed with ex-girlfriend Carolina Dantas when he was about 19 years old.

In a 2015 interview with SporTV, Neymar spoke about wanting to give Davi siblings and his desire to find a partner who he could settle down and build a family with.

“I have a child that lives far away and I know how difficult it is. The dream of wanting to be a father with a family continues,” he told the outlet.

The Paris Saint-Germain star added that he often envisions what his wedding would be like and a life with a wife and children.

“I would like to meet a woman, get married and have kids. It’s something that I always talk about with my friends. I have this dream of being married in a church .... and have my children by my side every day,” he said.

