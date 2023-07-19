All About Jason Aldean's Wife, Brittany Kerr Aldean

Jason Aldean and Brittany Kerr Aldean have been married for over eight years.

The country music star and clothing line co-owner tied the knot in March 2015 and later welcomed two children together. Together, the couple parent four kids, including two daughters from Jason's previous marriage to Jessica Ussery.

Between red carpet appearances and social media tributes, the pair often show their support for one another in their professional and personal lives. "Thanks for being an amazing mom, wife and my best friend," Jason wrote to Brittany on Instagram in celebration of their eighth wedding anniversary.

In July 2023, Brittany seemingly came to the defense of her husband after he received backlash for his song "Try That in a Small Town," where social media users accused him of being pro-gun and racist. "Never apologize for speaking the truth❣️🇺🇸," she wrote on Instagram alongside a selfie of the two.



While Jason spends time on tour and in the studio creating music, Brittany keeps busy in the lifestyle and beauty space. During an interview in September 2017, Brittany opened up about how they cope with their separate schedules.

“Trying to do your own thing separate from your husband is difficult and a lot of people struggle with that,” she said. “I wanted to be with Jason on the road but still wanted my independence.”

She continued, “It’s easy to lose that when you live with somebody who is such a big star. It was hard to find myself in all of that and I’m starting to get the hang of it all.”

Read on to learn more about Jason's wife, Brittany.



She married Jason Aldean in March 2015

Jason and Brittany Aldean. Brittany Aldean/Instagram

Jason wed Brittany in March 2015, following his divorce from Jessica Ussery, who he was married to from 2001 until 2013 and shared two daughters with.

Prior to Jason's April 26 divorce filing from Jessica, he had been photographed being affectionate with Brittany in September 2012. Although Jason issued a public apology, the setback affected him and Jessica.

"The truth is that I screwed up. I had too much to drink, let the party get out of hand and acted inappropriately at a bar. I left alone, caught the bus to our next show and that's the end of the story. I ultimately ended up embarrassing my family and myself," Jason wrote on social media at the time.

"I'm not perfect, and I'm sorry for disappointing you guys," he continued. "I really appreciate being able to work through this privately with my family and for all your continued support."



She and Jason welcomed two kids together

Instagram/brittanyaldean

After Brittany and Jason tied the knot, they welcomed two kids together. The new additions made Jason a father of four, including his two daughters from his previous marriage.

Brittany and Jason welcomed their first child, son Memphis, together on Dec. 2, 2017, in Nashville.

“So blessed today to see my little man come into the world. In a year that has been a rollercoaster ride, this is what it’s all about,” Jason captioned a photo of the family shortly after the delivery.

In her own Instagram post, Brittany added, “There are truly no words for the love we feel🙏🏼 Thanks for the amazing support Jason and enduring all the hand squeezing and nail digging … HANDS DOWN THE HAPPIEST DAY OF MY LIFE!!!”

The couple welcomed their second child, daughter Navy Rome, together on Feb. 4, 2019. Jason said she looked "identical to her older brother" when she was born.

“Today our family became complete as we welcomed our daughter Navy Rome to the world,” the country star announced on Instagram, sharing a photo of his newborn baby girl. "So excited to watch what life has in store for this little princess,👸🏼” he concluded.



She was a contestant on American Idol

Fox/American Idol

In 2012, Brittany was a contestant on season 11 of American Idol. She auditioned in front of Jennifer Lopez, Steven Tyler and Randy Jackson in Charlotte, North Carolina with the song "Spoiled," by Joss Stone.

Although she made it to Hollywood, she was eliminated before getting to sing in the live audience rounds. Phillip Phillips was named the winner of American Idol that year.

She co-owns a clothing and apparel line

Jason and Brittany Aldean. JC Olivera/Getty

Brittany went to college at the University of Alabama, though she left in 2011 to cheerlead for the Charlotte Bobcats in the NBA. Following her stint on American Idol, she co-started her own clothing and apparel line.

Called Brittany + Kasi, the store is a conservative line that sells right-leaning clothing items and merchandise — featuring phrases like, "Mamas Don't Let Your Babies Grow Up to Be Liberals." Per the company's website, the products are "Proudly Made in America."

In addition to her clothing and apparel brand, Brittany has a busy career as a makeup artist and lifestyle blogger. In fact, she discovered her love of doing makeup while cheering for the NBA’s Charlotte Bobcats from 2011 to 2012.

“I’ve always been interested in beauty and makeup but when I started dancing for the Bobcats, you do your own hair and makeup. You don’t want to go out on the court in front of thousands of people and look crazy,” she said in an interview in September 2017. “I had to learn and I would help the girls with their stuff.”

She's been embroiled in a few controversies in the past

Mike Coppola/Getty

Brittany has received backlash in the past for comments she's made on various topics. One came amid efforts to restrict access to gender-affirming care in August 2022.

"I'd really like to thank my parents for not changing my gender when I went through my tomboy phase. I love this girly life," Brittany captioned a makeup reveal video on Instagram. Maren Morris, Cassadee Pope and Joy Oladokun were among several musicians who responded on social media, calling her comments transphobic.

