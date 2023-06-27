Who Is Billy Horschel's Wife? All About Brittany Horschel

Billy Horschel and Brittany Horschel met when playing junior golf

Published on June 27, 2023 01:45PM EDT
Billy Horschel of the United States poses with his family after winning the Memorial Tournament
Photo:

Sam Greenwood/Getty

Billy Horschel has been married to his wife, Brittany Horschel, since 2010.

Billy, who is one of the top-ranked golfers in the world, first met Brittany in 2004 at a junior golf tournament — she was a golfer too but had to give up the sport due to recurring injuries.

The couple got married in 2010 and went on to have three children. While Billy may have to travel frequently for his career, the pair remain close and constantly support each other.

“I know I wouldn’t be the golfer or more importantly the man I am without Brittany by my side,” Billy wrote on his website. “She’s an amazing mother, an incredible support to me and my best friend. I often say ‘Love my Life’ and I mean it. I’m so lucky to have a career I love and a wife and three happy kids that complete me.”

In 2017, after a golfing victory for her husband, Brittany shared that she had received treatment for alcoholism the previous year. “During that time, Billy had to take on the 100 percent responsibility of taking care of our then 1 1/2 year old daughter, moving us into our new home, competing on tour and God only knows what else,” she wrote on social media. “He silently battled through, with support from family and close friends, a very sad, scary and trying time.”

So, who is Billy Horschel’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Brittany Horschel and her relationship with the golfer.

She played golf with Billy at the University of Florida

Brittany Horschel

Brittany Horschel Instagram

While Billy was born in Florida, Brittany was born in Chicago on Dec. 8, 1987.

She attended the University of Florida — along with her husband — where she played for the women's golf team. They first met at a junior golf tournament in 2004, per the New York Times. “It was love at first sight ... for me! She took a little longer to come around,” Billy explained about their first meeting on his website.

However, she had to stop playing golf due to recurring wrist injuries. According to Heavy, she needed three different operations on her wrist as a young golfer.

She married Billy in 2010

Billy and Brittany Horschel Wedding

Brittany Horschel Instagram

Billy and Brittany got married on Nov. 6, 2010. In 2020, Brittany marked their tenth anniversary by sharing a series of photos on Instagram, including photos from the births of their children and a photo from their wedding day.

“Happy 10 years,” she captioned the tribute. “Your post said it all perfectly. I love you, our adventures, our crazy family we created and I especially love the endless possibilities our future holds together.”

She has three children with Billy

Billy Horschel celebrates with his wife Brittany and their children Skylar, Axel and Colbie

Keyur Khamar/PGA TOUR/Getty

Brittany has two daughters and a son with Billy. The couple's older daughter, Skylar Lillian, was born on Sept. 9, 2014, two days after Billy won the FedEx Cup. Colbie Rae was born on April 12, 2017, and son Axel Brooks followed on Feb. 5, 2019.

Brittany often posts photos of her children on social media. In April 2022, she posted an Instagram photo of all three children following in their parents’ footsteps and getting ready to play golf, and in October 2021, she posted family snaps from Walt Disney World on Instagram.

She sought treatment for alcoholism in 2016

Billy Horschel of the United States Team and his wife Brittany

Rob Carr/Getty

In 2017, Brittany shared on social media that she’d received treatment for alcoholism the previous year. “I am an alcoholic,” she said. “This weekend marked one year sober for me, but also marked a hard fought year for Billy. He deserved to soak in the glory of his win yesterday, throw his feet up and just let out a long, deep breath.”

Shortly after, Billy told USA Today that his wife is a “strong woman” but still on a “long journey.”

“For a while I told Billy that it was fine, that I could control it. But deep down, I was scared and really ashamed,” Brittany told Golf Digest. “They say you're only as sick as your secrets, and I felt like I was hiding who I really was, so to have it out there for the world to see was really freeing. I'm so proud of the last year and the woman I've become.”

She runs her own blog

Billy Horschel with his kids

Billy Horschel Instagram

Since 2018, Brittany has written for her own blog, The Sober Modern Mom. Her first post was about her relationship with alcohol and was originally written for a speech the previous year. In 2020, she posted to celebrate being four years sober.

Elsewhere on the blog, Brittany posts recipes and discusses family life and her children. She also shares photos of herself and her family, among other things.

She’s caddied for her husband

Billy Horschel of The United States talks to their wife Brittany Horschel

Richard Heathcote/Getty

While Brittany had to give up golf due to injuries, it hasn’t stopped her caddying for her husband. When Billy was competing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in Scotland, he didn’t have regular caddie Mark Fulcher with him due to “green card issues.” So, Brittany stepped in.

"I don't know what she's getting paid this week," Horschel said jokingly during an interview with the DP World Tour. "She hasn't told me what she wants, so that's a danger right there."

