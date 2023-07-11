Who Is Mookie Betts' Wife? All About Brianna Hammonds

MLB player Mookie Betts and wife Brianna Hammonds’ love story began when they were teenagers.

The Los Angeles Dodgers right fielder first crossed paths with Hammonds in middle school, and they began dating shortly after. Betts found success early into his career after being drafted by the Boston Red Sox in 2011 and making his MLB debut in 2014.

He’s appeared in two World Series since, bringing home the championship both times — the first with the Red Sox in 2018 and the second with the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2020, the same year he joined the team. His wins made him the first MLB player to achieve two World Series championships in a three-year span. Through it all, Hammonds has been by his side.

The two got married in 2021 after welcoming their first child together, daughter Kynlee Ivory Betts, in 2018.

"Brianna has been by my side since we were teenagers," Betts told PEOPLE shortly after their engagement. "Together we've grown mentally, physically and spiritually. She is my best friend, mother of my child, my lover and my soon-to-be wife.”

In April 2023, the couple welcomed a son named Kaj Lynn Betts.

So, who is Mookie Betts’ wife? Here is everything there is to know about Brianna Hammonds and her relationship with the MLB player.

She and Betts met as teenagers

Vivien Killilea/Getty

The pair met in middle school when Hammonds was in seventh grade and Betts was in eighth.

“One of my best friends who passed away thought [Mookie] was cute and I said, 'Girl go talk to him!’ ” Hammonds recalled to Ebony.

She continued, “She was too scared to talk to him, so I told him, 'My girlfriend likes you. Will you talk to her?' …And he kept saying no."

Betts said that he thought Hammonds was cute but was more interested in video games and sports.

Several months later, Betts mustered up the courage to ask Hammonds — who was a cheerleader at the time — out on a date.

“When I finally asked her out, she said she didn’t hear me, but she heard me…So the next day I end up asking her again,” he revealed.

"I’m thinking, You get one shot. I only have but so much courage, I’m pacing in my room and thinking, I ain’t asking again. I don’t know what [made] me ask again," he explained. "She said yes and my MySpace status changed."



She was proposed to with an elaborate surprise

Natasha Herbert Photography

Betts popped the question to Hammonds in a special way.

“My dad was always asking me when we were going to get married and I’ve never been the type of chick to pressure anyone,” Hammonds told Ebony. “I believe the man should ask.”

In January 2021, Betts proposed to his longtime girlfriend with a seven-carat, radiant-cut diamond at a fake awards dinner he staged with 40 close family and friends in Nashville.

Betts told his bride-to-be at the time that they were celebrating his recent LegaCCy Award from CC & Amber Sabathia’s PitCCh In Foundation. He held the awards dinner with the organization present, and as he accepted the award with a speech, he called his girlfriend to the stage to thank her.

He read a personal poem to her before he got down on one knee and asked her to marry him — and she said yes.

"Winning another World Series was great, but putting a ring on my MVP is the real blessing! I am a blessed man," the baseball star told PEOPLE following the engagement.

She and Betts got married in 2021

Kevin Winter/Getty

The couple hosted a pre-wedding rehearsal dinner at Dodger Stadium three days before their wedding, which was held on Dec. 1, 2021, per Dodger Blue.

The nuptials took place in Rancho Palos Verdes, California, at the Terranea Resort, a luxury oceanfront venue. The oceanside wedding had 200 guests in attendance, including several Dodgers players and co-owners. Betts and Hammonds' then-3-year-old Kynlee served as the flower girl.

At the reception, rapper Nelly surprised the crowd by performing Hammonds’ favorite song, “Dilemma.” The afterparty also featured a special appearance by Lil Wayne.

Following the eventful day, the newlyweds honeymooned in Los Cabos, Mexico.

She shares two kids with Betts

Mookie Betts Instagram

On Nov. 6, 2018 — just a few weeks after Betts cinched his first World Series — Hammonds gave birth to their first child, a daughter named Kynlee Ivory Betts. The new parents shared photos of their newborn on Instagram.

“Never knew what unconditional love meant or how it felt until I met this little princess,” Bett captioned his post. “Nov 6th 2018 is a day I’ll never forget❤️.”

On Dec. 8, 2022, the pair announced that they were expecting for a second time.

"Round 2, the last and final round #babybetts," the MLB player and his wife wrote in their social media announcement.

A few months later, on April 18, 2023, Hammonds gave birth to the couple’s second child, a son named Kaj Lynn Betts. “April 18! GOD blessed us with our beautiful baby boy!” the pair captioned their joint Instagram post.

She realized Betts was “the one” when she didn’t want to go a day without talking to him

Mookie Betts Instagram

After 15 years of dating, the couple could still recall the moment they knew they had found the one. For Hammonds, she knew she wanted to be Betts’ wife when she realized she couldn't go a day without speaking to or seeing the MLB star.

“We’ve been together a long time and gone through different chapters in our relationship as we’ve grown as individuals,” she told Ebony ahead of their wedding. “Marriage is sacred, it’s one shot and that’s it. I’ve always known that I loved and adored him, but I knew I wanted to be his wife when it felt weird to go a day without seeing him or talking to him.”

For Betts, it wasn’t until he saw his now-wife in a new light as a mother.

“I knew she was 'The One' when I watched her love our daughter Kynlee. She showed me that unconditional love is real,” the six-time All-Star said.

Bowling is a big part of their lives

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Betts won a PBA event in 2019 and has bowled at least five perfect 300 games. The duo brought their passion for the sport into their 5050 Foundation, which raises money for children to meet their medical and financial needs. They held their first annual Mookie Betts + Friends Bowling Tournament in February 2023 at Lucky Strike L.A. Live, with the proceeds going toward the nonprofit. The entire family got in on the fun and enjoyed bowling together.

“It’s like his second home,” Hammonds told the Los Angeles Times. “You can find him there before you find him at the house.”

Though he's a baseball player first, Betts said his original passion was always bowling, having picked up his first ball when he was just 3 years old.

“Bowling was the first thing I started doing,” the right fielder said. “I think that kind of gets missed. I was doing that before I was doing anything else. I just have never stopped.”



She is a proud baseball wife

Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty

Hammonds is her husband's biggest supporter, and she can often be found in the stands cheering on Betts with their children. She has attended his games since they were teenagers, which progressed from the minor league into the MLB.

She was by his side in 2018 when he won the World Series with the Boston Red Sox, celebrating at Fenway Park. During the 2020 MLB World Series at Global Life Field in Arlington, Texas, Hammonds brought their daughter onto the field for a post-game victory kiss.

In June 2021, Hammonds threw the first pitch during her husband’s Jersey night.

“My Queen and Boss Lady found out 'Pitching Ain’t Easy' but she did an amazing job last night with the First Pitch during my Jersey night!” Betts joked on his Instagram.

Hammonds also regularly updates her Instagram account with photos from the games she attends.

