Who Is Kaley Cuoco's Sister? All About Briana Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco has a very close bond with her sister Briana Cuoco.

The Golden Globes-nominated actress plays big sister to Briana, who was born on Nov. 29, 1988. They were raised in California by their parents, Gary (a real estate agent) and Layne (a stay-at-home mom), and are both in the entertainment industry.

After auditioning for NBC’s The Voice in 2013, Briana told E! News they have a tight-knit family and are all very supportive of each other.

“My sister and my parents, we all have just forever and ever wanted to be rocks and supports for each other," she said. "Kaley is that for me and I am that for her, and it was incredible having her there at truly one of the best moments of my life. My parents are just the best people on the planet and they're so happy for me."

While they have each pursued individual acting careers, Briana and Kaley have also appeared on screen together a few times over the years. Most recently, Briana had a recurring role on her sister’s hit show, The Flight Attendant.

“She’s absolutely one of my best friends in the world,” Briana told Extra at the premiere of season 2 in April 2022. “I just love her so much and like her success and joy and all that stuff only elevates mine and vice versa ... her light shines on me and my light shines on her.”

So, who is Kaley Cuoco’s sister? Here’s everything to know about Briana Cuoco.

She’s younger than her Kaley

Kaley Cuoco and her sister, Briana Cuoco. Kaley Cuoco Instagram

Briana grew up alongside Kaley in Camarillo, California, where they were born and raised by their parents, Gary and Layne. She is three years younger than Kaley and is her only sibling.

In November 2022, Kaley revealed that the pair are “birthday twins” in an Instagram post dedicated to her sister. “Happy happy happy to the best girl I know! @bricuoco you shine inside and out and everyone that you knows you, loves you, but I love you the most!! Nothing makes me happier than being birthday twins,” she said in the caption.

She was on The Voice

Briana Cuoco on The Voice in 2013. Tyler Golden/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty

Briana auditioned for season 5 of The Voice in 2013. She wowed the judges with a rendition of Lady Gaga’s hit song “You and I” and landed a spot on Christina Aguilera’s team.

Kaley was backstage during her sister’s audition and teared up over her making it on the show. “She’s always put herself on the back burner for everyone else,” she said. “There is no one who deserves this more.”

Speaking with Extra in October 2013, Briana revealed that her sister was actually the one who encouraged her to audition for The Voice.

“She was amazing,” she said about her sister’s support. “She actually, to be honest with you, has been telling me to do it for years, since the beginning. She was like, ‘You have to get on The Voice, it’s the best show’ … and the opportunity came, and timing was everything, and it just happened.”

Briana switched to Blake Shelton’s team during the Battle rounds before she was ultimately eliminated in the Knockouts. During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers in May 2016, Kaley explained why she tweeted Shelton about her disappointment with his decision.

“You know, I just really had to go to bat for my sister there,” she said. “She was living all my dreams on that show ... I wished I was on the stage.”

She had a recurring role in The Flight Attendant

Briana Cuoco and Kaley Cuoco attend the Los Angeles Season 2 premiere of "The Flight Attendant". Phillip Faraone/FilmMagic

The two sisters are both actors, and Briana even landed a recurring role on Kaley’s HBO show, The Flight Attendant. She played a character named Cecilia in the two seasons of the show.

While Kaley was the star and executive producer of The Flight Attendant, she didn’t make the decision to cast her sister. In April 2022, she told Collider that she wasn’t aware Briana had auditioned until she started watching self-tapes for the part of Cecilia.

“I wrote the group [of producers], and I was like, ‘My sister auditioned? Oh, my God.’ I was like, ‘Okay, I’m gonna take myself out of this because I’m biased, and I think she’s the most amazing thing, ever,’” she said. “So, I took my opinion out and I was like, ‘This is not a fair thing. You guys decide.’ And the studio approved her, the network loved her, and she got the job really totally on her own and made it her own.”

Kaley also opened up about the joys of working with her sister. “First of all, having my sister around, because she’s my favorite person, has been a dream to be able to work with her. This season, her character went to Iceland, so we got to be in Iceland together, which was a dream,” she added at the time.

At the season 2 premiere in April 2022, Briana spoke with Extra about how “special” it was to be celebrating her sister’s accomplishments since the first season of the show came out during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s very special, you know, especially because we didn’t get to do it first season and celebrate this accomplishment that everyone has put so much work into, so I’m very proud,” she said. “It’s also very special just to be next to her on the carpet and celebrating her. It’s very fun. I’m so happy to be here.”

In addition to The Flight Attendant, Briana has made appearances on two other shows starring her sister: The Big Bang Theory and Harley Quinn.

She’s also a dancer and choreographer

Briana Cuoco and Kaley Cuoco attend People and EIF's Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Gala in 2016. Kevin Mazur/Getty

Although Briana has mainly focused on her acting and singing career in recent years, she started out as a dancer. In an October 2019 interview with Voyage LA, she told the outlet that she started performing at a young age.

“I did a lot of print work and commercials as a kid. After my parents realized I also loved to sing, they put me into singing lessons and that transitioned into doing a lot of musical theatre,” she said. “In middle school, I started dancing seriously and throughout high school that became my sole focus. After graduating, I worked briefly as a dancer on shows like Glee and America’s Got Talent but I quickly realized being a dancer wasn’t what I was meant to do, my heart was with singing and acting.”

According to her website, Briana has danced alongside NE-YO, Pitbull, Big Time Rush and Snoop Dogg. She also choreographed dance routines that were seen on Two and a Half Men, Mom, The People’s Choice Awards, Young Sheldon and The Big Bang Theory.

She has a clothing brand

Kaley Cuoco and her sister, Briana Cuoco. Briana Cuoco Instagram

Briana started her own clothing brand called Cult in 2019. She told Voyage LA that the active and streetwear line was inspired by her “affinity to always being attracted to both our masculine and feminine sides coming together.”

“I’ve never liked being boxed in with the way I present myself. I like finding ways to make normally masculine pieces sexy and feminine – and that’s Cult,” she explained. “These are your favorite staple pieces blend the line between masculine and feminine. I’m also really proud of the fact that we’re a company completely built and run by amazing women.”

Despite not having a business background, Briana pushed herself to learn more about the profession while building her brand.

“I started by meeting with any and every person I knew who either started a business, ran a business, or was just simply smarter than me and I wrote down any nugget of advice they had to offer,” she said. “I went to business seminars, watched lectures online and read articles but at the end of the day – a million problems still arose and the best way to learn is to just do it and learn as you go.”

She planned her sister’s baby shower

Kaley Cuoco and her sister, Briana Cuoco. Briana Cuoco Instagram

In January 2023, Briana planned the ultimate baby shower for Kaley and her partner Tom Pelphrey. The extravagant bash included a live band, a multi-course dinner, a personalized four-tier cake and dancing.

The baby shower also featured a light show complete with 400 drones that displayed various messages in the night sky, including one that read “Baby Pelphrey 2023.”

Briana shared photos of the party on Instagram with the caption, “a very good night 😍💖can’t wait to be an aunt to this little angel.”

Her boyfriend is a musician

Brian Logan Dales and Briana Cuoco attend Prime Video's Influencer Cocktail Party and Screening for "With Love" Season 2 in 2023. JC Olivera/Getty

Briana has been dating the lead singer of The Summer Set, Brian Logan Dales, since 2021. She told Extra in April 2022 that they had rekindled their relationship after a previous attempt at dating.

“He’s wonderful. It hasn’t been that long. We’ve been friends for years, we’ve been friends for maybe four years at this point and dated briefly before, and now we’re back in it, and it’s been about 8 or 9 months at this point,” she said. “But it’s like … he’s just it … It’s the most wonderful, easy thing. It’s the best thing in my life.”

On Oct. 23, 2022, Briana celebrated their one year anniversary by posting a compilation video of their time together on Instagram. “Planned on roasting you today but the truth is you’re my favorite person on earth and our little family is the best thing in my life. i just love you. happy anniversary, my darling,” she captioned the post.

She has a dog

Briana Cuoco. Briana Cuoco Instagram

Briana is a proud dog mom! She and Dales parent a rescue dog named Joni, who is a Great Pyrenees and Poodle mix.

Joni the dog has her own Instagram page and was the star of professional black-and-white portraits the couple took in August 2022. Briana posted some images from the shoot on Instagram and called them the “impromptu family portraits of our dreams.”

