Who Is Madison Keys' Fiancé? All About Bjorn Fratangelo

Madison Keys is scoring big on love with her fiancé Bjorn Fratangelo.

The athletic couple made headlines when Fratangelo, a fellow American tennis player, proposed to Keys in March 2023 after six years of dating. Though the two are both at the top of their games in the tennis world, they have kept their relationship mainly private.

However, both are still open to taking advice from each other. After her Wimbledon win against Mirra Andreevna in July 2023, a reporter asked Keys how she felt about receiving notes from her fiancé as he supports her on the sidelines — and she was happy to share that she enjoyed it.

“Most of the information I take in is good information obviously,” she said. “And I personally like it, I like having really specific things to focus on before every single point and so far it’s been working.”

Despite keeping the details of their romance out of the spotlight, the couple occasionally offer a sneak peek into their relationship on social media. In December 2022, Fratangelo posted a picture with his family, sharing that he was grateful to be with them after a difficult year. And though Keys wasn't present, Fratangelo gave her a special shout-out in the caption. "Just missing @madisonkeys,” he wrote.

So who is Madison Keys’ fiancé? Here’s everything to know about Bjorn Fratangelo and his relationship with the fellow tennis star.

He is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Bjorn Fratangelo Instagram

According to his tennis profile on ATP Tour, Fratangelo is from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Though he relocated with his family to Naples, Florida, when he was in high school so he could play against a larger pool, he still calls Pittsburgh home.

In a 2016 interview with Tennis.com, he shared that on the rare occasion that he is able to return to the city, he hopes to inspire Pittsburgh youth to work hard for their dreams as well.

“When I’m home at the club, I try to talk to the kids playing and hit around with them when I’m done with practices,” he said. “I hope I can make an impact for tennis in Pittsburgh. That would be great.”

Fratangelo also mentioned he makes time to stop by his favorite Pittsburgh jaunts during his time in the city.

“I always make sure to stop by Primanti Bros.,” the tennis professional said. “It’s a restaurant famous for putting fries on its sandwiches. It’s really good, and really unhealthy.”



He is a professional tennis player

Casey Sykes/Getty

Fratangelo started his career off strong when he won the French Open boys’ title as a 17-year-old in 2011, which rose his ranking to no. 2. He proceeded to turn pro in 2012.

After a difficult few years professionally, wrought by a leg injury in 2018, Fratangelo worked his way back into the winner’s circle in October 2018. He won his third ATP Challenger Tour title, and first in more than two years, in California.

“This is probably the most emotional victory I've had in my career,” he told ATP Tour at the time. “I don't get excited about a lot of things, but this one is pretty bittersweet with how my year has gone and how I've been able to turn it around. If a few months ago someone told me I'd be holding a $100k Challenger title, I would have laughed. But here I am and I'm pretty proud of myself.”

He added that he was able to get out of his “slump” with the help of his family and Keys, who supported him while he was struggling to find enthusiasm about the sport again.

He met Keys when the two trained at the same facility in Boca Raton, Florida

Bjorn Fratangelo Instagram

Keys and Fratangelo met when they both were training at a facility in Boca Raton, Florida, and were part of the same group of close friends. Both moved to Orlando in quick succession of each other and lived in the same apartment complex, according to ATP Tour.

The pair eventually started dating in 2017 and have played mixed doubles together since.



He and Keys got engaged in March 2023

Madison Keys Instagram

After dating for six years, Fratangelo popped the question to Keys in March 2023. The pair posted a picture of Keys’ ring on their respective Instagram accounts with the caption, “Forever 🩶.”

Following her opening round win at the Credit One Charleston Open, Keys opened up about the sweet way Fratangelo proposed to her.

"He actually did it at home. The day that I got back from Dubai so I was not expecting it at all," she said. “I was sitting on the couch and he was like, ‘Hey I have your birthday present.’ He handed me something and then got down on one knee. Just sitting on the couch so now we have to keep the couch forever."

However, a wedding date may still be far in the future as both athletes balance busy schedules. "As tennis players we don’t have a lot of time and weekends that could potentially work," Keys said. "So we’re trying to nail down one very specific day and hope things work out."

He and Keys played doubles together

Madison Keys Instagram

While the two are professionals in singles, Fratangelo challenged Keys to play mixed doubles with him in 2021. They made their debut at the US Open in September 2021 after Keys said Fratangelo “finally” convinced her.

“He finally wore me down,” Keys told ATP Tour. “I was always just saying I was going to be so nervous and I was going to have to try so hard, but he finally said, ‘We’ll just have some fun.’ I’m very happy that we did it.”

Though the couple lost, they agreed that it was a fun experience and worth doing just to enjoy themselves on the court together.

“We had to do it once. If we never do it again, fine. I would like to, though,” Fratangelo said. “It was a lot of fun, but it’s no secret that maybe this year for her has been a bit of a struggle. [It was] just to have some fun on court with me and play and try to get a win and if not, just have an hour of laughs and fun. It’s good for everybody.”

While Keys was nervous about the event, Fratangelo came prepared with a strategy for the two while they were playing the match — and Keys was happy to follow along.

They also didn’t rule out playing again in the future, though Keys hoped to be less nervous going forward.

“I think just to play with someone who you love and who you care about the most [is special],” Fratangelo said. “I had a lot of fun out there with her. We were joking a lot on the changeovers. I thought we could have done pretty well, but we ran into a pretty good duo today. They played well, and that’s it. Maybe we’ll play again next year.”

He and Keys quarantined together

Madison Keys Instagram

While quarantining at the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020 was difficult for both pro athletes, they were happy to do it by each other’s side. The couple shared how they balanced each other out: where Fratangelo was on top of both of them keeping a workout routine and a nutritious diet, Keys provided the more relaxing component of their relationship.

“We balance each other out pretty well. He likes to always be doing something, and I could lay on the couch for hours and not even realize it,” Keys told Tennis.com. “So being able to have Bjorn to help keep a semblance of structure, normalcy and constantly thinking of new things to do has helped time go by quicker. I think I’ve helped him chill out when he starts getting antsy about being home.”

As professional athletes, quarantine was the longest amount of time the two spent together since both their tours came to a pause. They found the time to be beneficial for their relationship as they developed hobbies outside of tennis and spent quality time together, even if it was just relaxing.

“Being in quarantine together has really shown us that we don’t have to be doing something in particular to enjoy being together,” Keys said. “We laugh together a lot and Bjorn is constantly keeping me on my toes.”

The top 20 ranked player added, “We feel like a regular couple that lives a normal life, and we really don’t mind the normalcy that we have right now. Whether it’s the morning cup of coffee or even hitting balls together, these things could be taken for granted if it’s something you’ve done continuously for many, many years.”

He is supportive of Keys

Robert Prange/Getty

As Keys’ career continues to flourish in 2023, Fratangelo has been right by her side. After a win at Wimbledon, a reporter asked Keys if she liked hearing Fratangelo’s cheers on the side, and the tennis star was quick to respond enthusiastically.

“I think he’s pretty chatty just because being a player, I think a lot of times when you look over you’re not getting anything, you kind of want some back and forth,” she replied. “I think he kind of airs on the other side.”

A few days prior to her Wimbledon match, Keys took home a win at the Eastbourne International tournament and shared a sweet kiss with Fratangelo when she walked off the field. The proud fiancé posted a photo of her with her cup on his Instagram Story a few hours later.