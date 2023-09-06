Who Is Joe Gatto's Wife? All About Bessy Gatto

Joe Gatto may be known for his comedic tricks on Impractical Jokers, but he takes his marriage to his wife Bessy Gatto seriously.

Joe and Bessy wed in 2013 and welcomed two children, Remington “Remo” and Milana, in the decade since. However, in January 2022, Joe announced that he was not only leaving Impractical Jokers but also splitting from his wife.

“Due to some issues in my personal life, I have to step away,” he wrote in an Instagram post announcing his exit from the series. “Bessy and I have decided to amicably part ways, so now I need to focus on being the best father and co-parent to our two incredible kids.”

Over a year later, in September 2023, Joe announced the pair were getting back together with a sweet Instagram post. He explained that there was “always love” for Bessy, and part of the reason for the reconciliation was him “knowing that there is no one else I’d want to be my person,” he wrote in the caption.

Bessy wrote her own loving post to her husband, celebrating all the “ups and downs” of their relationship and looking toward their exciting future ahead.

“On our wedding day, I thought I loved you more than I could ever love you,” she wrote. “Right now I see that that was not true, I love you more now. Seeing the kind of dad that you are, the patience and kindness that you show, the joy that you bring to us, that is the truest love I have felt.”

So who is Joe Gatto’s wife? Here’s everything to know about Bessy Gatto and her relationship with the comedian.

Bessy and Joe got married in September 2013, just three years after she moved to New York City, where she took “a chance on love,” she wrote in the caption of her reconciliation Instagram post. The pair now live in Long Island together.

“On my 13th anniversary of moving to New York, and taking a chance on love, and only a few days away from our 10 year wedding anniversary, I think of all the changes we have gone through, good and bad,” she wrote. “At the end, I would not change a single thing.”

Joe surprised fans when he announced he was stepping down from Impractical Jokers while also separating from his wife. Bessy also made her own since-deleted post announcing the split.

"With love and respect, we have decided to separate," she captioned a photo of the couple. "Although we will no longer be a couple, we will always be a family to our beautiful kids and we look forward to co-parenting together."

She also shared that she was “broken” in a TikTok video a few days after the announcement. She stitched an audio that said, “What's that broken thing in your house that everyone just accepts and lives with?" with a video of her raising her hand while cuddling her dog.

However, a year and a half later, the pair reconciled. In her Instagram post addressing their relationship status, Bessy said they were stronger for everything they’d gone through, and she wouldn’t change their journey.

“Everything that happens and everything that we go through brings us one step closer to where we are meant to be,” she said. “And I truly believe this is exactly where I am meant to be in my life. I have never been happier, more content, and more hopeful for the future than now.”

A few years into their marriage, Bessy and Joe welcomed their first child, a daughter named Milana, on May 7, 2015. Then, two years later, Bessy gave birth to their son Remo on July 31, 2017.

Bessy has shared her passion for dogs with her children and often posts photos of Milana and Remo playing with the dogs she houses in her shelter, Gatto Pups and Friends. She has also brought Milana and Remo to support their father at his shows.

A month after they announced their split, Bessy brought the children to Joe’s show, where the two kids joined him on stage — and Remo seemed to enjoy the spotlight.

"That one time Remo did not want to get off the stage," Bessy captioned the video she posted on her Instagram of the moment.

Joe shared the same video on his Instagram, writing, “Loved to be able to bring my kids to work It filled my heart with such happiness to share the stage with those amazing little humans."

The same month, Joe and Bessy took their daughter to her first concert, where the family saw rock band Imagine Dragons. Bessy documented the moment on her Instagram, showing her and Joe singing along with Milana.

“Her claps and screams made my heart so happy. Such an amazing night that she gave us, and we gave her,” Bessy wrote. “Sometimes we just have to remember that as adults we can be too involved with our own problems and we forget that these little people look up to us to show them the way.”

She continued, “For anyone who asks why, this is why. We happily and willingly coparent for them. For their happiness and because we are their parents.”

Bessy has a passion for rescuing dogs — specifically senior dogs who are looking for a home for the last few years of their life. To that end, she founded her shelter, Gatto Pups and Friends, alongside Joe and serves as the president. She is also a board member of NYC Second Chance Rescue, a shelter focusing on critically injured cats and dogs.

“Bessy and Joe Gatto’s love for animals, especially senior dogs, has provided a home for those overlooked and unwanted,” the Gatto Pups and Friends' website reads. “Supporters of many rescues and animal sanctuaries, they have dedicated their time and efforts into advocating for those who can’t speak up for themselves.”

Bessy also regularly posts pictures of the dogs she rescues and puts up for adoption on her Instagram, and often even adopts senior dogs for her own family.

Even after their split, Bessy showed up for Joe at his comedy shows with their children in tow. After the February 2022 show, Bessy attended another performance in March.

In May 2021, she accompanied Joe to the MTV Movie & TV Awards, where she met former Bachelor Nick Viall and Bachelorette Tayshia Adams. “Not much gets me out of my comfort zone and in heels. But Im full of pride and smiles being here for this! MTV awards happening tonight!” she captioned a post from the evening.

Bessy has taken her business to TikTok, where she regularly posts videos of the puppies available for adoption at her shelter. She also shares sneak peeks into her life as someone caring for over 15 dogs at a time.

In one video, Bessy showed a day in her life from waking up at 5:30 a.m. to feeding the dogs and taking them to the vet.

