Who Is Stassi Schroeder's Husband? All About Beau Clark

Stassi Schroeder and her husband Beau Clark have entered a new chapter of their lives: They're expanding their family!

Following Schroeder’s abrupt exit from Bravo’s Vanderpump Rules in 2020, she has married Clark not once but twice, and the pair are currently expecting their second child together. They became first-time parents in 2021 when they welcomed their daughter Hartford Charlie Rose.

Similar to Schroeder, Clark works in the entertainment industry. He has a few acting credits, although he now works as a commercial and casting advertiser.

Clark briefly appeared in Vanderpump Rules season 7 but quickly won over fans’ hearts — including Lisa Vanderpump, who tweeted, “Love me some Beau,” following their first encounter in 2018. In a 2019 interview with PEOPLE, Schroeder explained how elated she was to be in a relationship that she wants to shout from the rooftops.

“I don’t feel badly about shouting it from the rooftops because y’all, I’ve been through like 15 years of s—t boyfriends, so now that I have a good one and I’m fine to brag about it!” she said.

So who is Stassi Schroeder’s husband? Here’s everything to know about Beau Clark and his relationship with the former reality TV star.

He once lived in Italy

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder attend the 2019 Glamour Women of the Year Awards. Steven Ferdman/FilmMagic

While an Angeleno at heart, Clark didn't grow up there and moved around a lot as a kid. He even lived in Italy for a period of time with his mother, Clark told The Daily Dish in 2019.

"I was born in Fort Lauderdale, then moved to Italy until I was about 4-ish," he said. "And then my mom got remarried to my dad from Nashville, and we moved around a lot. So I have a gypsy kind of life."

He is a casting advertiser

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark posing. Stassi Schroeder Instagram

Clark has starred in a few movies — including 2003’s DarkWolf and The Loneliness of the Long Distance Dreamer in 2010 — before landing a career as a commercial and casting advertiser at Sanford Casting.

Little did Clark know, however, that his onscreen kiss with future Vanderpump Rules star Kristin Doute in The Loneliness of the Long Distance Dreamer would lead him to meet his wife seven years later.

He and Schroeder were set up by her castmates

Beau Clark and Stassi Schroeder arrive at the 2019 iHeartRadio Music Awards. Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

The couple’s love story began with an introduction by fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Katie Maloney. During a guest appearance on Watch What Happens Live, Schroeder revealed that Maloney first met Clark at an outdoor shopping center in Los Angeles and knew he was Schroeder’s type.

“Katie saw him at The Grove and looked over and said, ‘That’s a dude that I think Stassi would love,' ” Schroeder recalled. As it turned out, Clark also knew their then-costar, Doute, with whom he had acted seven years prior.

It was Doute who officially introduced the pair at a party in 2017. While appearing on Schroeder’s podcast Straight Up with Stassi in 2018, Clark said he was apprehensive about her at first because of her social media presence and reality TV career. But, Clark’s worries disappeared following their first date at the Mondrian Hotel in L.A. in August 2017.

“We ended up closing down Mondrian talking,” he said on the podcast. “I don’t think I’ve laughed as hard ever with anybody. Just even having a great conversation with someone on a first time hanging out was fantastic.”

During a 2018 Watch What Happens Live episode, Schroeder shared that she was in a relationship with a mystery man, who was later confirmed to be Clark.

Clark proposed to Schroeder in a cemetery

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark getting engaged. Stassi Schroeder Instagram

Clark took Schroeder’s obsession with true crime to a whole new level for their July 2019 engagement. He staged a macabre-theme proposal at Hollywood Forever Cemetery, the final resting place of some of Hollywood’s most prominent stars. Schroeder shared news of their engagement on Instagram with a photo of the two happily screaming.

“OMG. I feel like Meghan Markle,” Schroeder captioned the announcement, which featured her sparkly diamond ring displayed front and center. The special moment was caught on camera and aired during Schroeder’s last season on Vanderpump Rules.

Macabre has been somewhat of a party theme among the couple’s firsts. For their first Valentine’s Day together, Clark planned a homicidal-themed date with bloody decorations and heart-shaped chocolate with a knife stabbed into it.

He and Schroeder secretly wed in September 2020

Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark on their wedding day. Stassi Schroeder Instagram

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the couple were forced to delay their Italian destination wedding until 2022.

But, that didn’t stop them from legally tying the knot on their original wedding date. In an intimate backyard ceremony, Clark and Schroeder exchanged vows in front of a small group of family and friends.

"Today would've been our wedding day," wrote Schroeder, who was pregnant with the couple’s first child at the time, alongside a video of the ceremony on Instagram. "We went and did it anyway. ❤️.”

The video showed Clark giving his bride a big kiss and hug after being proclaimed husband and wife. Clark then cradled and kissed Schroeder’s baby bump.

"I am so proud to be your wife @thegoodthebadthebogie,” Schroeder added in her caption.

He and Schroeder are expecting their second child together

Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark and their daughter posing. Stassi Schroeder Instagram

In March 2023, the couple announced on Instagram that they are expecting their second baby, who will join soon-to-be big sister Hartford Charlie Rose. For his post, Clark shared a candid family photo of himself showing a strip of ultrasound photos to Schroeder and Hartford on the couch.

"Yeahhhhhh, we were totally hiding the Bump 💫," he wrote on Instagram underneath the carousel, which featured a picture of the pair cradling Schroeder’s bump during a recent N.Y.C. trip.

Meanwhile, Schroeder posted a sweet Instagram photo of herself and Hartford cuddling on the couch with an arm holding her bump. She wrote, “Secrets stress me out. Baby #2, I love you so much already.”

Later that month, the couple revealed the sex of their baby on their family podcast The Good The Bad The Baby. "I knew the whole entire time that we were having a boy," Schroeder said in the episode. "I kept saying it. I felt it. It was a vibe … I don't know how to f---ing explain it."

Baby number two will join sister Hartford, who was born on Jan. 7, 2021.

The couple told PEOPLE that Hartford’s middle names, Charlie and Rose, take after Clark’s father and Schroeder’s grandmother, respectively.

"We truly cannot begin to describe the happiness and joy we are feeling at this moment," they told PEOPLE following Hartford's birth. "It's something that you hear from all new parents right after birth, but something magical happens."

The pair added: "We are feeling so blessed and grateful to have a beautiful and most importantly, healthy baby girl."

He and Schroeder had a second wedding in Italy

Michael Tullberg/Getty

Nearly two years after their original wedding date (and first wedding), Clark and Schroeder finally got their Italian fairytale. They tied the knot in Rome, Italy, on May 12, 2022, in front of their closest friends and family, including their daughter Hartford. The couple’s close friend, Taylor Strecker, officiated the ceremony, while Maloney stood by Schroeder’s as her maid of honor.

“No big deal, just the best day of our lives 🤍 5/12/22,” Schroeder captioned a gallery of wedding photos on Instagram.

The bride looked elegant in a tulle ball gown with dramatic tulle long sleeves. She wore her hair in a slicked-back low bun with a cathedral-length tulle veil. For his part, Clark dressed in a classic black tuxedo.

After the outdoor garden ceremony, guests moved to the courtyard for a sit-down dinner and dance party.

He and Schroeder have a family podcast

Stassi Schroeder, Beau Clark and their daughter Hartford posing together. Stassi Schroeder Instagram

Following the birth of their first child, Clark and Schroeder launched a parenting podcast available exclusively on Patreon.

Titled The Good The Bad The Baby, the podcast gives fans an inside look into their growing family and touches on pregnancy tips, parenting hacks and more. Plus, subscribers have access to exclusive video content like the pair’s 40-minute wedding video.

“Holy Crap. We’re parents. The hospital didn’t tell us what to do, so come along and join us on our new podcast as we try to figure this s--- out,” Clark announced on Instagram, alongside a funny photo of himself nervously handing a then-baby Hartford back to Schroeder. “Welcome to @thegoodthebadthebaby available on @patreon.”

In March 2023, the pair took their podcast on the road with The Mommy Dearest Tour.