Who Is 'Sister Wives' 'Gwendlyn Brown's Wife? All About Beatriz Queiroz

Gwendlyn Brown and Beatriz Queiroz’s love is going strong.

The Sister Wives star married her fiancée in Arizona on July 15, 2023 — just seven months after getting engaged. Following the nuptials, Gwendlyn shared a photo of her kissing her now-wife along with the caption, "say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz." Gwendlyn later posted more pictures from the special day, including a shot of their two-tiered wedding cake.

After meeting each other at work, the couple began dating in 2022 and moved in together two months into their relationship. In November 2022, Beatriz proposed to Gwendlyn. The TLC personality shared snaps of the sweet proposal on Instagram at the time and wrote, "i'm engaged!! 💍💚."

Gwendlyn is the third of Sister Wives' stars Kody Brown and Christine Brown's six children to get married. Her mother, Christine, is also currently engaged to fiancé David Woolley.

So who is Gwendlyn Brown's wife? Here's everything to know about Beatriz Queiroz.



She was born in Brazil and raised Mormon

Gwendlyn Brown Instagram

Beatriz was born in Brazil and moved to the U.S. when she was 5 years old. Like Gwendlyn, Beatriz was also raised Mormon. In a YouTube video, she spoke of the similarities and differences between their upbringings and explained that she made the decision to leave the Church of the Latter-day Saints as a teenager.

“The whole multiple moms thing is definitely very different and I had a small family,” she explained. “Just me and my sister and then my mom and my dad. My mom got converted [into Mormonism] when she was 18, so I was born a Mormon and I didn’t leave the church until I was 18, 19 — until I went to college.”



She and Gwendlyn met at work

Gwendlyn Brown Instagram

Beatriz met her future wife when they both worked at the same fast food restaurant.

“We met at a fast food restaurant — I know, classic love story, very romantic,” Gwendlyn said with a laugh during a YouTube video titled “Meet My Fiancée." “[Beatriz] was a shift leader at the time.”

Gwendlyn went on to explain that she had a "crush on her on-and-off for like a year," and the two eventually started to hang out together outside of work, which is when the TLC star admitted her crush to Beatriz.

“It took about a month [of hanging out] and then we started dating, and then two-ish months in we moved in [together] which is very queer,” Gwendlyn joked. “Then six, seven months in we got engaged."



She and Gwendlyn went to Disneyland two months into their relationship

Gwendlyn Brown Instagram

In June 2022, Gwendlyn and Beatriz headed to Disneyland for their first trip as a couple. Posting a carousel of snaps on Instagram, Gwendlyn detailed the couple’s four-day itinerary, which saw them make the seven-hour drive to Anaheim and save money by sleeping in the car at a Walmart parking lot.

Gwendlyn also got candid about her first fight with her now-wife. According to Gwendlyn, the couple got into an argument at Disney’s California Adventure Park about “an intense game of checkers."

She proposed to Gwendlyn in November 2022

Gwendlyn Brown/Instagram

Gwendlyn announced her engagement to Beatriz on Nov. 30, 2022, writing, "i'm engaged!! 💍💚," alongside a series of photos from the proposal.

Beatriz proposed outside with candles and roses — and a sneaky photographer captured the moment through some brush.

Gwendlyn also gave her followers a look at her engagement ring — which appeared to be an emerald-cut emerald-type stone surrounded by six smaller white stones — on her Instagram Story.



She and Gwendlyn got married in July 2023

Instagram/gwendlynbrown

After previously telling fans they were planning a July wedding, Gwendlyn and Beatriz tied the knot on July 15, 2023. The couple held an intimate wedding ceremony in Flagstaff, Arizona.

The following day, Gwendlyn shared a photo of the newlyweds kissing in front of a sign that read "The Queirozes."

“Say hello to mrs (x2) queiroz,” she captioned the post.

Several of Gwendlyn's family members were there to celebrate, including her mother and her siblings, as well as Meri Brown and Leon Brown.

"CONGRATULATIONS GWEN & BEA What a wonderful night with family. Celebrating you two and your awesome journey together makes me so happy!!!!" Gwendlyn's sister Mykel wrote on Instagram.

Gwendlyn took her last name

Gwendlyn Brown/YouTube

In March 2023, Gwendlyn revealed that she would be taking her then-fiancée’s surname once the couple tied the knot. She shared the news with fans during a YouTube video to celebrate hitting 100,000 subscribers on the video-sharing platform.

“[The package] It’s addressed to Gwendlyn Brown, but since I’m getting married soon, I had the name tag, it says ‘For Gwendlyn Queiroz,’ ” she explained as she unboxed her YouTube Creator Award, which is awarded for hitting 100,000 subscribers. “That’s who I’m gonna be in like five months – less than five months. It’s coming up.”

She called Kody Brown a "fun guy" but "doesn't like the way he talks" to Gwendlyn

Gwendlyn Brown Instagram ; Gabe Ginsberg/FilmMagic

During Gwendlyn's "Meet My Fiancée" YouTube video in February 2023, Beatriz opened up about her thoughts on their now-wife's dad, Kody Brown. Beatriz called Kody an “interesting character” before commenting on the way he interacts with his family.

"Kody's an interesting character. He is energetic and fun. He's a fun guy. I just, sometimes when he says certain things, I just don't like it," Beatriz said, to which Gwendlyn replied, "You don't like the way he talks to me?"

Further expanding on her comment, Beatriz told Gwendlyn, “I don't like the way that he talks to you at all.”

Quiroz ended by addressing the camera: “He's super fun. I really like Kody. I don't think that he knows how to respectfully talk to some of his family members.”

Her family is supportive of her relationship with Gwendlyn

Christine Brown/Instagram

During a YouTube Q&A, Beatriz explained that her family is “super supportive” of her and Gwendlyn's relationship.

“When I was younger, I was really worried about [coming out] but they all love Gwendlyn,” she responded to a fan’s question about her family’s reaction to her sexuality and love life.

“The first time we met, we all hugged,” Gwendlyn added. “And [Beatriz’s] sister Vanessa is great and her mom and I get along.”

Gwendlyn had previously come out as bisexual during a season 17 episode of Sister Wives.

"I'm bisexual. I'm not only attracted to women, I'm also attracted to men and people who fall into other gender spectrums," she said in the October 2022 episode.

