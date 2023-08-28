Who Is Frances Tiafoe's Girlfriend? All About Ayan Broomfield

Frances Tiafoe is taking the tennis world by storm and his girlfriend, Ayan Broomfield, is cheering him on courtside.

The couple, who have been dating since 2015, met early on in their respective tennis careers. At the time, Tiafoe had just turned pro and was a year away from being named one of the top 100 tennis players in the world. Meanwhile, Broomfield was busy competing professionally and earning the world 467th ranking in women's doubles.

Because of their bustling careers (and often conflicting schedules), Tiafoe and Broomfield have spent the majority of their relationship living on opposite sides of the country. In 2020, Broomfield graduated from the University of California Los Angeles with a degree in women’s studies. She settled down in Los Angeles and focused on building her pro career, while also supporting Tiafoe’s tennis endeavors.

In 2022, Tiafoe became the first Black American man to advance to the US Open semifinals since Arthur Ashe’s performance in 1972, and a year later, in June 2023, was among the players ranked in the top 10 in the world. Broomfield celebrated the momentous milestone with a carousel of screenshots memorializing Tiafoe’s many accomplishments over the years.

“TOP 10 IN THE WORLD!" she wrote in a celebratory Instagram post. “I started taking screenshots of different moments and accomplishments a few years ago in anticipation of this day. I can’t post them all but I think this tells the story pretty well. I am so proud of you.”

Tiafoe showed his love for Broomfield in the comments, writing: “Man to think how far we’ve come. 2015 meeting you for the first and also just starting my career. Youve rocked with me thru it all. The good the bad and the standstills. It’s been a ride no one can put into words.”

He concluded, “You mean more to me than you can ever imagine. I love you with all I got.”

So who is Frances Tiafoe’s girlfriend? Here’s everything to know about Ayan Broomfield and her relationship with the pro tennis star.

She is Canadian

Ayan Broomfield in London. Ayan Broomfield Instagram

Broomfield was born on Aug. 13, 1997, in Ontario, Canada. She spent her childhood living in Canada before moving to the U.S. to further her tennis career at Clemson University in South Carolina.

She is a college tennis champion

Ayan Broomfield celebrates during the quarterfinal round of the 2019 NCAA Division I Women's Tennis National Championships. Mary Holt/Icon Sportswire/Getty

Broomfield played tennis at Clemson University for two years. During that time, she was named ACC Freshman of the Year and honored as ITA Carolina Region Rookie of the Year. Following her sophomore year at Clemson, Broomfield decided to transfer to UCLA “because of its rich history and to have the opportunity to create something for its future,” according to her bio, — and that she did.

While a senior at UCLA, Broomfield and her doubles partner Gabby Andrews were crowned NCAA doubles champions in 2019. The significant win marked UCLA’s seventh NCAA doubles title in school history. In a celebratory photo posted to Instagram, Broomfield smiled while showing off her new sparkly, championship ring.

“my number one goal for college tennis was to get a national championship ring. look what just arrived 💎😍 could not be happier to get it while competing at ucla,” she captioned the snap.

She played professional tennis

Ayan Broomfield. Ayan Broomfield Instagram

In 2014, before she attended college, Broomfield made her WTA debut at the Coupe Banque Nationale, where she competed in the doubles division alongside her partner, Maria Patrascu. The rookie duo had an impressive year and ranked 467 in the world.

Broomfield then pivoted to pouring her time and energy into her singles career. As an influential player in women’s tennis, Broomfield has also landed partnerships with Wilson and Athleta.

She began dating Tiafoe in 2015

Frances Tiafoe and Ayan Broomfield attend Wimby Wednesday in London. Dave Benett/Getty

Despite being together for nearly a decade, the couple haven’t shared too many details about how they first met. However, according to Tiafoe’s Instagram, their anniversary is Sept. 8, 2015. While celebrating their four-year anniversary, Tiafoe penned a sweet tribute to Broomfield alongside a photo of them dressed up for a night out.

“​​Happy Fourth year anniversary babes. Damn time went craaazzyyy quick. We been datin datin 😂😂😂,” he wrote on Instagram. “Love you deep sexy. You one crazy chick 😂😂 but couldn’t imagine being with anyone else 💕💕❤️❤️💕.”

She and Tiafoe went Instagram official in 2018

Ayan Broomfield and Frances Tiafoe in Paris in 2018. Ayan Broomfield Instagram

Broomfield and Tiafoe aren't shy to post sweet tributes to each other on social media. But the first time Broomfield acknowledged their romance online was in 2018 when she shared a photo of her and Tiafoe in honor of Valentine’s Day. In the sweet snap, Broomfield has her arms thrown around Tiafoe’s shoulders.

“My valentine for the day🌹,” Broomfield wrote on Instagram.

She was a body double in King Richard

Ayan Broomfield and Saniyya Sidney on the set of "King Richard" in 2021. Ayan Broomfield Instagram

Broomfield’s impressive tennis skills have landed her exciting experiences off the court too. She got the opportunity to be a body double for Saniyya Sidney, the actress who portrayed Venus Williams in King Richard. While on set, Broomfield met Will Smith, who was playing her character’s father, as well as Serena Williams.

Tiafoe accompanied Broomfield to the premiere of the movie in November 2021. "I couldn’t be happier we was able to experience such a iconic night together,” he said of the special night on Instagram.

She is Tiafoe’s biggest cheerleader

Ayan Broomfield and Frances Tiafoe at the 2022 Laver Cup. Ayan Broomfield Instagram

Broomfield is Taifoe’s number one supporter both on and off the tennis court. When their schedules align, Broomfield joins the crowd in cheering on her longtime boyfriend. She also loves big romantic gestures that double as surprises.

In 2023, Broomfield — unbeknownst to Tiafoe — was amongst Tiafoe’s family and friends when he won his second ATP title at the Fayez Sarofim & Co. U.S. Men’s Clay Court Championship. It wasn’t until the end of the first set that Tiafoe realized his girlfriend was there watching him compete in person. He opened up about the moment during his post-match victory speech.

“I also want to thank … my girlfriend Ayan, who I see in the crowd at 1-0. I didn't even know you were in Houston. I thought you were in L.A.! She surprised me, that's unbelievable you're here. You see me win my second title, so that's unbelievable,” he said in a clip posted to Tennis TV’s Twitter account.

She gives him advice on his game

Ayan Broomfield and Frances Tiafoe arriving to the Tom Ford fashion show during September 2022 NYFW. Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

During an interview with the ATP in August 2023, Broomfield opened up about her and Taifoe’s relationship and how their personalities mesh.

Speaking about her boyfriend's significant win over Rafael Nadal at the 2022 US Open — which was documented in Netflix’s Break Point series — Broomfield recalled, “That was definitely a fun moment. Obviously beating one of the greats of tennis, you're going to be super excited. But Frances is just the most happy guy."

Broomfield explained that while Taifoe is naturally "happy-go-lucky," she tends to be the more serious one. “I think we balance each other out a lot," she added.

The former college champion also explained how she and Taifoe can bond over their shared experience in the sport. “We can talk about tennis. I mean, I played tennis myself. So even just when we're seeing the draw, and we kind of look at certain players, sometimes I can act as a sounding board for matches,” she said.

And even though Taifoe doesn't always take her advice, he appreciates having someone to talk strategy with. "I just feel like we just understand it and what it takes for someone to go and be able to compete at the highest level," Broomfield added.