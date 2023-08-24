Who Is Tua Tagovailoa's Wife? All About Annah Gore

The Miami Dolphins quarterback tied the knot in Florida on July 17, 2022

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 24, 2023 03:35PM EDT
University of Alabama quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa attends day 2 of SiriusXM at Super Bowl LIV on January 30, 2020; Annah Gore
Photo:

Cindy Ord/Getty; Tua Tagovailoa/Instagram

Meet Tua Tagovailoa's wife.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback married Annah Gore in July 2022, tying the knot in a secret wedding ceremony held in Florida.

Tagovailoa chose to keep his wedding to Gore quiet at the time; however, news of the couple's marriage publicly leaked a few weeks later when Andy Slater made the announcement via Twitter on Aug. 2, 2022.

"SLATER SCOOP: Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," the radio host tweeted. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me."

The Dolphins QB, who's entering his fourth year when the upcoming NFL season starts in September, acknowledged the leak of his marriage news the day after Slater's tweet was posted — describing the radio host's act as "almost disrespectful" when speaking with reporters at a press conference.

"I mean, for me, I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do with me, my wife, and my daily,” Tagovailoa said. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.”

Since their marriage went public, both Tagovailoa and Gore have posted about each other on their Instagram. However, they still keep several details about their relationship private.

Read on to learn more about Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Gore.

She keeps her personal life private

Annah Gore

Tua Tagovailoa/Instagram

Like Tagovailoa, Gore does not like to share much about her personal life. From her Instagram, we know that her birthday is June 11, and her parents are Christina, a Realtor, and Gary Gore, a private wealth CEO.

She took Tua's last name

Gore took her husband's last name after they wed in July 2022. The name change was made public on her Instagram account, switching her handle to "annahtagovailoa."

She and Tua went Instagram official in 2023

Who Is Tua Tag's Wife? All About Annah Gore

Annah Tagovailoa/Instagram

Although the couple tied the knot secretly in July 2022, they hadn't posted each other on their respective Instagram accounts until one year later. They decided to publicize their romance for the first time in celebration of their one year wedding anniversary.

"Happy first anniversary to my best friend and husband! I love you," wrote Gore on Instagram. The heartfelt caption accompanied a sweet photo of the two of them embracing.

For the Miami Dolphins player's post, he shared an Instagram carousel that featured a series of Gore smiling solo in what appeared to be a restaurant. In one of the pics, she flashed her ring to the camera.

"Never one to put my private life out there. But this one deserved a post. Happy 1 Year Anniversary to my beautiful wife. I love you," Tagovailoa wrote in the caption.

She wed Tua right before training camp

Tagovailoa tied the knot with Gore just days before veteran Dolphin players made their way back to the field on July 26 for the 2022 Miami Dolphins Training Camp.

“It was very special,” the QB told reporters at a press conference, though he added, “I don’t know how it ended up leaking ... he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something."

She's changed Tua's perspective on life after marriage

Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 08 09 23

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

When asked by reporters if his perspective on life and football has changed after marriage, Tagovailoa joked that he was officially off the market: “No girls for me I guess,” he said at the training camp press conference, to laughter.

While his perspective has changed in terms of romance, his football focus remained the same. “That’s the perspective, but same focus — the season and what we got here at training camp," he said at the time.

Related Articles
NBA MVP Kobe Bryant (right) and wife Vanessa Bryant (left) on Terminator Salvation
Vanessa Bryant Announces Lakers Will Unveil a Kobe Bryant Statue Outside Arena: 'Celebrated Forever'
Kelce on Prime Video
Jason Kelce Considers Retirement in New Documentary: 'It's Getting Harder and Harder to Stay Healthy'
Tua Tagovailoa Miami Dolphins 12 25 22
Tua Tagovailoa Tells TV Analyst to Keep ‘My Name Out Your Mouth’ After Comments About His Offseason Training Appearance
John Isner of The United States returns against Kevin Anderson of South Africa during their Men's Singles semi-final match on day eleven of the Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 13, 2018 in London,
John Isner Announces Retirement from Tennis Ahead of US Open: 'It Is the Right Way to Go'
Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce Write Hilarious Season Script in New NFL Promo
Travis and Jason Kelce React to Mom Donna's 'Forbidden Romance' with NFL Star in Hilarious New Promo – Watch
Carlos Alcaraz of Spain with his father Carlos Snr, his mother Virginia Garfia and brother Alvaro Alcaraz at the the Mutua Madrid Open in 2023
Carlos Alcaraz's Family: All About the Tennis Champion's Parents and Siblings
Tennessee Titans cornerback Caleb Farley sits outside of the rubble of his home after an explosion in Mooresville, N.C., Tuesday, Aug. 22, 2023
Titans’ Caleb Farley Speaks Out After Dad Is Killed in Home Explosion: ‘Wasn’t Supposed to Go Out Like This’
Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Posts Birthday Tribute to Late NBA Star
Kobe Bryant's Sister Sharia Says His 'Presence is Missed Every Day' in 45th Birthday Tribute
Michael Oher #73 of the Carolina Panthers watches play against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFC Championship Game at Bank Of America Stadium on January 24, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Michael Oher 'Has Been Kept In the Dark' About His Finances, Attorneys Claim Tuohys Never Kept Track of Money
The Saint of Second Chances. (L to R) Rebecca Veeck and Mike Veeck in The Saint of Second Chances.
Mike Veeck Opens Up on 1979 White Sox Riot, His Daughter's Death in 'Saint of Second Chances' (Exclusive)
Caleb Farley #3 of the Tennessee Titans walks off the field after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Nissan Stadium on September 12, 2021
Tennessee Titans' Caleb Farley's Father Dead in Explosion at Family's Home: 'An Unimaginable Tragedy'
Sha'Carri Richardson, of the United States, shouts out as she celebrates with her gold medal for winning the women's 100 meters during the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Monday, Aug. 21, 2023
Record-Breaking Sha’Carri Richardson Wins 100-Meter Championship: ‘She Is the Best in the World’
Reggie Chaney #32 of the Houston Cougars in action against the UCF Knights during the second half of a game at Fertitta Center on January 17, 2021 in Houston, Texas
U of Houston Basketball Player Reggie Chaney Dead at 23 After Helping Team to NCAA Final Four Last Year
Bill Belichick Taylor Swift
Bill Belichick Praises 'Impressive' Taylor Swift for Continuing Concert Despite Rain: 'She's Tough'
Unique Rules You Didn't Know US Open Athletes and Spectators Must Follow
Unique Rules You Didn't Know US Open Players and Spectators Must Follow
New Orleans Saints tight end Jimmy Graham
New Orleans Saints’ Jimmy Graham Arrested After Wandering in Traffic Following Reported ‘Medical Episode’