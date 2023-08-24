Who Is Tua Tagovailoa's Wife? All About Annah Gore

Meet Tua Tagovailoa's wife.

The Miami Dolphins quarterback married Annah Gore in July 2022, tying the knot in a secret wedding ceremony held in Florida.

Tagovailoa chose to keep his wedding to Gore quiet at the time; however, news of the couple's marriage publicly leaked a few weeks later when Andy Slater made the announcement via Twitter on Aug. 2, 2022.

"SLATER SCOOP: Tua Tagovailoa has picked up another ring," the radio host tweeted. "Congratulations to the Miami Dolphins’ QB who got married two weeks ago, a clergy source tells me."

The Dolphins QB, who's entering his fourth year when the upcoming NFL season starts in September, acknowledged the leak of his marriage news the day after Slater's tweet was posted — describing the radio host's act as "almost disrespectful" when speaking with reporters at a press conference.

"I mean, for me, I love to keep my life as private as possible and that’s what we tried to do with me, my wife, and my daily,” Tagovailoa said. “But obviously in this world that’s not how it is. It’s almost kind of disrespectful by doing that but it is what it is. Can’t do anything about it. I have a wife.”

Since their marriage went public, both Tagovailoa and Gore have posted about each other on their Instagram. However, they still keep several details about their relationship private.

Read on to learn more about Tagovailoa's wife, Annah Gore.

She keeps her personal life private

Tua Tagovailoa/Instagram

Like Tagovailoa, Gore does not like to share much about her personal life. From her Instagram, we know that her birthday is June 11, and her parents are Christina, a Realtor, and Gary Gore, a private wealth CEO.

She took Tua's last name

Gore took her husband's last name after they wed in July 2022. The name change was made public on her Instagram account, switching her handle to "annahtagovailoa."



She and Tua went Instagram official in 2023

Annah Tagovailoa/Instagram

Although the couple tied the knot secretly in July 2022, they hadn't posted each other on their respective Instagram accounts until one year later. They decided to publicize their romance for the first time in celebration of their one year wedding anniversary.

"Happy first anniversary to my best friend and husband! I love you," wrote Gore on Instagram. The heartfelt caption accompanied a sweet photo of the two of them embracing.

For the Miami Dolphins player's post, he shared an Instagram carousel that featured a series of Gore smiling solo in what appeared to be a restaurant. In one of the pics, she flashed her ring to the camera.

"Never one to put my private life out there. But this one deserved a post. Happy 1 Year Anniversary to my beautiful wife. I love you," Tagovailoa wrote in the caption.

She wed Tua right before training camp

Tagovailoa tied the knot with Gore just days before veteran Dolphin players made their way back to the field on July 26 for the 2022 Miami Dolphins Training Camp.

“It was very special,” the QB told reporters at a press conference, though he added, “I don’t know how it ended up leaking ... he must’ve been waiting outside the courthouse for an entire week or something."

She's changed Tua's perspective on life after marriage

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

When asked by reporters if his perspective on life and football has changed after marriage, Tagovailoa joked that he was officially off the market: “No girls for me I guess,” he said at the training camp press conference, to laughter.

While his perspective has changed in terms of romance, his football focus remained the same. “That’s the perspective, but same focus — the season and what we got here at training camp," he said at the time.