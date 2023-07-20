Oscar-Winning Costume Designer Ann Roth Shares a Brief — but Impactful — Moment with Margot Robbie in 'Barbie'

Director Greta Gerwig called Roth a 'legend' in a recent 'Rolling Stone' interview

By
Michelle Lee
Michelle Lee
Editorial Assistant, Style & Beauty, PEOPLE
Published on July 20, 2023 04:10PM EDT
Ann Roth poses at the opening night of the revival of "Carousel" on Broadway at The Imperial Theatre on April 12, 2018 / Margot Robbie attends the press junket and Photo Call for "Barbie" at Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills on June 25, 2023
Photo:

Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic; Matt Winkelmeyer/WireImage

The Barbie film has an iconic cast, through and through. 

But while everyone's familiar with the big names of the cast, there's one name that some moviegoers might not have been familiar with — and they may not even be familiar with her face. They'll definitely know her work though.

That person is Oscar-winning costume designer Ann Roth

Roth is featured in the first trailer for Barbie and shares the cutest (and also funniest) scene with star Margot Robbie. While Robbie is having a bit of a tough moment, she encounters Roth on a bench, looks at her and tells her she's beautiful. Without batting an eye, Roth tells her that she knows, and the two of them laugh.

In an interview with Rolling Stone earlier this month, director and co-writer Greta Gerwig discussed Roth's cameo in her film. 

"I love that scene so much,” said Gerwig, adding that Roth is a “legend.” 

Further breaking down the scene, Gerwig continued: “It’s a cul-de-sac of a moment, in a way — it doesn’t lead anywhere. And in early cuts, looking at the movie, it was suggested, ‘Well, you could cut it. And actually, the story would move on just the same.’ And I said, ‘If I cut the scene, I don’t know what this movie is about.’"

The tug-at-your-heart-strings bit, to Gerwig, is “the heart of the movie. The way Margot plays that moment is so gentle and so unforced.” 

Roth, 91, has more than 100 credits to her name and has been nominated for five academy awards for her costume work. She's won two — for The English Patient and Ma Rainey's Black Bottom.

She's also notably worked with Gerwig's partner, Noah Baumbach, on three projects: Margot at the Wedding, While We're Young and White Noise. She's worked across movies, TV and theater and also took home a Tony Award in 2013 for The Nance.

Actors America Ferrera, Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig attend a press conference for "Barbie" on July 03, 2023 in Seoul, South Korea.

Han Myung-Gu/WireImage

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE for the special Barbie issue (out now) alongside Robbie, Ryan Gosling and more, Gerwig couldn't help but be nostalgic about being in Barbie world.

"There’s a tone and a humor and a joy, and obviously the world is so beautiful," Gerwig said. "I want to go back to Barbie Land."

She may or may not have to wait for long for her return. Gerwig added that she hopes the movie, in theaters Friday July 21, "is the launch of a world and a bunch of different Barbie movies."

Ryan Gosling, Greta Gerwig and Margot Robbie

Jon Kopaloff/Getty I

What’s already proved to be worth the hype surrounding the film is the pink fashions, which were glimpsed at the height of the Barbie press tour. 

Robbie, 33, and her stylist Andrew Mukamal were extremely committed to paying tribute to the Barbie-verse with detailed looks inspired by dolls throughout the decades

Margot Robbie attends the World Premiere of "Barbie" at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Whether she was quite literally stealing the carpet dressed up as the ‘60s Solo in the Spotlight figurine or channeling the 1992 Totally Hair Barbie in disco glam, the actress was all for bringing the Mattel icon to life even further.

“We're finding Barbie references from decades past and just doing it really for the big Barbie fans out there, people who are actually collecting those Barbies. We're hoping to get them excited,” Robbie told PEOPLE exclusively at the Barbie world premiere.

