Who Is Tori Kelly’s Husband? All About André Murillo

Tori Kelly and André Murillo have each other’s backs.

The couple first started dating in 2016 and announced their engagement in September 2017. In May 2018, they tied the knot in a private ceremony, which the singer said was the “most magical day ever.”

Though the couple has kept their relationship generally out of the spotlight, they have shown their support and appreciation for each other over the years. In addition to attending official events together, Kelly has gushed about their relationship in interviews.

“He’s the best,” Kelly told PEOPLE in June 2019 as the couple celebrated one year of marriage. “Once you have your person, it’s like, we’re together for real now. Then you just get to learn about each other and see the not so pretty parts of a person. I think I’ve learned a lot about myself too, and what I need to work on. It has forced me to look inward, so it’s overall just growth.”

Most recently, Murillo posted a clip of his wife singing the powerful lyrics from her verse on Justin Bieber's "Where Do I Fit In" to his Instagram Story amid reports that the singer is being hospitalized to treat blood clots after collapsing at dinner on July 23.

The lyrics shared by Murillo include, "When I'm all alone and fear is all I see / Sittin' in the silence with these insecurities / And then you remind me, you're holdin' me tight / And you love me completely, you're always by my side."

Learn more about Murillo and his relationship with Kelly ahead.

He was born in Germany

Murillo was born in 1990 in Bremerhaven, Germany, though he attended school in the United States. After graduating in 2008, he attended college at Concordia University Irvine, before attending Biola University, a private Christian university located in Southern California. Per his bio on the school’s website, he majored in Biblical studies “with the goal of entering a career in ministry and playing professional basketball.”

He’s a basketball player

Murillo played varsity on his high school’s basketball team, where he was named the team MVP and Sea View League MVP, per his bio on Biola University’s website. After playing basketball in college, he played for the Hamburg Towers and the Rostock Seawolves in Germany.

Following an injury that prevented him from playing the sport, he announced his retirement from basketball in 2019.

Kevin Mazur/Getty

He and Tori Kelly got married in 2018

In May 2018, the couple announced via coordinate Instagram posts that they tied the knot.

“To be loved but not known is comforting but superficial. To be known & not loved is our greatest fear. But to be fully known & truly loved is, well, a lot like being loved by God,” Kelly captioned a wedding portrait, quoting the American theologian Tim Keller.

Kelly, who wore a custom pale ivory bridal gown by Galia Lahav, added, “thank you to everyone who made this the most magical day ever. i’m floating. brb.”

He and Tori Kelly are dog parents

After tying the knot, Kelly and Murillo expanded their family in April 2019 with the addition of their adorable toy poodle, Frodo Murillo-Baggins. “We’re like a little family now, so it’s fun,” Kelly told PEOPLE about the puppy. “He’s amazing.”

They later got a puppy named Dobby Murillo Potter, who they introduced on Instagram in June 2020.

The couple has given many glimpses of their fur babies and each dog has their own Instagram account.

He’s super supportive of Tori Kelly’s career

Upon the release of her single "missin u" in March, Kelly spoke to PEOPLE about her relationship with Murillo. "He's the best. He's the most supportive," she said of her husband. "It's been awesome to have him."

She also opened up about how he's been championing her latest foray into a Y2K-inspired sound: "I'll ask him what he thinks about things and get his opinion on stuff. He grew up on '90s R&B, so he's super stoked about all the new stuff."