Who Is Kenny Pickett's Wife? All About Amy Paternoster

Here's everything to know about the NFL quarterback's wife, who he wed in June 2023

By
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso
Skyler Caruso

Skyler Caruso is the Editorial Assistant of PEOPLE Digital.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on June 26, 2023 01:27PM EDT
Kenny Pickett (L) and Amy Paternoster the 2023 Sports Illustrated Super Bowl Party
Photo:

Ethan Miller/Getty

Get to know Kenny Pickett's wife.

The Pittsburgh Steeler's quarterback tied the knot with Amy Paternoster in a "fairytale celebration" in New Jersey on June 24, 2023.

"She makes me a better person," Pickett — who proposed to his bride back in January 2022 before the Steelers drafted him in April, told PEOPLE exclusively.

Although the couple only began dating in 2021, they've known each other for several years. In fact, it was sports that brought the NFL player and his now-wife together in the first place, as Paternoster is an athlete in her own right.

"I knew when I first started dating Amy that I wanted to marry her," added Pickett. "Now that the day is here, it’s really special to get to spend the rest of your life with the person that means the world to you."

Love filled the air at the wedding ceremony — not only from Pickett and Paternoster but from the 275 guests that were in attendance. "We’re super close with our friends who have been with us for our whole lives, so we definitely wanted everyone there to celebrate," Paternoster told PEOPLE.

In addition to the love and support from family and friends, there was another element sprinkled throughout the reception that meant a lot to the married couple: all things Steelers. Between the wedding officiator and a Steelers ice sculpture, team spirit filled the air as well.

Read on for everything to know about Pickett's wife, Amy Paternoster.

She has known Kenny since childhood

Who Is Kenny Pickettâs Wife? All About Amy Paternoster

Amy Paternoster/ Instagram

Pickett and Paternoster go way back, despite only dating since 2021. The Steelers quarterback and his wife grew up in the same town near the Jersey shore, so crossing paths wasn't a rarity, especially as two athletes frequented the same gym.

"We worked out at the same place growing up because Amy played soccer and I played football," Pickett told PEOPLE. "We started training at this place when I was like 12 years old and Amy might have been 10, so I knew her growing up from there."

Their shared love of sports not only brought the two together but introduced them to an extended group of friends as well. "As we’ve both grown up in the sports world, especially more with Kenny with Pittsburgh and football, he’s acquired great friendships along the way, as have I," added Paternoster.

She played soccer at Princeton University

Who Is Kenny Pickettâs Wife? All About Amy Paternoster

Amy Paternoster/ Instagram

While Pickett and Paternoster were very young when they first met, the two reunited years later — but only after they went their separate ways for college, where they were both Division I athletes.

"We never talked and then she went off to Princeton and I went to Pitt. We came home on a college break and saw each other at a party and hit it off," Pickett told PEOPLE.

The NFL star played football at the University of Pittsburg, where he was a Heisman Trophy finalist as a senior and was later selected by the Steelers in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft. Paternoster played soccer at Princeton University, where she was awarded the Academic All-Ivy in 2021.

Prior to college, Paternoster saw several soccer successes. She was named Gatorade's New Jersey Girls Soccer Player of the Year, the first person in her town to receive the honor. In addition, she was an All-American selection by the United Soccer Coaches and was selected to the All-State First Team twice.

She graduated with a degree in economics and finance

Who Is Kenny Pickettâs Wife? All About Amy Paternoster

Amy Paternoster/ Instagram

Paternoster graduated with honors from Princeton University, where she earned a bachelor's degree in economics and a certificate in finance. As a full-time college athlete, she balanced sports with her studies, having also held prestigious internships at the same time.

Prior to graduating, she interned in investment banking at Goldman Sachs and Fund of Funds Private Equity at Ardian. Now, Paternoster works full-time as a private equity associate at PNC Riverarch Capital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

She and Kenny wed in front of an NFL chaplain

Who Is Kenny Pickettâs Wife? All About Amy Paternoster

Amy Paternoster/ Instagram

In addition to family and friends, Paternoster wed Pickett in front of another special person in their lives: Steelers chaplain Kent Chevalier. Serving Pittsburgh since 1999, the NFL chaplain officiated the couple's nuptials.

After serving for 22 years as a pastor in the local church, Chevalier — a Pittsburgh native, who goes by Pastor Kent (PK) — was invited by the Steelers head coach, Mike Tomlin, in 2019 to become the NFL Chaplain through the ministry of Athletes in Action.

She's very supportive of Kenny, as he is to her

Who Is Kenny Pickettâs Wife? All About Amy Paternoster

Amy Paternoster/ Instagram

Since the couple began dating in 2021, they've had each other's backs. In addition to showing up for one another in person amid their respective busy schedules, they've shared their support for each other social media as well.

"ACC Coastal Championship, Senior Day, and my first time watching @kennypickett02 play in person!! I love celebrating you, always so proud 🥺💙" Paternoster wrote on Instagram in 2021. The heartfelt caption accompanied a sweet picture, featuring the former soccer player hugging Pickett on the football field.

Paternoster was also by her then-boyfriend's side when his name was called first by the Steelers on Draft Day in 2022. She penned a sweet tribute to Pickett, paired with pics from the moment they found out, following the big announcement.

Who Is Kenny Pickettâs Wife? All About Amy Paternoster

Amy Paternoster/ Instagram

"Words cannot describe how proud I am of you, nor how happy I am to see all of your dreams come true. There is nobody more deserving of this! I can’t wait to see all of the amazing things you have yet to accomplish. Let’s go home!!! 💛🖤 #steelernation #herewego" she wrote.

Pickett is never shy of posting his love and admiration for Paternoster on his social media, either.

"Happy Birthday to my favorite person in the world!! Extremely grateful for you every day and spending the rest of my life with you will be the greatest honor I could ask for…I love you!!❤️" he wrote on Instagram in celebration of his then-fiancée's special day in February 2023.

In January, he reflected on the one-year anniversary of their engagement. "Asked you to marry me a year ago today and every day has been better since !! A life time to go with my go to ❤️" Pickett sweetly penned to his now-wife.

Related Articles
Lance Armstrong attends Babes for Boobs Live Bachelor Auction Benefiting Susan G. Komen
Lance Armstrong Criticized for Questioning 'Fairness of Trans Athletes in Sport' After His Doping Ban
Amazon Prime Video Thursday Night Football host Charissa Thompson speaks between the Tennessee Titans
NFL Broadcaster Charissa Thompson 'Immediately Started Bawling' Seeing Home Get Robbed on Phone Camera
NBA Draft Prospect, Scoot Henderson arrives to the arena before the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, 2023 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.
Scoot Henderson's Sister Designed His NBA Draft Outfit Using Their Family Gemstones: 'A Blessing' (Exclusive)
Angel Reese Congratulates Cousin Jordan Hawkins on NBA Draft Selection: 'So Proud of You'
Angel Reese Congratulates Cousin Jordan Hawkins After New Orleans Pelicans Draft Him: 'So Proud of You'
Madison Chock and Evan Bates of the United States react with their team mates after the Ice Dance Free Dance during the World Team Trophy at Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium on April 14, 2023 in Tokyo, Japan
U.S. Figure Skating Team Still Doesn’t Have Medals 500 Days After Beijing Olympics Event
Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies poses for a portrait during NBA Media Day on September 26, 2022
Memphis G.M. ‘Couldn’t Care Less’ About Ja Morant’s Apology For Gun Incidents: ‘Ja Has to Prove It’
Gradey Dick poses for a portrait after being drafted number thirteen overall by the Toronto Raptors during the 2023 NBA Draft on June 22, 2023
Toronto Raptors Draft Pick Gradey Dick Goes Viral for 'Wizard of Oz'-Themed Ruby-Red Sequined Suit
Deion Sanders, Jackson State University Head Football coach, speaks onstage during The Big Homecoming Event at Clark Atlanta University
Deion Sanders to Undergo Surgery for Blood Clots in Legs: 'I Believe in Staying Right'
Brandon Miller poses for a portrait after being drafted number two overall by the Charlotte Hornets
No. 2 Pick Brandon Miller Says NBA Fans Can Expect Him to Be 'a Winner' Next Season (Exclusive)
Fernando Valenzuela
New Biography Revisits 'Fernandomania,' When Dodgers Rookie Inspired Mexican-American Community in L.A.
Mark Herzlich National Football League Players Association Treasurer speaks during the NFLPA Press Conference on January 31, 2019
Mark Herzlich Survived Cancer and Won a Super Bowl. Now He's Trying to Combat Modern-Day Slavery (Exclusive)
Victor Wembanyama talks to the Media during 2023 NBA Draft week on June 21st, 2023 in New York City
Who Is Victor Wembanyama? The NBA’s Most Hyped Draft Pick Since LeBron James Is 'a True Game-Changer'
Steve Lemke
College Bowling Coach Caught Cheating on Wife, the Team’s Head Coach, with a Player: 'Kind of a No-No'
Luke MacFarlane, Hig Roberts
Who Is Luke Macfarlane's Partner? All About Hig Roberts
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen 'Getting to Know Each Other': They'll 'See Where It Goes'
Hailee Steinfeld, Josh Allen 'Getting to Know Each Other': They'll 'See Where It Goes' (Exclusive Source)
Tom Hanks, wearing a baseball cap of the Yomiuri Giants, throws the first pitch before the start of Japan's professional baseball game between the Giants and the Chunichi Dragons at Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan
Oakland A’s Fan Tom Hanks Slams Owners for Plans to Move to Las Vegas: 'Damn Them All to Hell'